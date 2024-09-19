Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 9/18

Pacific Lutheran offers QB Landon from ALA-Gilbert North
UPDATED: 9/18/24
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
All game times listed are in Arizona time.
One of two quarterbacks taking snaps for ALA-Gilbert North is Bryson Landon. The 6-foot, 165-pound signal caller received an offer from Pacific Lutheran last week. Landon is completing 75 percent of his passes this season for 244 yards and has three touchdowns. A two-sport athlete, Landon also plays baseball, where he is an infielder and pitcher. In the classroom, he carries a 3.80 GPA. His new head coach at ALAGN this year is Ty Detmer, a former Heisman Trophy winner at BYU. Pacific Lutheran will finish up non-conference play this Saturday with a road game in Thousand Oaks, Callifornia against regional-rival Cal Lutheran (0-1). The Lutes are 1-1 on the season and play in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).
Here's the rest of the offers over the past two weeks (since 9/5):
Williams Field wide receiver Braeden Kirsner received his first offer from Culver-Stockton (Mo.).
Heritage Academy Mesa quarterback Mattson Young received offers from Simpson (Iowa) and Buena Vista (Iowa).
Mesa defensive end Andrew Steiner received an offer from Culver-Stockton.
Heritage Academy Mesa linebacker Ryan Nelson received an offer from Kansas Wesleyan.
Ironwood Ridge linebacker Justus Mattox received an offer from Simpson.
Mica Mountain quarterback Jayden Thoreson received an offer from Pacific (Ore.).
Basha offensive guard Justin Gerdes received an offer from Ripon (Wisc.).
Camelback cornerback Dontre Gammage received his first offer from Pacific.
Hamilton linebacker Ben Jones received his first offer from Montana Tech.
Mica Mountain defensive end Jimmy Leon recieved offers from Northern Arizona and UTEP.
Perry offensive tackle Jax Waddell received an offer from Black Hills State (S. Dak.).
Highland Prep wide receiver Aeden Calini received an offer from Puget Sound (Wash.).
Desert Vista defensive tackle Offison Okon received his first offer from Black Hills State.
Casa Grande offensive guard Gunnar Barth received an offer from Carleton (Minn.).
Eastmark linebacker Carson Minnaar received an offer from Black Hills State.
Mountain Pointe tight end Braeden Caldwell received an offer from Pacific.
Mesa wide receiver Adrik Reed received an offer from Pacific.
This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.
Verbal commitments are shown in bold.
CLASS OF 2025 OFFERS
Peter Aguilar - Shadow Ridge (DE): Beloit
Aaron Alvarez - Centennial (K): Fort Lewis
Riggs Anderson - ALA-Queen Creek (OG): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Grinnell, Lake Forest, Pacific, Puget Sound, Rocky Mountain, Simpson
Edward Aragon - Centennial (OG): Culver-Stockton, Lewis & Clark
Hatcher Arnson - ALA-Queen Creek (FB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Athiaun Arol - Vista Grande (DE): Eastern Washington, Idaho State
Jase Ashley - Horizon (QB): Western New Mexico
David Baba - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Tristan Bacon - Kellis (WR): Idaho, Idaho State, Northern Arizona
Bre'on Ballard - Desert Edge (WR): Fort Lewis
Chase Ballard - Florence (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sam Barnard - Fountain Hills (S/WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Austin Barnett - Millennium (WR): Puget Sound
Beckham Barney - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Air Force, Army, CALIFORNIA, Columbia, Dartmouth, Furman, Navy
Gunnar Barth - Casa Grande (OG): Carleton, Grinnell, Middlebury, Puget Sound
Jamar Beal-Goines - Desert Edge (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Washington
Elijah Beamon - Casteel (WR): Air Force, Army, Idaho State, Navy, Northern Arizona, Penn
Hayden Beck - Yuma Catholic (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Simpson
Nathan Benzie - Brophy (WR): Fort Lewis
Kaden Bergman - Heritage Academy Mesa (TE): Beloit, Drake, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson, Southern Virginia, Sul Ross State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jayden Berrios - Mountain Pointe (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Lucas Blumling - Desert Mountain (LB): Air Force, Fort Lewis, Fresno State, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Nikko Boncore-Montoya - Centennial (WR): Iowa State, Southern Utah, Utah State
