 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 2 Rankings
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-07 23:35:15 -0500') }} football Edit

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 2 Rankings

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Managing Editor
@ralphamsden
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!

Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!


2A Week 2 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Santa Cruz

2

Morenci

3

Scottsdale Christian

4

Benson

5

Chandler Prep

6

St. Johns

7

Trivium Prep

8

San Tan Charter

T9

Veritas Prep

T9

Sequoia Pathways
Others Receiving Votes: Miami, Pima, Arizona Lutheran, Parker, Willcox, Arete Prep
3A Week 2 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Sabino

2

Blue Ridge

3

Snowflake

4

Yuma Catholic

5

Valley Christian

6

Round Valley

7

Arizona College Prep

8

ALA- Gilbert North

9

Thatcher

10

Coolidge
Others Receiving Votes: Safford, Pusch Ridge, Phoenix Christian
4A Week 2 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Mesquite

2

Poston Butte

3

Casa Grande

4

Greenway

5

Glendale

6

ALA- QC

T7

Coconino

T7

Canyon del Oro

9

Cactus

T10

Marcos de Niza/Benjamin Franklin
Others Receiving Votes: Buena, Estrella Foothills, Northwest Christian
5A Week 2 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Saguaro

T2

Desert Edge

T2

Notre Dame

T4

Salpointe Catholic

T4

Sunrise Mountain

6

McClintock

T7

Ironwood

T7

Cienega

9

Campo Verde

10

Gilbert
Others Receiving Votes: Sunnyslope, Desert Mountain, Horizon
6A Week 2 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

T3

Queen Creek

T3

Red Mountain

5

Pinnacle

6

Williams Field

7

Highland

8

Casteel

9

Centennial

10

Chaparral
Also Receiving Votes: Higley, Corona del Sol, Perry, Desert Ridge

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!

Facebook

Twitter (Main)

Twitter (Preps)

Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}