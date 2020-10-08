ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity Prospect Spotlight: Kevin Patton Jr

As we are all hopeful for an AIA season beginning the end of November, the CAA developed a brand new Open division which will start on November 17th.

The CAA has 14 teams with 2 regions (7 teams in each region).





The current teams are:

Sonoran Region:

AZ Compass Prep

Eduprize

Glenview College Prep-Team 2

Heritage Academy-Maricopa

Phhoenix Prep-Team 1

RON Institute

Southern Volunteers Prep





Roadrunner Region:

Bella Vista Prep

Dream City Christian

Glenview College Prep-Team 1

Nevada Prep

Phhoenix Prep-Team 2

RON Institute-Team 2

Skyline Prep





As the brand new CAA open division starts we take a look at one of the emerging prospects from AZ Compass Prep in 2023 6'7 SF Kevin Patton Jr.

Patton Jr's career has been unique to say the least.

He started 6'1 140 in 8th grade and grew to 6'4 155 to start his freshman season at Gilbert Perry HS.

He unfortunately broke his ankle to start the year and missed the season.

Then, as he was heading into June, he broke his wrist in one of the first events and has been out since September.

He has slowly come back this past month and he has been impressing while he grew 3 inches to 6'7 170 lbs.





He is also an entrepreneur with his business "Intellectual Baller". It is a brand of clothes catered toward the student athlete, which Kevin clearly is with his 4.25 GPA.

Some of his recent accolades when he was younger plus recently are starting to add up.

In 2019 he earned Top-40 at Made Hoops middle school Camp.

Top-40 at the CP3 Rising Stars Camp and

Top-40 at the EBC Ball is Life All-American Camp.

And just recently he earned a Top-30 spot at the prestigious Pangos All-West Frosh/Soph Camp.





I interviewed his HS head coach Maurice Riddick at Chandler AZ Compass Prep and asked him what he thought about Kevin Patton Jr's future.

"Kevin Patton Jr has a high upside. The 6'7 wing man will only continue to grow and get better as he continues to work hard."

"KP has a good work ethic and is a very coachable player."

"He is versatile and can play positions 2-4 and has the ability to knock down open shots and create for others."

"With his long wingspan, Kevin defensively will cause problems for smaller players." Coach Riddick told ArizonaVarsity.





I also interviewed AAU program director of Dream Vision Clayton Williams and asked him what he thought.

"He is a vary talented and has huge upside."

"He has a great feel for the game and can shoot and pass the ball."

"He can get stronger like many but he is just scratching the surface of what he will be athletically and the sky's the limit."

"He is definitely a high major prospect." Clayton Williams told ArizonaVarsity.

Here are some clips of Patton Jr from his recent Pangos event: