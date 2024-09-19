Gridiron Arizona's 2025 Recruiting Update: 9/18

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 4-6. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Here's the rest of the offers over the past two weeks (since 9/5):

One of two quarterbacks taking snaps for ALA-Gilbert North is Bryson Landon . The 6-foot, 165-pound signal caller received an offer from Pacific Lutheran last week. Landon is completing 75 percent of his passes this season for 244 yards and has three touchdowns. A two-sport athlete, Landon also plays baseball, where he is an infielder and pitcher. In the classroom, he carries a 3.80 GPA. His new head coach at ALAGN this year is Ty Detmer, a former Heisman Trophy winner at BYU. Pacific Lutheran will finish up non-conference play this Saturday with a road game in Thousand Oaks, Callifornia against regional-rival Cal Lutheran (0-1). The Lutes are 1-1 on the season and play in the Northwest Conference (Div. III).

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 430 players from the Class of 2024 signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 9/18/24

It's been a busy past couple of weeks as teams have begun their seasons. We have six new commitments in that time.



Basha defensive end Bleu Dantzler committed to Utah State. The 6-3, 230-pound edge rusher is heading to Southern California with his teammates this week as the Bears are playing at nationally-ranked Mission Viejo.

"I love the college town feel it brings," Dantzler said of Logan in a text message. "Specifically, Coach Zoo (Derrick Nsubuga) just seems like a really good fit for me."

Cody Cameron interviewed Dantzler in a piece for Sports360AZ.



In-state school Northern Arizona got a pair of commitments this week with Hayden Daugherty and Weston Hancock.

Daugherty is a 6-5, 240-pound tight end at Highland. He is leading the Hawks in receiving with six catches for 118 yards. Highland made its trip to California last Saturday and returned with a 50-21 victory over Frontier.

"The program really gave me a good, genuine vibe and a family vibe," Daugherty said in a text message. "They treated my mother super well and that's what is most important to me! Also, their staff believes in me and truly wants me to be there to grow as a player and a man!"

Hancock is a 6-5, 270-pound offensive tackle at Red Mountain. The Lions will host a team from California this Friday when they play Downey in the Honor Bowl. NAU offered him back in January of this year.



Keeping it in the Big Sky Conference, Brody Johnson announced his commitment to Montana State on Sept. 10. He is 6-2, 210 and plays both long snapper and linebacker for Liberty. He's made his presence known on the defense for the Lions with 24 tackles and 1.5 sacks. Liberty will host Centennial (Calif.) in the second Honor Bowl game of the weekend on Saturday night.

"The coaches were awesome and very welcoming to me," Johnson said in a text message. The program is great and the Game Day atmosphere is amazing to be around. I also love the area because of the outdoor activities like fishing and hunting."



Finally, two more players made their college commitments on Wednesday.



Mountain Pointe cornerback Jacob Carter will be heading to the Ivy League and Cornell University in New York. He brings a high number in GPA (3.80) and a low number in the 40 (4.43). He visited Cornell during Labor Day weekend.

Another defensive back, Gavin Naylor, committed to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in Los Angeles County. Naylor is a 5-11, 170-pounder who plays safety at Verrado. He has 10 tackles in his first two games this season. Last month, he visited CMS. An excellent student, Naylor totes a 4.90 GPA.

