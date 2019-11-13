News More News
Cameron's Corner: Queen Creek vs Boulder Creek

Cody Cameron
Staff

This past Friday night I drove out to Queen Creek to watch an opening round 6A play-off game that featured the #4 Queen Creek Bulldogs and the #13 Boulder Creek Jaguars. After trailing in the first half 21-20, the Bulldogs outscored the Jaguars 30-15, as they rolled to a 50-36 victory to move on to the 6A Quarter-finals this Friday.

Standout Players

 2021 Queen Creek Safety/WR Hunter Barth (6'2, 190)

Hunter Barth
Hunter Barth (Cody Cameron)

Barth continues to ball-out on both sides of the football for the Bulldogs. The Junior stand-out hauled in a pair of receiving TDs in the second half, both on corner routes where he raced behind Jaguar defensive backs. Defensively, Barth finished with 3 total tackles as well. Barth's recruitment has sky-rocketed these past couple weeks, expect a big off-season for this physical two-way player.

 2021 Queen Creek LB/RB Trey Reynolds  (6'2, 225)

Reynolds was Mr. Reliable for Queen Creek offensively in short yardage situations, especially down in the red zone. Reynolds powered his way through would-be tacklers to rush for a pair of short TD runs for the Bulldogs. The Junior LB also lead the team in tackles with 13. Reynolds has now totaled up 126 tackles on the year.

2021 Boulder Creek QB Bear Milacek (6'3, 210)

Bear Milacek
Bear Milacek (Cody Cameron)


Milacek was absolute money on Friday night, and most importantly, he put the Jaguars in a great position to win this football game. The Junior gun-slinger finished the night completing 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 252 yards and 2 TDs. Milacek also rushed for 44 yards and 2 TDs as well. Milacek has a great delivery and a cannon of an arm. After another off-season of working on his mechanics and spending time in the weight room, Bear Milacek will be the real deal next season.

2020 Boulder Creek DB/WR Conner Lewis (6'1, 180)

Conner Lewis
Conner Lewis (Cody Cameron)

Lewis was the best athlete on the field last Friday night. The Senior two-way stand-out made huge plays on both sides of the football. Offensively, Lewis caught three passes for 45 yards, including a deep TD pass where he jumped over a Bulldog defender, getting both feet inbounds in the corner of the end zone for a TD. He also jumped multiple passes defensively to come away with two interceptions and a pass knockdown from his cornerback position. Lewis is a tremendous athlete who had a phenomenal career in a Jaguars jersey.

2021 Boulder Creek RB Jacob Cisneros (5'9 180)

Jacob Cisneros
Jacob Cisneros (Cody Cameron)


After the game, I stopped to talk with a few Queen Creek coaches and parents. Almost all of them praised the talent and effort showed from Cisneros. This is a player who has incredible bod control. Cisneros never goes down after the first initial contact. Queen Creek has 4-5 Power 5 players on their defense, and none of them could get a clean shot on Cisneros. The Junior RB is extremely shifty. Cisneros finished the night with 207 all-purpose yards and a TD. Big congrats to Jacob on a great season, don't be surprised to see his name pop up in our post-season awards show.

Up Next

6A Quarterfinals

#5 Highland @ #4 Queen Creek