Nick Boschma - Northwest Christian (OT): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Caden Branston - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Boston College, COLORADO STATE, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northern Arizona, Washington State
Marty Brewer - Desert Ridge (CB): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jack Bridgford - Pinnacle (WR): Lake Forest
Gavin Briggs - Lake Havasu (RB): Mount Marty
Josh Brossman - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Aidan Browder - Chandler (LB): Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Brandon Brown - ALA-Queen Creek (RB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Camden LaMar Brown - Shadow Ridge (DT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Deriece Brown - Verrado (CB): Idaho, Northern Arizona
Ezy Brown - Higley (CB): Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jackson Brown - Desert Ridge (S): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Rocky Mountain, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kevin Bruns - Tucson (FS): Western New Mexico
Tony Brydie - Desert Edge (SS): Fort Lewis
AJ Burnette - Desert Edge (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dillon Buss - Deer Valley (DE): Lewis & Clark
David Cabrera - Desert Edge (WR): EASTERN WASHINGTON, Idaho, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Kendale Cade - Casa Grande (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Braeden Caldwell - Mountain Pointe (TE): Culver-Stockton, Pacific
Aeden Calini - Highland Prep (WR): Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christian Camarata - Brophy (WR): Chicago, Drake
Joshua Campbell - Desert Edge (OT): Black Hills State
Jose Cardenas - Central (LB): Arizona Christian
Da'jieon Carter - Camelback (DE): Fort Lewis
Jacob Carter - Mountain Pointe (CB): Colorado School of MInes, CORNELL, Lewis & Clark, Minot State, San Diego, Western New Mexico
Lelend Cevedia - Casa Grande (OG): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wabash, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
La'Mario Claiborne - Heritage Academy Laveen (DE): Northern Arizona
Peyton Clemons - Deer Valley (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Andrew Cohill - Thunderbird (QB): Crown
Darryl Coleman Jr. - Yuma Catholic (DB/WR): San Diego State, UTAH TECH
Jayvon Coleman - Walden Grove (WR): Hastings
Michael Cook - Chandler (OG): Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tillman Coplen - Eastmark (OG): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bentley Corbin - O'Connor (RB): Culver-Stockton, Grinnell, Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Puget Sound, Wabash, Washington & Lee
Casch Cornell - Catalina Foothills (CB): Lake Forest
Ronald Coty III - Kellis (QB): Northern Arizona
Jalen Cross - Highland (WR): Wabash
Zxavian Cullum - Desert Vista (DT): Culver-Stockton
Mason Culmer - Basha (TE): Fort Lewis, Hastings, San Diego
Michael Cummings - O'Connor (LB): Lake Forest
Jorden Cunningham - Brophy (OT): Bowling Green, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Northwest Missouri State
Adrian Dahlene - Williams Field (LB): Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana State, Utah Tech
Seth Daily - Sierra Linda (WR): Lake Forest
Bleu Dantzler - Basha (DE): Army, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, SMU, UTAH STATE, Wyoming
Hayden Daugherty - Highland (TE): Arizona State, Boston College, Eastern Washington, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Texas Southern, UTEP
Jacob DeBoy - Hamilton (WR): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
JD DeCausmaker - Higley (WR): Morgan State, Northern Arizona
Porter Delnoce - Casteel (LB): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Gustavo De Los Reyes - Yuma Catholic (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Rylon Dillard-Allen - Mountain Pointe (S): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, San Diego State, Texas A&M, UCLA, USC, WASHINGTON
Grant Dooling - Ironwood Ridge (CB): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Grand View, Minot State, Sioux Falls, Willamette
Marques Dorsey - ALA-Ironwood (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Minot State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dawson Dorward - Notre Dame (WR): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings, Lake Forest, St. Thomas, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dinos Drossos - Salpointe (LB): Louisville, Nebraska, Northern Arizona
