ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Preseason Rankings

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Preseason Rankings
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!
Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Santa Cruz
|
2
|
St. Johns
|
3
|
San Tan Charter
|
4
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
5
|
Trivium Prep
|
T6
|
Benson
|
T6
|
Veritas Prep
|
8
|
Chandler Prep
|
9
|
Morenci
|
10
|
Parker
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
2
|
Sabino
|
3
|
Snowflake
|
4
|
Blue Ridge
|
5
|
Valley Christian
|
6
|
Yuma Catholic
|
7
|
Phoenix Christian
|
T8
|
Arizona College Prep
|
T8
|
Round Valley
|
T10
|
Payson/Safford
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Mesquite
|
2
|
Cactus
|
3
|
Casa Grande
|
4
|
Poston Butte
|
5
|
Canyon del Oro
|
6
|
Greenway
|
7
|
Marcos de Niza
|
8
|
Arcadia
|
9
|
Glendale
|
T10
|
ALA- QC/Lake Havasu
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Desert Edge
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
4
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
5
|
Campo Verde
|
6
|
Horizon
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
T8
|
McClintock
|
T8
|
Ironwood
|
10
|
Millennium
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Queen Creek
|
T4
|
Centennial
|
T4
|
Red Mountain
|
6
|
Williams Field
|
7
|
Pinnacle
|
8
|
Casteel
|
9
|
Desert Ridge
|
10
|
Highland