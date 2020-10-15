ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 3 Rankings

ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 3 Rankings
The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!
Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Santa Cruz
|
2
|
Morenci
|
3
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
4
|
Benson
|
5
|
St. Johns
|
6
|
Chandler Prep
|
7
|
Sequoia Pathway
|
8
|
Veritas Prep
|
T9
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
T9
|
Pima
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
SabinoSnowflake
|
2
|
Blue Ridge
|
3
|
Yuma Catholic
|
4
|
Valley Christian
|
5
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
6
|
Safford
|
7
|
Arizona College Prep
|
8
|
Sabino
|
9
|
Thatcher
|
10
|
Round Valley
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Poston Butte
|
2
|
Mesquite
|
3
|
Casa Grande
|
4
|
Cactus
|
T5
|
Greenway
|
T5
|
ALA- QC
|
7
|
Glendale
|
8
|
Canyon del Oro
|
9
|
Coconino
|
10
|
Marcos de Niza
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Desert Edge
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
4
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
5
|
Salpointe Catholic
|
6
|
Campo Verde
|
7
|
Cienega
|
8
|
Desert Mountain
|
9
|
Sunnyslope
|
10
|
Ironwood
|Rank
|School
|
1
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Hamilton
|
3
|
Queen Creek
|
4
|
Highland
|
5
|
Casteel
|
6
|
Centennial
|
7
|
Liberty
|
8
|
Corona del Sol
|
9
|
Higley
|
10
|
Boulder Creek