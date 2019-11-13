Cody Cameron is in his second year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE, and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on: Facebook Instagram Twitter

This past Friday night I drove out to Queen Creek to watch an opening round 6A play-off game that featured the #4 Queen Creek Bulldogs and the #13 Boulder Creek Jaguars. After trailing in the first half 21-20, the Bulldogs outscored the Jaguars 30-15, as they rolled to a 50-36 victory to move on to the 6A Quarter-finals this Friday.

Jace Bond muscles in a TD from a few yards out. Queen Creek has absolutely dominated in the 2nd Half, they lead 50-28 with 4:28 left in the game @TJacebond11 @AZHSFB @QC_football pic.twitter.com/2a3X1ueD89 — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

Standout Players

2021 Queen Creek Safety/WR Hunter Barth (6'2, 190)

Hunter Barth (Cody Cameron)

Barth continues to ball-out on both sides of the football for the Bulldogs. The Junior stand-out hauled in a pair of receiving TDs in the second half, both on corner routes where he raced behind Jaguar defensive backs. Defensively, Barth finished with 3 total tackles as well. Barth's recruitment has sky-rocketed these past couple weeks, expect a big off-season for this physical two-way player.

Queen Creek answers right back!! Sophomore QB @dbrownqb33 throws a dart to @hunter_barth_ on a corner route for a TD. @QC_football cuts the Jags lead to 28-27 @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/2lPvLgzFju — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

This Brown to Barth connection is $$ in the 2nd Half!! @dbrownqb33 hits @hunter_barth_ on another corner route, Barth does the rest for his 2nd TD of the game. @QC_football extends their lead 42-28 in the 4th Q over BC @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/zixZv7bCUq — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

2021 Queen Creek LB/RB Trey Reynolds (6'2, 225)

Reynolds was Mr. Reliable for Queen Creek offensively in short yardage situations, especially down in the red zone. Reynolds powered his way through would-be tacklers to rush for a pair of short TD runs for the Bulldogs. The Junior LB also lead the team in tackles with 13. Reynolds has now totaled up 126 tackles on the year.

The Trey Reynolds Bulldozer effect!!! @TreyReynoldsQC punches it in from 4-yards out. Queen Creek converts on the following 2-point conversion too. @QC_football leads Boulder Creek 35-28 late in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/ieoyJ5xxDL — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

2021 Boulder Creek QB Bear Milacek (6'3, 210)

Bear Milacek (Cody Cameron)



Milacek was absolute money on Friday night, and most importantly, he put the Jaguars in a great position to win this football game. The Junior gun-slinger finished the night completing 19 of his 23 pass attempts for 252 yards and 2 TDs. Milacek also rushed for 44 yards and 2 TDs as well. Milacek has a great delivery and a cannon of an arm. After another off-season of working on his mechanics and spending time in the weight room, Bear Milacek will be the real deal next season.

Jags Junior QB @AzQbBeAr6 remains patient, the explodes up the middle for his 2nd TD run of the game. @BCJagsFootball extend their lead over Queen Creek 28-20 in the 3rd Q @AZHSFB @BCJAGS pic.twitter.com/TUrFyIeZmj — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

No quit in this Jags Team, @AzQbBeAr6 fires a dart to @Ethan_Burts for a TD. Bulldogs lead Boulder Creek 50-36 with 1:41 left in the game pic.twitter.com/YbxplXIQfP — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

2020 Boulder Creek DB/WR Conner Lewis (6'1, 180)

Conner Lewis (Cody Cameron)

Lewis was the best athlete on the field last Friday night. The Senior two-way stand-out made huge plays on both sides of the football. Offensively, Lewis caught three passes for 45 yards, including a deep TD pass where he jumped over a Bulldog defender, getting both feet inbounds in the corner of the end zone for a TD. He also jumped multiple passes defensively to come away with two interceptions and a pass knockdown from his cornerback position. Lewis is a tremendous athlete who had a phenomenal career in a Jaguars jersey.

HUGE PLAY‼️‼️ @BCJagsFootball Junior QB @AzQbBeAr6 throws an absolute dime on the deep fade to @connerslewis for a TD late in the 1st Half. Jags take the lead over Queen Creek 21-17 with under a minute left in the half @AZHSFB @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/AlYJ05EMYy — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

Big-Time INT‼️ @BCJagsFootball DB @connerslewis picks off a Bulldog’s pass in the end zone @AZHSFB @BCJAGS Jags regain possession with a 7-3 lead in the 1st Q @gridironarizona pic.twitter.com/RXxprSEp3g — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

2021 Boulder Creek RB Jacob Cisneros (5'9 180)

Jacob Cisneros (Cody Cameron)



After the game, I stopped to talk with a few Queen Creek coaches and parents. Almost all of them praised the talent and effort showed from Cisneros. This is a player who has incredible bod control. Cisneros never goes down after the first initial contact. Queen Creek has 4-5 Power 5 players on their defense, and none of them could get a clean shot on Cisneros. The Junior RB is extremely shifty. Cisneros finished the night with 207 all-purpose yards and a TD. Big congrats to Jacob on a great season, don't be surprised to see his name pop up in our post-season awards show.

Boulder Creek RB @Jacob20Cisneros punches it in from a yard out. Jags takes the lead 7-3 over QC in the 1st Q @BCJagsFootball @AZHSFB @BCJAGS pic.twitter.com/PHCD5iEOHz — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 9, 2019

