Welcome to Cody Cameron's ArizonaVarsity Film Session. One of things that I look forward to every Spring is watching and analyzing the film of Arizona's soon-to-be Senior class. I wanted to take the old Friday Film Session segment we used do in the Fall, and give it my own style. In this week's edition of the AZV Film Session, I spotlight five local Class of 2021 offensive linemen, who had really good Junior film from last season.

Boulder Creek's Jacob Moore

Boulder Creek 6'3.5 285 OG Jacob Moore

Jacob Moore will soon become a 4-year starter for the Boulder Creek Jaguars. He's big, strong, physical, and pocesses tremendous strength. Moore does a great job of driving his feet through contact and moving well in space. In pass protection, he sinks his hips well and has a solid base. This past Winter, Moore became the Arizona D1 heavy weight state wrestling champion. That toughness and understanding of body control and leverage on the mat, translates really well onto the football field. "Jacob is a MASSIVE mauler w/ amazing feet," said Boulder Creek Assistant Coach Justin Simons in a tweet. "(He's) a 2x All-Region (OL) and BTW, he’s THE #1 heavyweight wrestler in AZ!" Reported Offers: Washburn, Southwest Minnesota State Twitter: @Jacob_moore55

Centennial 6'4 295 OT Caiden Miles

Centennial has a good one right here. Miles has violent hands, striking through the defender's chest plate on the snap of the football. He gets to the second level quickly and moves well for his size. Turn on the tape and you'll see Miles consistently driving defenders 10 yards downfield. No worries with his academics either, Miles boasts a 3.8 GPA in the classroom! "Caiden is a powerful lineman that understands his strengths and his opponents," said Centennial offensive line coach Joe McDonald. "(He) works on hard on footwork and blocking angles to stall opponents. He is a tremendous athlete and student, he wants to be the best. He study's the game and is very coachable. He embodies TEAM/ Teammate/ Self. The ceiling is very high for him, he will be a great offensive linemen at the next level." "Caiden is the epitome of a student-athlete," said former Arizona State offensive lineman and TBA OL Coach Ron Sowers. "He works as hard in the classroom as he does on the field and in the weight room. Caiden combines athleticism with great strength and a competitive nature with a desire to be the best." Reportered Offers: Air Force, New Mexico State, Columbia, Abilene Christian, UNLV, NAU, and Yale Twitter: @MilesCaiden

Millennium 6'2 285 OT/OG Mikaele Fuamatu

Mikaele Fuamatu is a versatile offensive lineman, as he lined up at both guard and tackle for Millennium. Fuamatu has nice footwork and has a great base in pass protection. He is consistently finishing his blocks by burying defenders into the dirt. His athleticism is evident throughout the tape. Reported Offers: NONE!! College Coaches get on him now, this young man can play. Twitter: @MikaeleFuamatu



Shadow Ridge 6'3 265 OG Chris Stoica

Here's a hidden gem way in the West Valley. Stoica makes over 10 consecutive pancake blocks to open up the film. He does a great job of keeping his pad level low and sinking his hips while striking through the defender violently. Watch the blitz pick-up at the 1:43 mark of the film, it's perfectly executed. This young man is one of the top scholar athletes in the state as well. Stoica has a 4.7 GPA in the class room!! Reported Offers: None, Calling all College Coaches!! Twitter: @ChrisStoica55

Saguaro 5'10 208 C Isaac Pimbert

Don't let the size fool you, Issac Pimbert has some nastiness in him. Turn on the tape and you'll see Pimbert's physicality, driving his feet through contact consistently on every single play. "Isaac Pimbert is exactly what you want at (center) in a spread offense," Saguaro Head Coach Jason Mohns said in a tweet. "(He's) Smart, athletic, instinctual, and nasty. Loves football and makes everyone around him better." Reported Offers: None, College Coach's read the quote above!! Will make your team better. Twitter: @IsaacPimbert