ArizonaVarsity Playoff Pick 'Em Contest: Quarterfinals
With the regular season in the books, the ArizonaVarsity staff will give their weekly predictions for who they feel will get a win week-to-week in the 2019 2A-6A, plus open division playoffs.
Feel free to play along at home- here's how the scoring works:
-Correctly predicting a higher seed (favorite) to win: 2 points
-Correctly predicting a lower seed (underdog) to win: 3 points
-Correctly predicting the margin of victory: 2 points
-Correctly predicting the point total: 2 points
-Being within 5 points of the point total: 1 point
|Name
|Point Total
|
Ralph Amsden
|
85
|
Chris Eaton
|
84
|
Cody Cameron*
|
79
|
Alec Simpson
|
78
|
Chilly
|
63
Let's get to our picks!
2019 2A Quarterfinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#9
Benson
at
#1 Round Valley
|
Round Valley,
28-21
|
Benson,
22-20
|
Round Valley,
27-21
|
Round Valley,
41-20
|
Round Valley,
32-21
|
#5
Parker
at
#4
Santa Cruz
|
Santa Cruz,
30-7
|
Santa Cruz,
27-21
|
Santa Cruz,
36-20
|
Santa Cruz,
38-24
|
Santa Cruz,
28-25
|
#6
St. Johns
at
#3
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian,
35-20
|
Phoenix Christian,
42-14
|
Phoenix Christian,
48-34
|
Phoenix Christian,
21-13
|
St. Johns,
32-28
|
#7
Thatcher
at
#2
Trivium Prep
|
Thatcher,
28-10
|
Thatcher,
31-21
|
Thatcher,
30-22
|
Thatcher,
34-21
|
Thatcher,
42-38
2019 3A Quarterfinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#9
ALA Gilbert North
at
#1
Benjamin Franklin
|
Ben Franklin,
22-20
|
Ben
Franklin,
35-14
|
Ben
Franklin,
27-21
|
Ben
Franklin,
28-10
|
Ben
Franklin,
42-28
|
#5
Blue Ridge
at
#4
Snowflake
|
Blue Ridge,
27-16
|
Blue RIdge,
21-8
|
Snow,
42-30
|
Snow,
27-13
|
Snow,
28-21
|
#11
Yuma Catholic
at
#3
Northwest Christian
|
NWC,
26-21
|
Yuma Catholic,
35-30
|
Yuma Catholic, 29-27
|
NWC,
38-31
|
NWC,
32-25
|
#10
Sabino
at
#2
ALA- QC
|
ALA- QC,
24-14
|
ALA- QC,
42-15
|
ALA- QC,
35-28
|
ALA- QC,
29-13
|
ALA- QC, 45-21
2019 4A Quarterfinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#9
Gila Ridge
at
#1
Sahuaro
|
Sahuaro,
17-14
|
Sahuaro,
35-16
|
Sahuaro,
34-10
|
Sahuaro,
34-28
|
Sahuaro,
42-21
|
#12
Casa Grande
at
#4
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge,
34-20
|
Desert Edge,
50-22
|
Desert Edge,
42-14
|
Desert Edge,
35-15
|
Desert Edge,
32-20
|
#14
Marcos de Niza
at
#6
Mesquite
|
Mesquite
27-10
|
Mesquite
28-27
|
Mesquite
21-20
|
Mesquite
27-17
|
Mesquite
32-27
|
#7
Peoria
at
#2
Cactus
|
Peoria,
24-23
|
Cactus,
31-27
|
Cactus,
24-21
|
Cactus,
21-14
|
Cactus,
37-35
2019 5A Quarterfinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#8
Sunrise Mountain
at
#1
Williams Field
|
Williams Field,
28-13
|
Williams Field,
35-27
|
Williams Field,
42-31
|
Williams Field,
45-30
|
Williams Field,
35-18
|
#5
Millennium
at
#4
Casteel
|
Casteel,
28-24
|
Casteel,
31-28
|
MHS,
28-24
|
MHS,
27-24
|
Casteel,
40-33
|
#6
Campo Verde
at
#3
Higley
|
Higley,
33-21
|
Higley,
42-28
|
Higley,
38-17
|
Higley,
45-27
|
Higley,
32-28
|
#7
CIenega
at
#2
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame,
24-14
|
Notre Dame,
38-21
|
Notre Dame,
34-21
|
Notre Dame,
31-20
|
Notre Dame,
35-17
2019 6A Quarterfinal Matchups
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#8
Desert Ridge
at
#1
Red Mountain
|
D Ridge,
31-23
|
Red Mtn,
35-34
|
D Ridge,
31-27
|
Red Mtn,
28-21
|
Red Mtn,
35-27
|
#5
Highland
at
#4
Queen Creek
|
Highland,
21-17
|
Queen Creek,
28-27
|
Highland,
31-24
|
Highland,
31-24
|
Queen Creek,
32-28
|
#6
Desert Vista
at
#3
Perry
|
Perry,
48-45
|
Desert Vista,
35-28
|
Perry,
35-21
|
Perry,
34-23
|
Perry,
42-34
|
#15
Mesa Mt View
at
#7
Liberty
|
Mesa Mt View,
35-32
|
Liberty,
42-28
|
Liberty,
35-28
|
Liberty,
28-17
|
Liberty,
35-28
Open Division Playoff Quarterfinals
|Game
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Cody Cameron
|Chris Eaton
|Alec Simpson
|
#8 Chaparral
at
#1
Chandler
|
Chandler,
35-10
|
Chandler,
35-27
|
Chandler,
38-35
|
Chandler,
49-17
|
Chandler,
52-37
|
#5 Pinnacle
at
#4
Salpointe Catholic
|
Salpointe,
36-35
|
Pinnacle,
31-28
|
Salpointe,
34-27
|
Pinnacle,
45-42
|
Salpointe,
32-20
|
#6
Horizon
at
#3
Saguaro
|
Saguaro,
35-21
|
Saguaro,
42-24
|
Saguaro,
38-14
|
Saguaro,
24-17
|
Saguaro,
42-28
|
#7
Hamilton
at
#2
Centennial
|
CeHS,
24-16
|
Hamilton,
28-21
|
CeHS,
28-21
|
Hamilton,
31-27
|
Hamilton,
32-30