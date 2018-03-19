Welcome to the ArizonaVarsity.com 2018 Player Profile Series, a daily selection of various Arizona prep athletes. To be considered for inclusion in the Player Profile Series, email a brief biography to azhsfootball@gmail.com.

Name: Richie Piña

Position: Linebacker, Fullback

Height: 6 ft

Weight: 191 lbs

Age: 16

Graduation Year: 2019

GPA: 2.8

Favorite Athlete: Patrick Willis

Favorite Musician/Artist: Vince Staples; NAS; Kendrick Lamar

Favorite Movie: Anything with Martin Lawrence

Favorite Video Game: Rainbow Six: Siege

When did you start playing football, and who did you play with/for before high school?

8 years old with the Wildcats Youth Football.

What is your favorite memory on the football field?

My first varsity pick six against Sahuarita HS last season which made the news for play of the week.

What’s your favorite part about playing for your school?

I love the atmosphere of the program which feels like a family environment. With Coach McBrayer every player has the opportunity to compete for any position on the varsity team. It helps create a competitive winning environment, it’s made me a better player.

Who are some teammates you feel like should be getting more attention?

Jimmy Hamilton, Luke Houchin, Jayson Petty, Caden Wechsler to name a few.

What is your ultimate goal for football? Playoffs? Championship? College? How do you plan to work to accomplish that goal?

My main focus is trying to win the State Championship my senior year and to play in the collegiate level. I plan on getting their by being a leader and putting in as much extra work as possible.

Who is the toughest opponent you’ve gone up against?

Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Who are some people in your life that have been a positive influence in you as a student athlete?

My mom and step-dad have and continue to support me every step of the way. They give me the drive to keep going and to never quit. I would also like to mention the current varsity coaching staff for pushing me and seeing my potential.

What is a way you’re able to use football to help you make a positive impact in your school or in the community?

By always having confidence and believing in yourself. Don’t believe in those who doubt you. People have doubted my abilities since youth football. Football has taught me through hard work and dedication you can reach your goals on and off the field.