This past Friday I drove to North Peoria to catch one of the best rivalry matchups in the state. Down 43-42 with a minute and some change left in the 4th quarter, Liberty Lions’ Senior running back Jett Kinsch sliced through the Sunrise Mountain defense for a touchdown, regaining the lead for Liberty. On the ensuing drive, Lions’ Senior Jake Robinson intercepted a Sunrise Mountain pass clinching the 49-43 victory over the Mustangs

Cody Cameron

Standout Players

2019 Liberty RB Jett Kinsch (6’0, 205)

There were a couple times where Jett Kinsch completely took over this football game. Kinsch runs like a bulldozer, but showed off tremendous vision with a couple beautiful cuts on a couple of his touchdown runs. Kinsch finished the game with 20 carries for 173 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game winner. If you’re a fan of big, physical running backs, then Jett Kinsch is your guy.

Postgame Interview with @LibertyFBLions RB @jettkinsch6. Kinsch lit up the scoreboard with 3 rushing TDs including the game winner late in the 4th Q. Tough, bruising back, with nice acceleration. @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/P7RUv8Zulu — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 1, 2018

2019 Liberty WR/DB Jake Robinson (6’1, 175)

Jake Robinson did it all on Friday night. Robinson rushed for two touchdowns showing off some explosive speed. Robinson was put onto the field late during Sunrise Mountain’s last offensive series, playing in the secondary in a special defensive package. The move paid off, as Robinson came up with an incredible acrobatic game-winning interception.

2019 Liberty WR Cameron Ellis (6’1, 170)

Ellis absolutely flies. Ellis took a quick screen pass in the 4th quarter 52 yards down the left sideline, outrunning the entire Sunrise Mountain defense for a touchdown. Once Ellis hits his top speed, he’s a hard player to catch.

2019 Liberty DE Braxten Croteau (6'5", 240)

Croteau has Power 5 size with a Power 5 motor. Croteau was double teamed and sometimes triple teamed all game long, and he still found a way to make a major impact. Croteau finished the game recording 9 tackles 5 TFL and 2 sacks. Croteau’s strength and ability to shed off blocks makes him a nightmare for offensive lineman.

2019 Sunrise Mountain QB Keegan Freid (6'3", 185)

In a state loaded with talented quarterbacks, Keegan Freid might be the best dual-threat QB in all of Arizona. Freid’s ability to make defenders miss while keeping his eyes downfield, giving his receivers those extra few seconds to get wide open is a pretty special trait to process. He did that about 20 times in Friday nights game. Freid finished with 399 all-purpose yards and 6 total TDs (5 passing 1 rushing).

2019 Sunrise Mountain WR Jay Anderson (5’11, 165)

Jay Anderson is one of the best football players I've seen play this year. In Sunrise Mountain’s 3rd offensive series, Anderson torched a Liberty DB hauling in a deep pass on a streak route for a 76 yard touchdown. He’s a dynamic playmaker in special teams as well. Anderson had close to 100 yards on punt-returns, giving Sunrise Mountain great field position all night long. He also blew up a couple Liberty players while blocking on a kick-return. This is a player who can do it all and play anywhere on the field. Anderson finished the night with 241 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

The Good

The Liberty Lions graduated almost every single starter on their offensive line from last season. To replace a line like that is a tall task for a team that likes to punish you with their run game. Their offensive line played phenomenal on Friday night. It’s a group of guys who you can tell are really well-coached, and its a group that plays nasty and physical. With an offensive line that plays well, Liberty will do just fine competing the rest of the way through in the 6A division.

The Bad

Sunrise Mountain has dropped their last two games by a combined score of 11 points. Both of those opponents, Williams Field and Liberty, I expect to make runs in the 5A and 6A play-offs. However, this was a game Sunrise Mountain should have won. If the Mustangs’ made a few more defensive stops in these last two weeks, Sunrise Mountain would be riding high at 3-0.

The Ugly

Simply put, there was nothing ugly about this football game. I had been told by a couple reporters that this was one of the best football games to see in person. I came in with high expectations and still left amazed. This was one of the best high school football games I’ve ever been to. The stands were packed on both sides 45 minutes before kickoff. The crowds were loud throughout the entire game, the players and coaches were amped up, both teams had many of their alumni on the field. 10/10 on the venue and atmosphere. A North Peoria rivalry gave me that old school Friday Night Lights feeling that is so hard to replicate. Well done, Liberty and Sunrise Mountain, well done.

Keep an Eye On

Two players here: Liberty’s class of 2022 Safety Jax Stam and class of 2020 LB Jace Accurso. A freshman starting at safety for a program like Liberty is rare, but Jax Stam is an incredible athlete. Accurso had a couple hits where I wasn't 100 percent sure the ball carrier would get up. Accurso hits like a hammer.

Quotable

“Beating Sunrise is a big deal to us. I’ve been going to Liberty games since I was in 3rd grade. Sunrise has always been a rival forever, and it means a lot to us that we finally beat them.” - Jake Robinson.

Postgame Interview with @LibertyFBLions WR/DB @Jake_r02. Robinson rocking the turnover chain after snagging the game clinching INT with seconds left. Robinson also rushed for two TDs in tonight’s victory. @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/mRAsNinhcE — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) September 1, 2018

Moving Forward