Andrew Dufour - Cienega (OG): Wabash
Camren Durfee - Centennial (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Hastings, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Montana State-Northern, Rocky Mountain, Wabash
Jantz Dye - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Aliaz Dyson - Buena (CB): Wabash
David Eberhard - Queen Creek (TE): Black Hills, Fort Lewis
Tyler Evans - Marana (OT): Crown, Fort Lewis, Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Farley - Centennial (OT): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Livingstone
Roman Fina - Salpointe (OT): Arizona, Dartmouth, DUKE, Grinnell, Pennsylvania
Kalen Fisher - Highland (QB): Arizona, Boston College, CENTRAL MICHIGAN, Colorado State, San Diego State
Cody Flake - Snowflake (OT): Northern Arizona (preferred walk-on), Sioux Falls
Hayden Fletcher - Liberty (QB): Northern Arizona, Western New Mexico
George Flores - Mica Mountain (C): Wabash
Talan Flores - Thunderbird (DE): Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Maddox Ford - Perry (LB): Black Hills State, Sioux Falls
Mason Fosu - Thunderbird (C): Fort Lewis
Alden Fox - Sahuarita (SS): Culver-Stockton
JJ Francis - Notre Dame (CB): Southwest Minnesota State
Tyler Furniss - Horizon (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Dontre Gammage - Camelback (CB): Pacific
Antonio Garcia - Nogales (LB): Willamette
Isaiah Garcia - Chandler (OG): Crown, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Roy Garcia - Mica Mountain (WR): Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Samuel Garcia - Basha (OT): Arizona, Northern Arizona, San Diego
Jace Gardner - Liberty (C): Fort Lewis
Lucas George - Queen Creek (RB): Wabash
Justin Gerdes - Basha (OG): Culver-Stockton, Hastings, Northwestern Coll. (Iowa), Ripon
Caden Gingg - Verrado (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dominic Girard - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls, South Dakota School of Mines
Braidi Glascock - Perry (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Maurice Glass - Coolidge (RB): Jamestown, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Ethan Gomez - Valley Christian (CB): Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Magnus Goodman - Salpointe (FS): Grinnell, Macalester, Puget Sound, Wabash
Jaxon Griffin - Red Mountain (DE): Northern Arizona
Grayson Grove - Queen Creek (TE): Puget Sound
Cidro Guillen - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Antonio Gutierrez - Desert Edge (OG): Lake Forest
Kody Guy - Williams Field (QB): North Alabama, Texas A&M-Commerce
Travonta Hadley - Copper Canyon (RB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Ty Hadlock - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Lake Forest
Trey Hageman - Verrado (OT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Bo Hampton - Brophy (K): Puget Sound
Weston Hancock - Red Mountain (OT): Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, New Mexico State, NORTHERN ARIZONA, UNLV
Conner Hangartner - Mica Mountain (RB): Lake Forest, Montana State-Northern, Simpson
Anden Harbeck - Boulder Creek (FS): Culver-Stockton
Nick Harper - Queen Creek (DE): Black Hills State, San Diego State
Akhir Harris - Sierra Linda (LB): Arizona Christian
Delon Harrison - Tanque Verde (CB): Puget Sound, Wabash
Sean Hart - Desert Mountain (DE): Lewis & Clark
Devin Hartsel - Paradise Honors (DE): Wabash
Luke Haugo - Higley (QB): ARIZONA, Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, North Dakota State, Oregon, Oregon State, Rice, San Diego State, Utah
Collin Hauser - Basha (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Charles Hawk - Hamilton (C): Lake Forest
JR Hecklinski - Liberty (OG): Indiana State, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jacob Helt - Corona del Sol (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Evan Henderson - Queen Creek (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Denison, Lake Forest, Morningside, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Landon Hendricks - Queen Creek (OT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Carlos Hepner - Gilbert (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jeramicheal Hernandez - Valley Vista (WR): Lake Forest, Mount Marty
Matthew Hernandez - Brophy (DT): Macalester
Raymond Hernandez - North (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Bryce Hevesy - Desert Mountain (OT): ARMY, Cornell, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Southern Utah
