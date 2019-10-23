News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-23 19:49:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Cameron's Corner: American Leadership- Queen Creek at Benjamin Franklin

Cody Cameron
Staff

Cody Cameron is in his second year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Last Friday night, I drove down to Queen Creek to watch a 3A Showdown that featured a pair of undefeated teams. Leading 19-14 with under a minute left in the game, ALA Queen Creek DB Ben Strong jumped in front of a HB toss throwback trick play and sprinted 89-yards for a pick-six to clinch the 26-14 victory for the Patriots; a win that moved ALA Queen Creek to 8-0, and as of right now, locked them into the #1 seed in the 3A conference.

Standout Players

2020 ALA- QC QB Rand Jensen (6’0, 195)

Rand Jensen
Rand Jensen (Cody Cameron)


The Patriots’ offense didn’t have the ball much on Friday night, but when they did, Rand Jensen was absolute money. The Senior QB threw for 179 yards and three touchdown passes in the win. Jensen also rushed for 47 yards and had a QBR rating of 138.7. Jensen throws a tremendous deep ball, showed elusiveness in the pocket, and puts the ball where only his WRs can make a play almost every single time.

2022 ALA RB Aziya Jamison (6’1, 200)

Aziya Jamison
Aziya Jamison (Cody Cameron)

I think Aziya Jamison is going to be a very special RB in this state. Jamison is quick in getting into his second gear, and that gear is pure racing speed. Jamison broke off a couple long runs in the second half that lead to touchdown drives. The Sophomore RB finished with 140 all-purpose yards in the win.

2020 ALA QC Safety Dean Jones (6’3, 190)

Dean Jones
Dean Jones (Cody Cameron)

Dean Jones made the play of the game defensively in the second quarter when he broke-up a pass in the end-zone, preventing a Benjamin Franklin touchdown. Jones has great size and is able to read and react quickly from his Safety position. He’ll drop the hammer if you come across the middle too.

2020 Benjamin Franklin QB/DB Danner Bowen (5’10, 160)


The most impressive player on the entire football field last Friday night was Danner Bowen. He’s tough as nails, he never came off the field, and he put the Chargers in a position to win this football game. Bowen finished with 199 all-purpose yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 9 tackles on defense.

2020 Benjamin Franklin RB/DB Ammon “AJ” Warby

Stats might not show it, but Warby was one of the best overall players for the Chargers on Friday night. Warby wrecked a couple Patriots’ players, punishing them into the ground on lead blocks. He also lit up an ALA RB on their sideline, just an absolutely jarring hit. The Senior has 749 all-purpose yards on offense and has recorded 16 tackles on the defensive side of the football this year.

Patriots’ Post-Game

Zak Robertson
Zak Robertson (Cody Cameron)

I spoke with ALA Queen Creek’s QB Rand Jensen, Safety Dean Jones, OL Brett Coplen, and TE Zak Robertson after the game and got their thoughts on the win.


Who to Watch


The Loving family first blessed us with Mccalister Loving, AKA McLoving, and now they bring us Chancin. Loving’s a tough, physical runner. He’s averaging 6.8 yards per carry this season and is closing in on 500 yards rushing on the year. Loving is setting himself up to be the go-to guy in the backfield next year for the Chargers.

Up Next


(0-8) ALA Ironwood @ (7-1) Benjamin Franklin


(8-0) ALA Queen Creek @ (2-6) Florence


trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}