Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at @codytcameron and give an honest assessment of what I see as I break down the tape. Today I take a look at: Gio Richardson, Khalil Bender, and Darius Haskin.

Basha 2025 WR Gio Richardson

Gio Richardson has shined this season for the reigning champs. Through seven games this season, Richardson has emerged as the Bears' top target in the receiving core. Richardson leads the team in receptions and yards with 29 catches for 487 yards and 5 TDs on the year. The junior WR landed three D1 offers in the off-season and has become a prospect who will be on college coach's radars as they make their way to Arizona to recruit this Fall/Winter. "Gio is a very explosive football player," said Basha Head Coach Chris McDonald. "He is consistent in every phase as a WR/playmaker. He has a great football IQ and great body-control, to go along with his athleticism. He makes everything look easy."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BRzJHLiBCZXlvbmQgYmxlc3NlZCB0byBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVkIG15 IHNlY29uZCBvZmZlciB0byBOb3J0aGVybiBBcml6b25hIFVuaXZlcnNpdHkh IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NOEl3R1RUVm9WIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vTThJd0dUVFZvVjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHaW8gUmljaGFyZHNv biAoQEdpb19SaWNoYXJkc29uXykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9HaW9fUmljaGFyZHNvbl8vc3RhdHVzLzE2Njc3NjQ1NjU3MTM3ODQ4 Mzg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SnVuZSAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BRzJHLiBCZXlvbmQgYmxlc3NlZCB0byBoYXZlIHJlY2VpdmVkIG15 IHRoaXJkIG9mZmVyIHRvIENlbnRyYWwgTWljaGlnYW4gVW5pdmVyc2l0eSEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRLMTROdTJWT3AiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS80SzE0TnUyVk9wPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdpbyBSaWNoYXJkc29u IChAR2lvX1JpY2hhcmRzb25fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0dpb19SaWNoYXJkc29uXy9zdGF0dXMvMTY5MTI1OTE0MDc2Mzc3OTA3 Mj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMTUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Gio Richardson Highlights

Richardson's burst of speed is on full-display when you turn on the tape. The WR does a great job of creating space by getting DBs on their heels and cutting on-a-dime with acceleration when he gets out of his breaks. Richardson also does a great job of finding space in soft zones in his intermediate routes. This is not only a home-run deep-shot wide receiver, but also a receiver who excels in intermediate and short route-running. Richardson has played tremendously well for the Bears this season.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDcuPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2VidjlDd1lPemwi Pmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lYnY5Q3dZT3psPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdpbyBS aWNoYXJkc29uIChAR2lvX1JpY2hhcmRzb25fKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dpb19SaWNoYXJkc29uXy9zdGF0dXMvMTcxMDY5NjU5 MDYxOTY5MzIzMj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDcsIDIw MjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NaWQtU2Vhc29uIGhpZ2hsaWdodHM8YnI+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby8xdk1OUFQzVHM4Ij5odHRwczovL3QuY28vMXZNTlBUM1RzODwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBHaW8gUmljaGFyZHNvbiAoQEdpb19SaWNoYXJkc29u XykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HaW9fUmljaGFyZHNv bl8vc3RhdHVzLzE3MDU5OTA4Njk5NDg3NTYyNTM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Zb3Uga25vdyBob3cgSSBzYWlkIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vR2lvX1JpY2hhcmRzb25fP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBHaW9fUmljaGFyZHNvbl88L2E+IGlzIGEgZ3V5IHRvIGtlZXAgeW91ciBl eWVzIG9u4p2TIDxicj48YnI+SGVyZeKAmXMgZnVydGhlciBldmlkZW5jZfCf kYfwn4+9IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9TRjVtNmdGcUIzIj5waWMu dHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0Y1bTZnRnFCMzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDbGF1ZGlh IENvbGxpbnMgKEBDbGF1ZGlhZkNvbGxpbnMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2xhdWRpYWZDb2xsaW5zL3N0YXR1cy8xNzAyODkxNzMy MzYxNDQxMzE4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPlNlcHRlbWJlciAxNiwg MjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

McClintock 2026 WR Khalil Bender

Khalil Bender has emerged as one of the top sophomores in the entire 5A Conference. The 6'0 Class of 2026 WR has hauled in 41 receptions for 785 yards and 8 TDs this season, eclipsing the 100-yard receiving mark in four games this year. Bender also eclipsed 1,000 all-purpose yards on the season in the Chargers' 34-7 win over Gilbert last week as well. "Khalil is an extremely hard worker!" said McClintock Head Coach Mike Fell. "(Khalil's) a great student, teammate, and representative of McClintock football. He is an excellent route-runner with great hands. (Khalil's) going to be a big-time player."

