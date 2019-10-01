Cody Cameron is in his second year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

This past Friday I drove down to Queen Creek to watch the Bulldogs take on the Mountain Pointe Pride. Queen Creek dominated in every phase of the game as they blanked the Pride 32-0, moving Queen Creek to 5-1 on the season.

Standout Players

2022 Queen Creek QB Devin Brown (6’2, 180)

Devin Brown (Cody Cameron)

In his first game ever starting at the Varsity level, Devin Brown looked calm, cool, and collected. Brown tossed a pair of first half TDs including a deep fade into the corner of the end zone that he dropped in perfectly into the out-stretched arms of Junior WR Colby Garvin. Brown finished with 203 yards passing and 2 TDs. The young sophomore QB has a great throwing motion with a quick release. Expect Brown to have a very bright future. "I have a lot of trust in my receivers," Brown said. "I came in as a Freshman and they all welcomed me in. I have a lot of trust for them; they'll go out for me and I'll go out for them."

2021 Queen Creek LB Trey Reynolds (6’2, 225)

Trey Reynolds (Cody Cameron)

Trey Reynolds is the best LB from the class of 2021 that I’ve seen this year. He has great instincts and he has a nose for the ball carrier. He did a great job of shooting gaps and pounding opposing RBs. He finished with a team high 11 tackles in the Bulldogs shut-out win. "We played amazing," said Reynolds. "I was so proud of our guys. Our linebackers, our d-line, our corners, our safeties all did phenomenal."

2020 Queen Creek RB Jace Bond (5’9, 175)

Jace Bond (Cody Cameron)



Bond surpassed 100 yards for the 4th time this year as he finished with 115 yards on the ground on only 12 carries. Bond had the play of the game as he bounced outside on an 2ndhalf hand-off, raced down the sideline, and put a DB on skates as he strolled into the end-zone for a 55-yard TD run. Bond finished with 210 all-purpose yards and a TD.

2020 Mountain Pointe WR Dominique Davis (6’2, 170)

Dominique Davis is an absolute gas-burner. When the football is in Davis’ hands, he makes plays. The senior WR finished the night with 5 catches for 78 yards and 112 all-purpose yards. Davis has 32 catches for 420 yards this season, and I would not be surprised to see him surpass the 1,000-yard receiving mark this year.

2020 Mountain Pointe LB Rashion “Chunka” Hodge (6’2, 215)

HUGE fan of Chunka Hodge. The Senior LB shot the A and B gaps on a couple plays to make tackles right at the line of scrimmage. He also made plays sideline-to-sideline consistently throughout the night. After the game I asked three Queen Creek players who they thought the best player on Mountain Pointe’s team was. All three of them said #7, Chunka Hodge.

2020 Mountain Pointe RB Resi Shank (5’10, 175)

Tough, physical football player who never quits. Shank’s powered through a couple tacklers on the night, bulldozing over a few opposing DBs. Shanks finished with 91 yards on the ground and now has 450 rushing yards total on the season. Shank’s is another player I’d love to see hit that 1,000 rushing yard mark on the year. He definitely has it in him.

Cody's Game Notes

The Queen Creek Experience

Every year I look forward to driving out to Queen Creek High School to catch a game. The players are extremely talented and well-coached. The volunteers and administration working the games are always in the brightest of moods. The atmosphere and the community presence make their home games an awesome experience. Even with all of those factors, my favorite part might be watching their AD, Paul Reynolds, pace nervously on the sidelines and in the back of the end zones throughout the game. All jokes aside, I know he’s a very proud parent though because his two sons are absolute gamers on the football field. Once again, this Bulldog team is pretty stout on both offense and defense. They’ll be a tough match-up for most teams come play-off time.

Playing for Pride



After the loss, Mountain Pointe drops to 1-4 on the year. This school has gone through so much off the field this season and those kids have not deserved any of it. This team has some really solid playmakers who can change the outcome of games. The Pride’s 2ndhalf of the schedule is tough, but I’d love to see them finish with 3 or 4 more victories to close out the year. Rooting for this team the rest of the way!

Who to Watch

2021 Queen Creek Safety Hunter Barth 6’2 190

In his first game in action this season, Barth recorded a team high 11 tackles. Barth did a fantastic job of coming up in run support, setting the edge, and making open field tackles. The Junior DB does a great job of reading his keys and flying down in the alley to make stops. He’ll be a huge contributor to that secondary throughout the season.

Quotable

“It feels amazing," said Senior RB Jace Bond after the win. "I feel like we came out and proved ourselves. I feel like we had a lot of doubters and I felt like this was a statement to show that we're legit. We're the real deal."

