Last Friday I drove down to Marcos De Niza to watch the Padres take on the Poston Butte Broncos. On the last play of the game, a pair of Marcos De Niza defenders knocked down a Broncos' pass in the end zone to seal the 41-38 victory, moving the Padres to 5-2 on the season.

Standout Players

2020 Marcos De Niza RB Yakeen Baylis (5’9, 180)

Yakeen Baylis (Cody Cameron)

Yakeen Baylis was the best player on the field on Friday night. The Senior RB gashed the Broncos defense, rushing for 196 yards and 5 TDs. The incredible performance put Baylis over the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the year. Baylis has now rushed for over 1,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. “This means a lot to me,” said Baylis on his 1000 rushing yard feat. “I’m going to keep pushing to get more, but it really means a lot.”

.@FootballMdn takes the hand-off, cuts up and races up the seam, pushing defenders off as he cruises to a 63-yard TD. Tied at 14 in the 2nd Q @AZHSFB @MdNAthletics @CoachElauer51 pic.twitter.com/W12Jy28Tih — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 12, 2019

.@__Yakeen__ is a TD Machine!! 5th rushing TD from the @FootballMdn Senior puts the Padres up 41-30 with 11:02 in the 4th Q @MdNAthletics @AZHSFB @CoachElauer51 pic.twitter.com/2rIaSs2jDj — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 12, 2019

2020 Marcos De Niza WR Martell Thompson (6’3, 175)

Martell Thompson hauled in a 3rdQ pass as he blew the top off the Poston Butte Secondary for a TD. The 6’3 WR finished with 3 receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown in the win. Thompson is a big-time playmaker for the Padres. “Our blocking and the run game were clicking,” said Thompson. “Our recievers – we love to block. We love blocking for our boy (Baylis) right here. The pass game finally clicked today, we got the ball out fast because we got some great protection.”

Padres’ QB Antonio Hernandez finds WR @MartellThompso2 on a corner route to convert on 3rd and 18 @FootballMdn @MdNAthletics pic.twitter.com/eO3sAAv0lP — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 12, 2019

2020 Marcos De Niza OLB Micah Willingham (6’2, 180)

Micah Willingham balled out on Friday night. The Senior LB came away with two big fumble recoveries, giving the Padres great field position on both. Willingham also finished with 7 total tackles (5 solo) in the win.

2021 Poston Butte RB Zion Burns (6’0, 170)



Zion Burns absolutely torched Marcos De Niza, rushing for big gains all night long. The Junior gas-burner finished with 279 yards and 2 TDs on the night. Burns has now eclipsed the 1,000-yard rushing mark on the year and is averaging over 9.5 yards per carry this season.

Poston Butte strikes first‼️ @PBHS_FB Junior RB @zion_4kt shakes off a few defenders, cuts back, and explodes into the end zone. Broncos lead the Padres 6-0 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB @PostonAthletics pic.twitter.com/DDgkmrexKp — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 12, 2019

2021Poston Butte QB Gavin Lloyd (5’10, 170)

Gavin Lloyd made big plays on both sides of the football on Friday night. The Junior QB finished with 85 passing yards and 71 rushing yards to go along with a pair of touchdowns. Lloyd wasn’t done there. Lloyd also recovered a fumble on defense, deep in their own red zone in the 1sthalf.

After a 43-yard run from @zion_4kt, @PBHS_FB QB Gavin Lloyd keeps it on an option and races into the end zone for a TD. Broncos lead 14-7 in the 1st Q @AZHSFB @PostonAthletics pic.twitter.com/7SYfu8QpU3 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 12, 2019

.@PBHS_FB Gavin Lloyd recovers a fumble deep in their own territory. Big-time recovery, Poston Butte leads Marcos De Niza 14-7 after 1 @AZHSFB @PostonAthletics pic.twitter.com/8skJKxqOTE — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 12, 2019

Coach’s Comments

I spoke with Marcos De Niza Head Coach Eric Lauer after the game to get his thoughts on the win, what the Padres need to do to keep rolling, and what makes RB Yakeen Baylis a special player.

Quotable

“We have to stay discipline. We have to keep working out, keep working hard, and just keep doing what we do,” Marcos De Niza RB Yakeen Baylis on how the Padres build off the win.

Up Next