Raevonta Hill - Trevor Browne (DE): Wabash
Jordan Hiller - Verrado (WR): Hastings, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dajon Hinton - Hamilton (ATH): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, Tennessee, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Zane Holden - Casteel (DE): Lewis & Clark
Marquay Holder - Mesa Mountain View (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Malachi Holliday - Liberty (FS): Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Joshua Hopphaus - Desert Edge (LB): Black Hills State
Wyatt Horton - Pinnacle (QB): Army, Eastern Washington, IDAHO STATE, Lehigh, Navy, San Diego, Utah State, Utah Tech, Washington State
Noah Hubbard - Brophy (DT): Claremont Mudd Scripps
Jeremiah Huckaby - Hamilton (RB): Lake Forest
Taiwan Huckaby - Mountain Pointe (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nolan Huizar - Copper Canyon (QB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brendan Hunt - Vista Grande (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific
Jason Hurtado - Douglas (RB): Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Wabash
Dennis Ionica - O'Connor (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark, Minnesota State-Moorhead, Western New Mexico
Nassim Isaac - Brophy (TE): Livingstone
Jack Isidore - Verrado (RB): Hastings, Lake Forest
Kemon Jackson - McClintock (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drew Jacobs - Notre Dame (OT/DT): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES
Logan James - Hamilton (K): Lake Forest
Brody Johnson - Liberty (LS): Army, MONTANA STATE, Northern Arizona
Devin Johnson - Mountain Pointe (OG): Wisconsin-River Falls
Elias Johnson - Saguaro (LB): Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Matteo Johnson -Horizon (OG): Wabash
Ben Jones - Hamilton (LB): Montana Tech
Dwayne Jones - San Tan Charter (WR): Mayville State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylen Jones - Higley (LB): Graceland, Wabash, Willamette
Jullien Jones - Marcos de Niza (LB): Minot State
Kaleb Jones - Mountain Pointe (DT): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Iowa State, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State
Ryan Kavalami - Thunderbird (DE): CSU Pueblo, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest
Jayden Kimling - Perry (FS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Braeden Kirsner - Williams Field (WR): Culver-Stockton
Jayden Kloth - Tonopah Valley (DT): Wabash
Robert Knorr - Mountain Pointe (QB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Hastings
Anderson Kopp - Brophy (OT): Air Force, Army, Bowling Green, Iowa State, KANSAS, Navy, San Diego State, UTEP
Matthew Kroner - Ironwood Ridge (WR): Colorado School of Mines, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Minot State, Willamette
Jack Kronwald - Benjamin Franklin (FS): Beloit, Crown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Merrik Kubacki - Casteel (TE): Georgetown, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech
Mack Kump - Sunnyslope (WR): COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Eastern Washington (preferred walk-on), Western New Mexico
Jasper Lake - Mesa Mountain View (FS): Jamestown, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Darius LaMaide - Saguaro (CB): Colorado State, Lake Erie, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Landon - ALA-Gilbert North (QB): Lewis & Clark, Pacific Lutheran
Ethan Lanese - Pinnacle (CB): Wabash
Crew Leavitt - Queen Creek (CB): Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Anthony Le Jander - Chandler (RB): Lewis & Clark
Jacob Leon - Corona del Sol (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jimmy Leon - Mica Mountain (DE): Arizona State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UTEP
Charlie LeVinus - Paradise Valley (QB): SAN DIEGO
Dermain Linen Jr. - Marana (CB/WR): Jamestown
Isaiah Linyear - Casteel (RB): Air Force, Army, Navy, Pennsylvania
Dominic Lombardo - Liberty (RB): Lake Forest
Landien Long - Centennial (CB): Livingstone
Thayden Long - Centennial (OG): Hastings, Lake Forest, Wabash
George Longoria - Mountain Pointe (DE): Fort Lewis
Achilles Lopez - Phoenix Christian (DT): Lake Forest
George Lopez - Cortez (DE): Chadron State, Ithaca, Long Island
John-Alexander Lopez - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona, Sioux Falls
