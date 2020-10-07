ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 2 Rankings

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 2 Rankings
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!
Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Santa Cruz
|
2
|
Morenci
|
3
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
4
|
Benson
|
5
|
Chandler Prep
|
6
|
St. Johns
|
7
|
Trivium Prep
|
8
|
San Tan Charter
|
T9
|
Veritas Prep
|
T9
|
Sequoia Pathways
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Sabino
|
2
|
Blue Ridge
|
3
|
Snowflake
|
4
|
Yuma Catholic
|
5
|
Valley Christian
|
6
|
Round Valley
|
7
|
Arizona College Prep
|
8
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
9
|
Thatcher
|
10
|
Coolidge
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Mesquite
|
2
|
Poston Butte
|
3
|
Casa Grande
|
4
|
Greenway
|
5
|
Glendale
|
6
|
ALA- QC
|
T7
|
Coconino
|
T7
|
Canyon del Oro
|
9
|
Cactus
|
T10
|
Marcos de Niza/Benjamin Franklin
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
T2
|
Desert Edge
|
T2
|
Notre Dame
|
T4
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
T4
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
6
|
McClintock
|
T7
|
Ironwood
|
T7
|
Cienega
|
9
|
Campo Verde
|
10
|
Gilbert
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
T3
|
Queen Creek
|
T3
|
Red Mountain
|
5
|
Pinnacle
|
6
|
Williams Field
|
7
|
Highland
|
8
|
Casteel
|
9
|
Centennial
|
10
|
Chaparral