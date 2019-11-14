News More News
ArizonaVarsity Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: Quarterfinals

Ralph Amsden
With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff will give their weekly predictions for who they feel will get a win week-to-week in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division playoffs.

Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:

-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 2 points

-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 3 points

-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 2 points

-Correctly predicting the point total: 2 points

-Being within 5 points of the point total: 1 point


Playoff Pick 'Em Standings
Name Point Total

Ralph Amsden

85

Chris Eaton

84

Cody Cameron*

79

Alec Simpson

78

Chilly

63
* = Regular Season Pick'Em Champion

Let's get to our picks!

  2019 2A Quarterfinal Matchups  

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#9

Benson

at

#1 Round Valley

Round Valley,

28-21

Benson,

22-20

Round Valley,

27-21

Round Valley,

41-20

Round Valley,

32-21

#5

Parker

at

#4

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz,

30-7

Santa Cruz,

27-21

Santa Cruz,

36-20

Santa Cruz,

38-24

Santa Cruz,

28-25

#6

St. Johns

at

#3

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian,

35-20

Phoenix Christian,

42-14

Phoenix Christian,

48-34

Phoenix Christian,

21-13

St. Johns,

32-28

#7

Thatcher

at

#2

Trivium Prep

Thatcher,

28-10

Thatcher,

31-21

Thatcher,

30-22

Thatcher,

34-21

Thatcher,

42-38

  2019 3A Quarterfinal Matchups  

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#9

ALA Gilbert North

at

#1

Benjamin Franklin

Ben Franklin,

22-20

Ben

Franklin,

35-14

Ben

Franklin,

27-21

Ben

Franklin,

28-10

Ben

Franklin,

42-28

#5

Blue Ridge

at

#4

Snowflake

Blue Ridge,

27-16

Blue RIdge,

21-8

Snow,

42-30

Snow,

27-13

Snow,

28-21

#11

Yuma Catholic

at

#3

Northwest Christian

NWC,

26-21

Yuma Catholic,

35-30

Yuma Catholic, 29-27

NWC,

38-31

NWC,

32-25

#10

Sabino

at

#2

ALA- QC

ALA- QC,

24-14

ALA- QC,

42-15

ALA- QC,

35-28

ALA- QC,

29-13

ALA- QC, 45-21

  2019 4A Quarterfinal Matchups  

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#9

Gila Ridge

at

#1

Sahuaro

Sahuaro,

17-14

Sahuaro,

35-16

Sahuaro,

34-10

Sahuaro,

34-28

Sahuaro,

42-21

#12

Casa Grande

at

#4

Desert Edge

Desert Edge,

34-20

Desert Edge,

50-22

Desert Edge,

42-14

Desert Edge,

35-15

Desert Edge,

32-20

#14

Marcos de Niza

at

#6

Mesquite

Mesquite

27-10

Mesquite

28-27

Mesquite

21-20

Mesquite

27-17

Mesquite

32-27

#7

Peoria

at

#2

Cactus

Peoria,

24-23

Cactus,

31-27

Cactus,

24-21

Cactus,

21-14

Cactus,

37-35

  2019 5A Quarterfinal Matchups  

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#8

Sunrise Mountain

at

#1

Williams Field

Williams Field,

28-13

Williams Field,

35-27

Williams Field,

42-31

Williams Field,

45-30

Williams Field,

35-18

#5

Millennium

at

#4

Casteel

Casteel,

28-24

Casteel,

31-28

MHS,

28-24

MHS,

27-24

Casteel,

40-33

#6

Campo Verde

at

#3

Higley

Higley,

33-21

Higley,

42-28

Higley,

38-17

Higley,

45-27

Higley,

32-28

#7

CIenega

at

#2

Notre Dame

Notre Dame,

24-14

Notre Dame,

38-21

Notre Dame,

34-21

Notre Dame,

31-20

Notre Dame,

35-17

  2019 6A Quarterfinal Matchups  

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#8

Desert Ridge

at

#1

Red Mountain

D Ridge,

31-23

Red Mtn,

35-34

D Ridge,

31-27

Red Mtn,

28-21

Red Mtn,

35-27

#5

Highland

at

#4

Queen Creek

Highland,

21-17

Queen Creek,

28-27

Highland,

31-24

Highland,

31-24

Queen Creek,

32-28

#6

Desert Vista

at

#3

Perry

Perry,

48-45

Desert Vista,

35-28

Perry,

35-21

Perry,

34-23

Perry,

42-34

#15

Mesa Mt View

at

#7

Liberty

Mesa Mt View,

35-32

Liberty,

42-28

Liberty,

35-28

Liberty,

28-17

Liberty,

35-28

Open Division Playoff Quarterfinals

Game Ralph Amsden Chilly Cody Cameron Chris Eaton Alec Simpson

#8 Chaparral

at

#1

Chandler

Chandler,

35-10

Chandler,

35-27

Chandler,

38-35

Chandler,

49-17

Chandler,

52-37

#5 Pinnacle

at

#4

Salpointe Catholic

Salpointe,

36-35

Pinnacle,

31-28

Salpointe,

34-27

Pinnacle,

45-42

Salpointe,

32-20

#6

Horizon

at

#3

Saguaro

Saguaro,

35-21

Saguaro,

42-24

Saguaro,

38-14

Saguaro,

24-17

Saguaro,

42-28

#7

Hamilton

at

#2

Centennial

CeHS,

24-16

Hamilton,

28-21

CeHS,

28-21

Hamilton,

31-27

Hamilton,

32-30