Rich Lucero Jr. - Hamilton (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fordham, Georgetown, Sioux Falls
Marcus Mackey - Fairfax (SS): Arizona Christian
Zyan Maclin - Desert Vista (OT): Black Hills State
Cade Maggiora - Pinnacle (OG): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Jax Markovich - Horizon (TE): Army, Brown, California, Cornell, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, MASSACHUSETTS, Montana, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Southern Illinois, UC Davis, Yale
James Marshall - Westwood (DE): New Mexico
Garrett Martin - Saguaro (DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado, Duke, KANSAS, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, TCU, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State, Wisconsin
Justus Mattox - Ironwood Ridge (LB): Lake Forest, Simpson
Karsten Maurer - Sunnyslope (DT): Denison
Jacob McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Pacific
Kingston McCabe - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest
Ethan McCluskey - Ironwood (OT): Culver-Stockton
Sa'Veon McCrimon - Tempe (WR): Fort Lewis
Daunte Messina - O'Connor (DT): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Brody Michael - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): IDAHO, Valparaiso
Cassidee Miles - Central (WR): Arizona, Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, Oregon, San Diego State, UNLV
Quintin Miles - Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Simpson, Wabash
Carson Minnaar - Eastmark (LB): Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Liam Mistlebauer - Hamilton (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Amari Mitchell - Tolleson (RB): Lake Erie
Dominic Mitchell - Brophy (S): Air Force, Army, Connecticut, Fordham, Idaho, KANSAS STATE, Montana State, Navy, Princeton
Xavier Moore - Valley Vista (CB): Arizona Christian
David Mota - Heritage Academy Mesa (WR): Beloit
Mack Mulhern - Horizon (LS): Arizona, FLORIDA, Michigan, Missouri, San Diego State, Washington
Arthur Murphy - Tempe (TE): Crown
Devin Murphy - Maryvale (FS): NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jackson Murray - Horizon (DT): Air Force, Army, COLORADO STATE, Idaho, Idaho State, Montana Tech, Northern Arizona, South Dakota State, Utah Tech
Kyeon Murray - Hamilton (CB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Naylor - Verrado (FS): CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS, Lewis & Clark
Uriah Neloms - San Tan Charter (WR): Air Force, Arizona, ARIZONA STATE, Army, Dartmouth, Navy, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Ryan Nelson - Heritage Academy Mesa (LB): Beloit, Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Marcus Newman - Cesar Chavez (CB) - Arizona Christian, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash
Offisong Okon - Desert Vista (DT) - Black Hills State
Antonio Olguin - Cactus (OT): Fort Lewis
Brody Olson - Desert Mountain (LB): Lewis & Clark
Jamarlon Otis - Mountain Pointe (RB): Fort Lewis, Grambling State, Houston, John Melvin, Lamar, Louisiana-Monroe, Louisiana Tech, Sam Houston
Adrian Owens - Central (DE): Lake Forest
Joaquin Owens - Central (DT): Lake Forest
Tyler Paczesny - Dobson (LB): Beloit, Crown, Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cade Paglinawan - Salpointe (TE): Lake Forest
Christian Parenza - Brophy (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wabash
Sean Perez - Chandler (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Rochester, Simpson, Wabash
Cooper Perry - Notre Dame (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Louisville, Massachusetts, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Mississippi, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, OREGON, San Diego State, SMU, South Carolina, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin
Robert Perry IV - Shadow Ridge (TE): Arizona Christian, Beloit, Puget Sound
Ryan Pienta - Queen Creek (OT): Crown
Jaxon Piersawl - Hamilton (FS): Arizona Christian
Owen Pimbert - Pinnacle (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Cavan Pine - Cactus Shadows (OG): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Karendus Poe - Red Mountain (WR): Fort Lewis
Antwoine Poindexter - Tempe (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jeremiah Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): BROWN, Cornell, Valparaiso
