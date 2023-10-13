Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at @codytcameron and give an honest assessment of what I see as I break down the tape.
Today I take a look at: Gio Richardson, Khalil Bender, and Darius Haskin.
Basha 2025 WR Gio Richardson
Gio Richardson has shined this season for the reigning champs. Through seven games this season, Richardson has emerged as the Bears' top target in the receiving core. Richardson leads the team in receptions and yards with 29 catches for 487 yards and 5 TDs on the year. The junior WR landed three D1 offers in the off-season and has become a prospect who will be on college coach's radars as they make their way to Arizona to recruit this Fall/Winter.
"Gio is a very explosive football player," said Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald. "He is consistent in every phase as a WR/playmaker. He has a great football IQ and great body-control, to go along with his athleticism. He makes everything look easy."
Richardson's burst of speed is on full-display when you turn on the tape. The WR does a great job of creating space by getting DBs on their heels and cutting on-a-dime with acceleration when he gets out of his breaks. Richardson also does a great job of finding space in soft zones in his intermediate routes. This is not only a home-run deep-shot wide receiver, but also a receiver who excels in intermediate and short route-running. Richardson has played tremendously well for the Bears this season.
Khalil Bender has emerged as one of the top sophomores in the entire 5A Conference. The 6'0 Class of 2026 WR has hauled in 41 receptions for 785 yards and 8 TDs this season, eclipsing the 100-yard receiving mark in four games this year. Bender also eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards on the season in the Chargers' 34-7 win over Gilbert last week as well.
"Khalil is an extremely hard worker!" said McClintock Head Coach Mike Fell. "(Khalil's) a great student, teammate, and representative of McClintock football. He is an excellent route-runner with great hands. (Khalil's) going to be a big-time player."
Khalil Bender Highlights
This is a young WR who does a great job of attacking the ball at its highest point. He shows tremendous hand-eye coordination, body control, and athleticism on a lot of these 50-50 throws. He's a huge red-zone target for the Chargers because of his ability to create separation with fast feet off the snap and his frame. This sophomore WR has a chance to put up some insane numbers at McClintock in the next couple of seasons, he's a talented football player.
I've had three media members tell me this season that I must feature Darius Haskin in a film session. After watching his film, I can see why they were so adamant. Darius Haskin is a big-time playmaker, not only in the 4A conference, but in the entire state. In only six games played this season, Haskin has racked up over 1200 all-purpose yards and a whopping 16 total touchdowns on the year.
"Darius Haskin is a special playmaker on the field," said Buckeye Head Coach Puni Ellis. "His passion for football, and love for football is what separates him from most high school athletes. His mental strength has improved tremendously, along with his physical strength within the last year. His speed, endurance, explosiveness, tactical knowledge, and most of all, spatial awareness on the field, is what makes him special."
Darius Haskin Highlights
Darius Haskin is a DUDE. He's a crisp route-runner (especially on double-moves), he has a quick burst out of his breaks, and he's elusive when the ball is in his hands. Haskin's does a great job of getting north when he has the football, bouncing off would-be tacklers to maximize yardage on receptions and carries. He's truly a do-it-all player for Buckeye and you can see why he's given many 4A defensive coordinators fits when you turn on the tape. Early candidate for 4A OPOY right here!!