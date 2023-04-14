Every Friday I'll take a look at the some of the HUDL film that's sitting in my inbox at ralph@arizonavarsity.com and give an honest assessment of what I see, and/or highlight a couple of things I think you need to see. Today I take a look at: 2025 Wide Receiver Cooper Perry (Notre Dame Prep) and 2025 Wide Receiver Shamar Berryhill (Sabino)

Cooper Perry (Notre Dame Prep)

Cooper Perry blew up as a sophomore, and as a lacrosse-playing speedy Notre Dame wideout, reminded many of former Gatorade Player of the Year Jake Smith. Perry served as QB Noah Trigueros' primary receiving target, ana collected 78 receptions for 1100 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Cooper Perry Highlights

I'm pretty sure in a decade of doing this, I've never seem a WR's sophomore film titled "All sophomore varsity touchdowns." Cooper Perry had 20 in 2022, including four games with four touchdown receptions. From watching Cooper Perry play last season, if I had to highlight anything as his elite trait, it would be finding open space- something lacrosse seems to aid with (just ask Higley alum Coleman Owen). But Perry's film also shows that he's not the easiest guy to tackle, due to his acceleration and agility- Perry can get in and out of gear with the ball in his hands as good as any 2025 player I've seen. He also has a good ability to adjust to the ball and maintain positioning- look no further than the catch at the one-minute mark, and again at 1:45. My favorite highlight in the film below came at 2:15, when Notre Dame set up the perfect screen but #44 on Sunnyslope is able to cut off Perry's path to the end zone. This play should have been dead at the 10-yard line, but Perry makes 44 miss, and cuts the run outside TOWARD THREE DEFENDERS, and still manages to score. This is a special athlete, and I'm sure anyone in Arizona that doesn't already know his name will know it by the time the 2023 season gets going.

Shamar Berryhill (Sabino)

In any other season, Shamar Berryhill would be talked about as the premier 2025 WR in the state of Arizona, but he had his 19-yard-per-catch, 16-TD season the same year that Cooper Perry went off for Notre Dame Prep. Between Shamar and his older brother Savaughn, the Berryhills accounted for over 160 yards receiving and 2 TDs per game.

Shamar already has an offer from University of Arizona, and backed the recruiting attention up with his play in 2022. At 6-0, 200, Berryhill already has college size, and his two interceptions and three fumble recoveries last season leave room for interpretation on which side of the ball Berryhill might have the most potential on as a college player.

Shamar Berryhill Highlights

Shamar Berryhill's first two highlight stick out because it's not common to see a sophomore making effortless basket catches at full speed. You can tell his connection with Cam Hackworth at QB is as solid as it gets, and that Hackworth trusts that even a slight underthrow is still going to get the job done, as it did in the third, fourth and fifth highlights in the tape below. My favorite play on Shamar's highlight is at 1:44, where he drifts to open space down the seam, calls for the ball, makes the catch surrounded by three defenders, and bounces the catch outside for a TD.