Ben Pollock - Mohave (OT): Black Hills State, Denison, Hastings, Lake Forest, Puget Sound, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Powell - Brophy (OT): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, Florida State, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Utah, Washington, Washington State, WISCONSIN
Demico Price - West Point (DE): Cornell, Lake Forest, UNLV, Wabash
Gavin Priest - Highland (TE): Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Carlos Quinonez - Trevor Browne (WR): Wisconsin-River Falls
Morgan Quiri - Salpointe (WR): Air Force, Brown, Western Michigan
Brock Raj - Casteel (DT): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark
Caleb Randall - Scottsdale Christian (LB): Lewis & Clark
Prahlad Rattan - Arete Prep (QB): Grinnell
Aeneas Redmond - Desert Vista (WR): Black Hills State, Colorado School of Mines
Jacob Redwing - Red Mountain (LB): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Adrik Reed - Mesa (WR): Arizona Christian, Pacific
Nevin Reed - Cesar Chavez (WR): Lake Forest, Wabash
Ryan Regimballe - Desert Ridge (RB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Wabash
Tom Regina - Salpointe (LB): Lake Forest
Gio Richardson - Basha (WR): ARIZONA, Arizona State, Army, Boise State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan, Kansas State, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Jayden Ridley - Chaparral (DE): Utah State
Trig Riefkohl - Verrado (DE): Simpson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reiss Rinaldi - Hamilton (WR): Arizona State, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Aaron Rocha - Chandler (DB): Lake Forest
Dezmen Roebuck - Marana (ATH): Arizona, Arizona Christian, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, Portland State, UNLV, WASHINGTON
Kole Rogers - Desert Edge (K): UTEP
Luis Rojas - Copper Canyon (CB): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Gabriel Romero - Red Mountain (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Braylen Rooney - Arcadia (QB): Kent State, Northern Arizona
Jack Rosales - Eastmark (LB): Grinnell
John Rose - Mountain Pointe (SS): Southern Illinois, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Ryan - Shadow Ridge (C): Beloit
Braydyn Sage - Salpointe (LS): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, NEW MEXICO STATE, Rocky Mountain
Jason Samis - Notre Dame (RB): Culver-Stockton, DRAKE, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound
Xavier Sanders - Pinnacle (CB): Jamestown, Sioux Falls
Jackson Sands - Perry (LB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Rylan Sargent - Desert Ridge (CB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lewis & Clark, Wisconsin-River Falls
Calvin Scheuermann - Thunderbird (K): Lewis & Clark
Amari Scroggins - McClintock (WR): Fort Lewis, North American, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Iyod Selph - Desert Edge (DT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Ty Sever - Corona del Sol (FS): Beloit
Sam Sharpe - San Tan Charter (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tre'Shawn Shorty - Williams Field (CB): Idaho State, Southern Utah
Chase Shumate - Mountain Pointe (ATH): Central Michigan, Colorado State, Idaho, Kent State, Marshall, SAN DIEGO STATE, Wisconsin-River Falls
Maxwell Siemen - Higley (LB): Lake Forest, Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wabash, Willamette
Brian Sims - Desert Edge (DE): Lake Forest
Dylan Sims - Queen Creek (TE): Boise State, Colorado State, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Navy, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, San Diego State, TCU, UCF, UCLA, Utah, Washington State
Esteban Solis - Vista Grande (OT): Wisconsin-River Falls
Mateo Sowden - Verrado (DT): Lake Forest
Boe Sparks - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Black Hills State, Wabash, Wisconsin-River Falls
Nick Spence - Liberty (OT): Colorado State, Duke, Idaho, Iowa State, MINNESOTA, Northern Arizona, San Diego State
Nathan Spivey - Salpointe (SS): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Hastings, Western New Mexico
Rocky Stallworth - Yuma Catholic (LB): Pacific
Andrew Steiner - Mesa (DE): Culver-Stockton, Kansas Wesleyan, Wisconsin-River Falls
Logan Stenson - Florence (QB): Crown, Grinnell, Kenyon, Lake Forest
Zach Stowe - Hamilton (FS): Lincoln Univ. (Mo.), Western New Mexico
Taveon Sueing - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, Southwest Minnesota State
Mikey Sumko - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Air Force, Army, Dartmouth, San Diego
Joseph Sumpter - Apollo (DE): Fort Lewis
