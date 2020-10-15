 ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 3 Rankings
ArizonaVarsity.com's High School Football 2A-6A 2020 Week 3 Rankings

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.

The 2A-6A Arizona Varsity Media Poll Rankings are back!

Members of TeamAZV from around the state submit ballots on their top 10 teams in each of the divisions that they feel comfortable weighing in on, and the results are posted here to give you an average ranking. You can view the composite rankings below, and to view the individual ballots, make sure to subsribe to the TeamAZV forum!


2A Week 3 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Santa Cruz

2

Morenci

3

Scottsdale Christian

4

Benson

5

St. Johns

6

Chandler Prep

7

Sequoia Pathway

8

Veritas Prep

T9

Arizona Lutheran

T9

Pima
Others Receiving Votes: Scottsdale Prep, Willcox, Parker, Trivium Prep, Miami, Arete Prep
3A Week 3 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

SabinoSnowflake

2

Blue Ridge

3

Yuma Catholic

4

Valley Christian

5

ALA- Gilbert North

6

Safford

7

Arizona College Prep

8

Sabino

9

Thatcher

10

Round Valley
Others Receiving Votes: Pusch Ridge, Coolidge, Fountain Hills, Gilbert Christian
4A Week 3 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Poston Butte

2

Mesquite

3

Casa Grande

4

Cactus

T5

Greenway

T5

ALA- QC

7

Glendale

8

Canyon del Oro

9

Coconino

10

Marcos de Niza
Others Receiving Votes: Deer Valley, Combs
5A Week 3 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Saguaro

2

Desert Edge

3

Notre Dame

4

Sunrise Mountain

5

Salpointe Catholic

6

Campo Verde

7

Cienega

8

Desert Mountain

9

Sunnyslope

10

Ironwood
Others Receiving Votes: Buena, Horizon
6A Week 3 Media Rankings 
Rank School

1

Chandler

2

Hamilton

3

Queen Creek

4

Highland

5

Casteel

6

Centennial

7

Liberty

8

Corona del Sol

9

Higley

10

Boulder Creek
Also Receiving Votes: Chaparral, Desert Ridge, Red Mountain, Pinnacle, Perry

