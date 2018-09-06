In what might be the last season of football for many of the state's Junior Colleges, there's an added sense of urgency both on and off the field for student athletes to grab the attention of four-year schools. That serves to make this season of JuCo football in the state of Arizona all the more compelling. Let's check in on Arizona's teams to see how they're faring two weeks into the season, and examine which players have stood out thus far.

Mesa Community College

Record: 2-0 Offensive Standouts: Mesa has posted scoring totals of 44 and 56 in the first two weeks of the season, and starting quarterback Thomas MacVittie (Redshirt Soph) is a big reason why. The former Pitt Panther has 544 yards passing and 7 TDs in two games (as well as 4 rushing TDs), and so far his favorite target has been Marcos de Niza alum Shaun Richards (Redshirt Soph), who has 12 receptions for 146 yards and a TD. Christion Brewington also has 3 TD receptions, which equals the amount of total receptions he was credited with at Chandler High back in the 2014 season. I don't know what Brewington's been up to the last few years, but he definitely grew as a football player. The ground game has been solid behind a finally healthy TJ Roberts. Roberts (Desert Vista, class of 2015) has 290 yards rushing on 43 carries, and 3 total TDs. On special teams, former Casa Grande standout Trevor Russell has added a 72-yard punt return.

Defensive Standouts: Desert Edge alum Eric Marsh has picked up where he left off and is leading MCC in tackles with 19, while Red Mountain alum Gerald Wilbon went off in Mesa's win over Glendale, picking off two passes and adding a sack. Next up: Mesa Community College hosts Scottsdale Community College at 7pm on 9/8/18

Scottsdale Community College

Record: 2-0 Offensive Standouts: Karé Lyles bounced back from Wisconsin to see if he could earn a shot at playing time with another D1 team, and he's off to a fast start for Scottsdale. Lyles has 7 TD passes and 631 yards passing in two Artichoke wins. His main targets have been Devin Neal and Amonte Phillips, who have 3 TDs apiece. Neal is a sophomore form Santa Cruz who has been a standout since arriving on the JuCo scene, and Phillips is a class of 2015 graduate from Cleveland High in Seattle, Washington, where he was a dual-threat QB. With 296 yards rushing, Santa Cruz alum Alec Wyble-Meza is shouldering the load at RB for Scottsdale. He and Notre Dame alum Cole Fisher have both scored twice on the ground.

Defensive Standouts: Pima transfer Austyne Carvalho has 5 pass breakups and an interception, while former Hamilton teammates Satchel Escalante and Ladimore Hervey have combined for 39 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, and 2 fumble recoveries. Cienega alum Dante Boudy has added two sacks. Next up: Scottsdale Community College plays at Mesa Community College at 7pm on 9/8/18

Phoenix College

Record: 0-2 Offensive Standouts: 2015 Centennial grad Jordan Suydam took most of the snaps against Mesa, passing for a score and rushing for two more. Cameron Yowell took over against Scottsdale and threw for 240 yards and 2 TDs. Defensive Standouts: Shadow Mountain alum Jalen Scott was credited with 4 sacks against Scottsdale, and Higley alum Jacob Kosloski currently leads the team in tackles (14) to go along with an interception. Next up: Phoenix College hosts Glendale Community College at 7pm on 9/8/18

Glendale Community College

Record: 0-2 Offensive Standouts: Mountain Ridge alum Elijah Lorence has two TD passes, and Glacier Peak (Washington) alum Dexter Carter leads the team in rushing with 94 yards and 2 TDs on 21 carries. Defensive Standouts: Mountain Pointe's Rashie Hodge is stuffing the stat sheet. He's leading Glendale in tackles, sacks, tackles for a loss, forced fumbles, fumble recoveries and interceptions. Next up: Glendale Community College is at Phoenix College at 7pm on 9/8/18

Pima Community College

Record: 0-1 Offensive Standouts: N/A, shut out by Eastern Arizona and had less than 100 yards of offense. Defensive Standouts: Supilani Mailei from St. Francis Hawaii had 12 tackles and a sack against Eastern Arizona. Next up: Bye Week

Arizona Western

Record: 1-1 Offensive Standouts: In two games against Military institute JuCos, Arizona Western is 1-1, and has seen offensive production from the RB duo of John Oliver (upper Marlboro, MD) and Kendon Walker (Chandler) have 173 yards on 53 combined carries. Defensive Standouts: Former Army Black Knight Christian Gomez has a pick-6, while Dakari Bickham (East Grand Rapids, Michigan) leads the team in tackles for loss, and former Kentucky safety Tobias Gilliam leads the team in tackles. Next up: Bye Week

Eastern Arizona