Khalil Bender Highlights

This is a young WR who does a great job of attacking the ball at its highest point. He shows tremendous hand-eye coordination, body control, and athleticism on a lot of these 50-50 throws. He's a huge red-zone target for the Chargers because of his ability to create separation with fast feet off the snap and his frame. This sophomore WR has a chance to put up some insane numbers at McClintock in the next couple of seasons, he's a talented football player.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDUgTWNDbGludG9jayBWcyBDaWVuZWdhPGJyPjggY2F0Y2hl czxicj4xMzMgeWFyZHM8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01j Q2xpbnRvY2tfRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1jQ2xpbnRvY2tf RkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2htZmVs bD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AY29hY2htZmVsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZXRlQmFjYTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QFBldGVCYWNhNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9KYXhvbktudXRzb243P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBK YXhvbktudXRzb243PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvbnRhY3RzQ29sbGVnZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29udGFj dHNDb2xsZWdlPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2dy aWRpcm9uYXJpem9uYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZ3JpZGlyb25h cml6b25hPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2F6Y19v YmVydD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AYXpjX29iZXJ0PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyaXpvbmFGQmFsbD9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJpem9uYUZCYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FTVUZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBBU1VGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9OQVVfRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE5BVV9G b290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2Fj aF9Ib2ZmX05BVT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfSG9mZl9O QVU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSlVTVENISUxM WT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASlVTVENISUxMWTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXhQcmVwcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5ATWF4UHJlcHM8L2E+IDxicj5DaGVjayBvdXQgbXkgaGlnaGxp Z2h0IC0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1gyY1FiczBuSVEiPmh0dHBz Oi8vdC5jby9YMmNRYnMwbklRPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEtoYWxpbCBCZW5k ZXIgKEBLaGFsaWxCZW5kZXI1KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0toYWxpbEJlbmRlcjUvc3RhdHVzLzE3MDYwMTg5NzM2Njg3OTQ4MzI/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+U2VwdGVtYmVyIDI0LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NY0NsaW50b2NrIEAgTWFyaWNvcGEgaGlnaHNjaG9vbC4gOSByZWNl cHRpb25zIGZvciAyNTYgeWFyZHMgYW5kIDQgVERzLiAyOTYgYWxsIHB1cnBv c2UgeWFyZHMuIFNvcGhvbW9yZSBjbGFzcyBvZiDigJgyNiBWYXJzaXR5IGZv b3RiYWxsLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NvYWNobWZl bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNobWZlbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSmF4b25LbnV0c29uNz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASmF4b25LbnV0c29uNzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZXRlQmFjYTY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFBldGVCYWNhNjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9NY0NsaW50b2NrX0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNY0NsaW50 b2NrX0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyaXpv bmFGQmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXJpem9uYUZCYWxsPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FTVUZvb3RiYWxsP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBBU1VGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Bekdob3N0czd2Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXpHaG9zdHM3djc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vTkFVX0Zvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBO QVVfRm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v QVpQcmVwczM2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVpQcmVwczM2NTwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KVVNUQ0hJTExZP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBKVVNUQ0hJTExZPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vWk9uelBNZVBJQyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1pPbnpQ TWVQSUM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgS2hhbGlsIEJlbmRlciAoQEtoYWxpbEJl bmRlcjUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vS2hhbGlsQmVu ZGVyNS9zdGF0dXMvMTY5NTE4NjI5MDU5MjA3NTgyOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5BdWd1c3QgMjUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Buckeye 2024 WR Darius Haskin

I've had three media members tell me this season that I must feature Darius Haskin in a film session. After watching his film, I can see why they were so adamant. Darius Haskin is a big-time playmaker, not only in the 4A conference, but in the entire state. In only six games played this season, Haskin has racked up over 1200 all-purpose yards and a whopping 16 total touchdowns on the year. "Darius Haskin is a special playmaker on the field," said Buckeye Head Coach Puni Ellis. "His passion for football, and love for football is what separates him from most high school athletes. His mental strength has improved tremendously, along with his physical strength within the last year. His speed, endurance, explosiveness, tactical knowledge, and most of all, spatial awareness on the field, is what makes him special."

Darius Haskin Highlights

Darius Haskin is a DUDE. He's a crisp route-runner (especially on double-moves), he has a quick burst out of his breaks, and he's elusive when the ball is in his hands. Haskin's does a great job of getting north when he has the football, bouncing off would-be tacklers to maximize yardage on receptions and carries. He's truly a do-it-all player for Buckeye and you can see why he's given many 4A defensive coordinators fits when you turn on the tape. Early candidate for 4A OPOY right here!!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb29kIHdpbiBGcmlkYXkgbmlnaHQ8YnI+NHRkc+KchSA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVVpIREhCTG85TyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Va SERIQkxvOU88L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgRGFyaXVzIEhhc2tpbiAoQERhcml1 czNIKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rhcml1czNIL3N0 YXR1cy8xNjk4NDM3Mjc4MjMyOTQ4ODUzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PlNlcHRlbWJlciAzLCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBh c3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0 cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+ Cgo=

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CdWNrZXllJiMzOTtzIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vRGFyaXVzM0g/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhcml1czNIPC9h PiBoYWQgYSByaWRpY3Vsb3VzIG5pZ2h0IGFnYWluc3QgR2xlbmRhbGUg8J+k r/CflKUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0JLTmJqcm5SS3ciPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CS05ianJuUkt3PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEFyaXpvbmFW YXJzaXR5LmNvbSDwn5SlUFJFUFPwn5SlIChAQVpIU0ZCKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FaSFNGQi9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDQxNDc3NjE5 NzY2NTEwOT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAy MzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram