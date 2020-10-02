 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Preseason Rankings
ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Preseason Rankings

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!

Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!


2A Preseason Media Rankings
Rank School

1

Santa Cruz

2

St. Johns

3

San Tan Charter

4

Scottsdale Christian

5

Trivium Prep

T6

Benson

T6

Veritas Prep

8

Chandler Prep

9

Morenci

10

Parker
Others Receiving Votes: Pima, Sequoia Pathways, Parker, Arete Prep
3A Preseason Media Rankings
Rank School

1

ALA- Gilbert North

2

Sabino

3

Snowflake

4

Blue Ridge

5

Valley Christian

6

Yuma Catholic

7

Phoenix Christian

T8

Arizona College Prep

T8

Round Valley

T10

Payson/Safford
Others Receiving Votes: Thatcher, Coolidge, Eastmark
4A Preseason Media Rankings
Rank School

1

Mesquite

2

Cactus

3

Casa Grande

4

Poston Butte

5

Canyon del Oro

6

Greenway

7

Marcos de Niza

8

Arcadia

9

Glendale

T10

ALA- QC/Lake Havasu
Others Receiving Votes: Combs, Coconino, Walden Grove, Estrella Foothills
5A Preseason Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Saguaro

2

Desert Edge

3

Notre Dame

4

Salpointe Catholic

5

Campo Verde

6

Horizon

7

Sunrise Mountain

T8

McClintock

T8

Ironwood

10

Millennium
Others Receiving Votes: Verrado
6A Preseason Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Queen Creek

T4

Centennial

T4

Red Mountain

6

Williams Field

7

Pinnacle

8

Casteel

9

Desert Ridge

10

Highland
Also Receiving Votes: Brophy, Chaparral, Higley, Desert Vista, Liberty