Darren Swain - Florence (WR): Grinnell
Quentin Sweet - Casteel (DE): Simpson, Warner
Brandon Tatko - Scottsdale Christian (OT): Lewis & Clark
Andres Taylor - Marana (RB): Puget Sound
Jaden Taylor - Higley (WR): Fort Lewis, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Amare Thomas - ALA-Gilbert North (CB): Fort Lewis
Cree Thomas - Brophy (CB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado State, Nevada, NOTRE DAME, Oregon, Purdue, San Diego State, UNLV, Wisconsin
John Thomas - Boulder Creek (OG): Hampden-Sydney
Zach Thompson - Gilbert (RB): Army, Buffalo, Fordham, Louisville, Oregon, Washington
Jayden Thoreson - Mica Mountain (QB): Lake Forest, Pacific
Kody Thorley - ALA-Gilbert North (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Derek Toppin - Gilbert (OT): Fort Lewis, Minnesota State-Moorhead
Michael Totah - Saguaro (C): Arizona Christian, Wabash
TJ Tucker - Desert Edge (SS): Arizona Christian
Tyler Udall - Hamilton (TE): Lake Forest
Cameron Uresti - Liberty (OG): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Western New Mexico
Jordan Villa - Valley Vista (LB): Lake Forest
Michael Villa Jr. - Basha (OG): San Diego
Dean Vincent - Pinnacle (LB): Idaho, Sioux Falls
Lucas Voss - Casteel (C): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Puget Sound, Sioux Falls, Sul Ross State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jax Waddell - Perry (OT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Black Hills State, Lake Forest, Morningside, Rocky Mountain, Wisconsin-River Falls
Drace Wadlington - Liberty (WR): Drake
Adem Wagner - Horizon (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bode Wagner - Red Mountain (WR): Air Force, Army, South Dakota State
Cayden Walker - Kellis (WR): Beloit
Isaiah Ward - Sunnyslope (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Christopher Warner - Hamilton (OG): Sul Ross State
Jerry Washington - Desert Edge (DE): Air Force, Army, Cornell, Navy, Utah Tech
Alex Weeks - Desert Mountain (P/K): Northern Arizona
Cody Wells - Notre Dame (LB): Idaho, Montana State, NEVADA, Northern Arizona, UC Davis, UTEP
Ayden Williams - ALA-Ironwood (RB): Hastings, Lewis & Clark, Puget Sound, Simpson
Jordan Williams - Chaparral (CB): Arizona Christian, Utah State
MJ Woodberry - Cesar Chavez (CB): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), DRAKE, Minot State, Western New Mexico
Nate Wootton - Notre Dame (OG): DRAKE
Griffen Yamamoto - Mesa (WR): Lake Forest
Mattson Young - Heritage Academy Mesa (QB): Beloit, Bethel Coll. (Kans.), Buena Vista, Concordia Univ. (Wisc.), Culver-Stockton, Lake Forest, Simpson, Wabash
Darrian Zeeb - Paradise Honors (LB): Wabash
Utah State receives a verbal commitment from Basha DE Bleu Dantzler
UPDATED: 9/18/24
It's been a busy past couple of weeks as teams have begun their seasons. We have six new commitments in that time.
Basha defensive end Bleu Dantzler committed to Utah State. The 6-3, 230-pound edge rusher is heading to Southern California with his teammates this week as the Bears are playing at nationally-ranked Mission Viejo.
"I love the college town feel it brings," Dantzler said of Logan in a text message. "Specifically, Coach Zoo (Derrick Nsubuga) just seems like a really good fit for me."
Cody Cameron interviewed Dantzler in a piece for Sports360AZ.
In-state school Northern Arizona got a pair of commitments this week with Hayden Daugherty and Weston Hancock.
Daugherty is a 6-5, 240-pound tight end at Highland. He is leading the Hawks in receiving with six catches for 118 yards. Highland made its trip to California last Saturday and returned with a 50-21 victory over Frontier.
"The program really gave me a good, genuine vibe and a family vibe," Daugherty said in a text message. "They treated my mother super well and that's what is most important to me! Also, their staff believes in me and truly wants me to be there to grow as a player and a man!"
Hancock is a 6-5, 270-pound offensive tackle at Red Mountain. The Lions will host a team from California this Friday when they play Downey in the Honor Bowl. NAU offered him back in January of this year.
Keeping it in the Big Sky Conference, Brody Johnson announced his commitment to Montana State on Sept. 10. He is 6-2, 210 and plays both long snapper and linebacker for Liberty. He's made his presence known on the defense for the Lions with 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Liberty will host Centennial (Calif.) in the second Honor Bowl game of the weekend on Saturday night.
