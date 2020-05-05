Welcome to Cody Cameron's ArizonaVarsity Film Session. One of things that I look forward to every Spring is watching and analyzing the film of Arizona's soon-to-be Senior class. I wanted to take the old Friday Film Session segment we used do in the Fall, and give it my own style. These articles will include a Q+A with the individual player, an interview with one of his coaches, and a complete film breakdown from me, and will sometimes even feature a special guest.

Today's subject: Chandler Wolves 2021 3-Star RB Eli Sanders.

You were part of a Chandler team that went undefeated and won a State Championship last Fall. What made that team, and that Chandler coaching staff so special?

Eli Sanders: "(The) Chandler football team comes to practice everyday ready to learn and with the mindset to get better and work harder. Our coaches put us in uncomfortable positions, so when the time comes, we have been there already and know how to stay calm and carry on. We are also a big brotherhood. Everyone’s family at Chandler!"

You had a solid year last year, averaging 7.4 yards per carry, and rushing for 10 touchdowns. What goals have you set for yourself for your senior season next Fall?

"I’m excited to have a full season. Last year I had to sit the first 5 games, and it was terrible. This season I want to be the best teammate, really worry about my assignments and do my responsibilities on and off the field. Im striving for a 2000 yard season."

Eli Sanders (Cody Cameron)

Your recruiting has really taken off this Spring. You’ve picked up numerous offers, including two in-state Power 5 offers from ASU and U of A. What’s the recruiting process been like for you so far?

"My recruiting process has been great. It has enhanced communication over the phone with a lot of colleges and now they have the time to really sit down and look at your film I think that helps as a prospect. I want to thank every coach that has given me the opportunity to come play at their university and college. It truly means a lot to my family and I."

Seems like just yesterday, but it’s now been over a month since ASU became the first Power-5 program to offer you. What did it mean to you to receive an offer from the hometown school? What’s the communication with (ASU) RB’s coach Shaun Aguano been like?

"It meant the world to me that ASU gave me the opportunity to come play at the University. I was truly blessed and overwhelmed with joy when I got the phone call. The communication between Coach Aguano and I has been, and great we communicate on a daily basis."

Coach Comments- Chandler Wolves Head Coach Rick Garretson

The full audio interview with Chandler Head Coach Rick Garretson can be heard on the Team AZV Message board!

"He's just a really high-energy, high-technique type of guy, he wants to learn how to get better. He's an excellent receiver (out of the backfield) and we're just really proud of him in how he developed throughout the year. We're really looking forward to him having a big 2020 season. There's no question that he has the ability to be the next best Chandler RB." - Rick Garretson

Film Breakdown and Analysis

2019 Season Stats: 643 yards rushing 10 TDs, 94 yards receiving and a TD

Cody Cameron's Breakdown: Eli Sanders is one of the best 1-2 cut running backs that I've seen in this state from the Class of 2021. He has solid size, can run between the tackles, and gets into second gear quickly. His ability to shoot holes, keeping his shoulders square upfield, gassing past the second and third levels of a defense makes him a special talent. The first play from his film looks like Sanders was shot out of a cannon. He hits his top speed quickly, and he explodes right past the deep safety. Coach Garretson spoke lot about Sanders' ability to create mismatches out of the backfield in the passing game, and the play at the 1:08 mark shows exactly this. That's a skillset that will help Sanders not only at the high school level, but at the Power 5 level as well. A diversified set of strengths is what keeps running backs in a game regardless of the scenario. This is a player who's coming into next season with fresh legs, only carrying the rock 87 times last Fall. He'll likely be Chandler's feature back next Fall, and there's no doubt in my mind that his stats will be double what they were last season.

Guest Analyst

This week's special guest analyst is former Peoria Panther legend and Arizona State Sun Devil RB Keegan Herring. Herring played for the Sun Devils through the 2005 - '08 seasons, finishing his career with 2,635 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs.

Keegan Herring on Eli Sanders: "He has sneaky speed that reminds me of Derrick Henry. Doesn't do a lot of dancing around, great north and south runner! All it takes is one cut and he's running 4.4 down the sideline. Looks like he can catch out of the backfield which is a great plus in today's game of mismatches! I love this kids vision, in his head he is already a couple steps ahead of the defender. Looking forward to seeing his career pan out."

GAME TIED!! Chandler Junior RB @Elisanders62 cuts back against the grain, heads North and sprints into the end zone for a TD. Chandler and Hamilton are all tied up 35-35 with 8:20 left in the game @FTBL_Boosters @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/gZrvp5T8Tt — Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron) November 2, 2019