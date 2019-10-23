Cody Cameron is in his second year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

Last Friday night, I drove down to Queen Creek to watch a 3A Showdown that featured a pair of undefeated teams. Leading 19-14 with under a minute left in the game, ALA Queen Creek DB Ben Strong jumped in front of a HB toss throwback trick play and sprinted 89-yards for a pick-six to clinch the 26-14 victory for the Patriots; a win that moved ALA Queen Creek to 8-0, and as of right now, locked them into the #1 seed in the 3A conference.

PLAY OF THE GAME‼️‼️ On 3rd and 10 with 40 seconds left. @alaqcfootball DB Ben Strong jumps the HB toss throwback pass and takes it 87-yards to the House. Patriots lead Ben Franklin 26-14 with seconds left @AZHSFB @gridironarizona @P_MAGLOIRE @alaqcathletics pic.twitter.com/Yp2hniMxig — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 19, 2019

Standout Players

2020 ALA- QC QB Rand Jensen (6’0, 195)

Rand Jensen (Cody Cameron)



The Patriots’ offense didn’t have the ball much on Friday night, but when they did, Rand Jensen was absolute money. The Senior QB threw for 179 yards and three touchdown passes in the win. Jensen also rushed for 47 yards and had a QBR rating of 138.7. Jensen throws a tremendous deep ball, showed elusiveness in the pocket, and puts the ball where only his WRs can make a play almost every single time.

.@alaqcfootball Senior QB @randjensen52020 steps up in the pocket and drops a dime into the basket of WR @ethencluffii for a 41-yard gain pic.twitter.com/bud4MA3WjS — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 19, 2019

Jensen with the Hat Trick and his 2nd TD to Carter Taylor. @alaqcfootball leads Ben Franklin 19-7 late in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @randjensen52020 pic.twitter.com/2saeLALTUC — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 19, 2019

2022 ALA RB Aziya Jamison (6’1, 200)

Aziya Jamison (Cody Cameron)

I think Aziya Jamison is going to be a very special RB in this state. Jamison is quick in getting into his second gear, and that gear is pure racing speed. Jamison broke off a couple long runs in the second half that lead to touchdown drives. The Sophomore RB finished with 140 all-purpose yards in the win.

30-yard carry from @alaqcfootball Soph. RB @JamisonAziya22 to open up the 2nd half. Great burst of speed pic.twitter.com/1pbQ1NbS1y — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 19, 2019

2020 ALA QC Safety Dean Jones (6’3, 190)

Dean Jones (Cody Cameron)

Dean Jones made the play of the game defensively in the second quarter when he broke-up a pass in the end-zone, preventing a Benjamin Franklin touchdown. Jones has great size and is able to read and react quickly from his Safety position. He’ll drop the hammer if you come across the middle too.

Touchdown saving PBU from @alaqcfootball Safety @DEANjones_7 here. Incredibly athletic play from the Senior DB pic.twitter.com/bUfu65OPRA — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 19, 2019

2020 Benjamin Franklin QB/DB Danner Bowen (5’10, 160)



The most impressive player on the entire football field last Friday night was Danner Bowen. He’s tough as nails, he never came off the field, and he put the Chargers in a position to win this football game. Bowen finished with 199 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 9 tackles on defense.

Chargers on the board‼️ @BFHSathletics QB Danner Bowen with a fake toss, reverses field and beats the Patriots’ defense to the pylon for a TD. ALA QC leads 13-7 with 5:03 left in the game @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/vKM0aOtwb4 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 19, 2019

2020 Benjamin Franklin RB/DB Ammon “AJ” Warby

Stats might not show it, but Warby was one of the best overall players for the Chargers on Friday night. Warby wrecked a couple Patriots’ players, punishing them into the ground on lead blocks. He also lit up an ALA RB on their sideline, just an absolutely jarring hit. The Senior has 749 all-purpose yards on offense and has recorded 16 tackles on the defensive side of the football this year.

Ammon Warby BEAST 16-yard run to end the first Q. Chargers in ALA territory to start the 2nd Q. Game tied at 0 @BFHSathletics @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/Xr5qugzNeu — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) October 19, 2019

Patriots’ Post-Game

Zak Robertson (Cody Cameron)

I spoke with ALA Queen Creek’s QB Rand Jensen, Safety Dean Jones, OL Brett Coplen, and TE Zak Robertson after the game and got their thoughts on the win.

Who to Watch



The Loving family first blessed us with Mccalister Loving, AKA McLoving, and now they bring us Chancin. Loving’s a tough, physical runner. He’s averaging 6.8 yards per carry this season and is closing in on 500 yards rushing on the year. Loving is setting himself up to be the go-to guy in the backfield next year for the Chargers.

Up Next