"The coaches were awesome and very welcoming to me," Johnson said in a text message. The program is great and the Game Day atmosphere is amazing to be around. I also love the area because of the outdoor activities like fishing and hunting."
Finally, two more players made their college commitments on Wednesday.
Mountain Pointe cornerback Jacob Carter will be heading to the Ivy League and Cornell University in New York. He brings a high number in GPA (3.80) and a low number in the 40 (4.43). He visited Cornell during Labor Day weekend.
Another defensive back, Gavin Naylor, committed to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in Los Angeles County. Naylor is a 5-11, 170-pounder who plays safety at Verrado. He has 10 tackles in his first two games this season. Last month, he visited CMS. An excellent student, Naylor totes a 4.90 GPA.
CLASS OF 2025 COMMITMENTS
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Luke Haugo (QB) - Higley
Dajon Hinton (CB) - Hamilton
Kaleb Jones (DT) - Mountain Pointe
Gio Richardson (WR) - Basha
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Uriah Neloms (WR) - San Tan Charter
ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS
Bryce Hevesy (OT) - Desert Mountain
BROWN BEARS
Jeremiah Polk (CB) - Yuma Catholic
CALIFORNIA GOLDEN BEARS
Beckham Barney (LB) - Mesa Mountain View
CENTRAL MICHIGAN CHIPPEWAS
Kalen Fisher (QB) - Highland
CLAREMONT-MUDD-SCRIPPS STAGS
Gavin Naylor (FS) - Verrado
COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES OREDIGGERS
Drew Jacobs (OT/DT) - Notre Dame
Mack Kump (WR) - Sunnyslope
COLORADO STATE RAMS
Caden Branston (DE) - Liberty
Jackson Murray (DT) - Horizon
CORNELL BIG RED
Jacob Carter (CB) - Mountain Pointe
DRAKE BULLDOGS
Jason Samis (RB) - Notre Dame
MJ Woodberry (CB) - Cesar Chavez
Nate Wootton (OG) - Notre Dame
DUKE BLUE DEVILS
Roman Fina (OT) - Salpointe
EASTERN WASHINGTON
David Cabrera (WR) - Desert Edge
FLORIDA GATORS
Mack Mulhern (LS) - Horizon
IDAHO VANDALS
Brody Michael (LB) - ALA-Queen Creek
IDAHO STATE BENGALS
Wyatt Horton (QB) - Pinnacle
KANSAS JAYHAWKS
Anderson Kopp (OT) - Brophy
Garrett Martin (DE) - Saguaro
KANSAS STATE WILDCATS
Dominic Mitchell (S) - Brophy
MASSACHUSETTS MINUTEMEN
Jax Markovich (TE) - Horizon
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Nick Spence (OT) - Liberty
MONTANA STATE BOBCATS
Brody Johnson (LS) - Liberty
NEVADA WOLF PACK
Cody Wells (LB) - Notre Dame
NEW MEXICO STATE AGGIES
JR Hecklinski (OG) - Liberty
Braydyn Sage (LS) - Salpointe
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Lucas Blumling (LB) - Desert Mountain
Aidan Browder (LB) - Chandler
Hayden Daugherty (TE) - Highland
Weston Hancock (OT) - Red Mountain
Devin Murphy (FS) - Maryvale
NOTRE DAME FIGHTING IRISH
Cree Thomas (CB) - Brophy
OREGON DUCKS
Cooper Perry (WR) - Notre Dame
SAN DIEGO TOREROS
Charlie LeVinus (QB) - Paradise Valley
SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS
Chase Shumate (ATH) - Mountain Pointe
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Jamar Beal-Goines (CB) - Desert Edge
UCLA BRUINS
Dylan Sims (TE) - Queen Creek
UNLV REBELS
Cassidee Miles (WR) - Central
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Bleu Dantzler (DE) - Basha
UTAH TECH TRAILBLAZERS
Darryl Coleman Jr. (DB/WR) - Yuma Catholic
WASHINGTON HUSKIES
Rylon Dillard-Allen (S) - Mountain Pointe
Dezmen Roebuck (WR) - Marana
WISCONSIN BADGERS
Logan Powell (OT) - Brophy