ArizonaVarsity - Arizona Varsity Schedule Release Show Episode 3

Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron and Sports360AZ Recruiting Insider and Team Arizona Varsity member Jordan Hamm, break down the 2021 schedules of the Desert Edge Scorpions, Williams Field Blackhawks, and Desert Ridge Jaguars.

Desert Edge 2021 Schedule

Listen to the breakdown of the Scorpions' 2021 schedule from the beginning of the video (Below) to the 6:15 mark.

Williams Field 2021 Schedule

Listen to the Blackhawks' schedule breakdown from the 6:20 mark to the end of the video (below).

Desert Edge and Williams Field Schedule Breakdown (Video)

Interview with Desert Ridge Head Coach Roy Lopez