-This game was huge for Basha. The scoreboard might not indicate it, but in the fourth quarter, the momentum was squarely in O'Connor's corner. Gabe Friend threw an interception to O'Connor's Brian Hubbard, which O'Connor turned into a Dylan Simonton to Kody Say TD, and then a snap got past Gabe Friend and led to a Basha punt. O'Connor was driving, down 34-20, when Zion Williams picked off a pass that led to Gabe Friend's fifth TD pass of the day. Basha's ability to not only build a lead, but withstand adversity, was a big step forward for a program that is trying to re-establish position amongst the East Valley elites.

-Chilly told me that Chase Folkestad was the real deal as a defensive lineman for O'Connor, and I'm glad that I finally got to see this high-motor athlete for myself. Folkestad reminds me of another one of Chilly's favorite defensive linemen- Chandler alum JW Windsor, who finished his senior season at Chandler during the 2014 season with 55 solo tackles and 10.5 sacks.

- Both of these quarterbacks might be two of the more underrated passers of the 2020 class. Basha's Gabe Friend has the size, experience and moxy to play at the next level. O'Connor's Dylan Simonton has the athleticism, and ability to put serious zip on his throws while he's scrambling out of the pocket.

-Basha freshman James Durand held his own playing right guard against O'Connor's active defensive line. On the other side, I was impressed with the size and skill of O'Connor's line, and imagine that they'd have been able to do more damage if the Eagles hadn't fallen behind so early in the contest.

-It was over 100 degrees at the time the game wrapped up (just before 10pm). It was obvious the extreme heat was taking a toll, as several Basha players, including star DB Micah Harper, were dealing with severe cramping. Harper returned from a calf cramp in the fourth quarter, to put the game away for good with an interception that he returned for a TD.

-O'Connor was missing standout WR Damian Ortiz, who has scored against 10 consecutive in-state opponents, and has 16 TDs in his last 8 games. He told me he expects to be back soon.

