2024 Centennial do-everything athlete Noah Carter has been impressing ArizonaVarsity's staff for the last two seasons, but this year he's going to be the focal point for both opposing offenses and defenses, which will give him the opportunity to prove that he's truly a cut above the competition.

I asked other TeamAZV contributors to weigh in on Noah Carter, and what they expect from him this season:

Cody Cameron on Noah Carter

"Noah Carter is a superb athlete who is only scratching the surface of his potential. It is very rare to have your best edge rusher also take snaps at WR, the slot position, and wildcat QB; but that’s exactly the type of athleticism that Carter brings to the table for Centennial Coyotes. I watched Carter have a monster game against the Chandler Wolves in the Open Division playoffs last season. Many times he looked like the best player on the field. Carter scooped up a fumble and raced 80+ yards to the house, outrunning the entire Chandler offense for a defensive TD. That sealed it for me right there. Fully expect Noah Carter to be one of the best football players in the entire state next season."



Jacob Seliga on Noah Carter

"Noah Carter is a special athlete who has the potential to be one of the best players to come through Centennial high school. Whenever you watch Noah, right away his speed off the edge jumps out at you as at 6’4 200+ pounds he is about to rush past any slower tackle or guard that stands in his way. But he doesn’t over rely on just that. He uses stellar footwork and power to bully opposing offensive linemen when needed. What’s impressive is that Carter is still growing into his frame and is naturally a receiver which he still plays in the Coyotes lineup. Noah is impressive with his athletic ability but also with his knowledge of the game. When interviewing Noah after the Coyotes game against O’Connor last season, he gave one of the most detailed breakdowns of the plays that stood out for him that night and broke down each moment step by step. Any program that gets him will be getting a great player."

Richard Smith on Noah Carter

"Noah Carter was a rare glimmer of hope in Centennial’s dreary 2021 season. Then 6-3, the sophomore showed promise as a red zone target and chains moving receiver, leading the Coyotes with 27 receptions for 381 yards. He also showed a surprising burst in the open field, often making the most of flare screens and quick slants. Then I had a thought – one the Coyotes coaches clearly discussed well before the germ of the idea entered my head. Wouldn’t Carter, now 6-4, be an ideal lanky, speedy edge rusher in Centennial’s 4-3? His defensive reps started in that offseason, in 7-on-7 and spring showcases and practices. Offers followed, with Iowa State, Idaho State getting in before he played even a handful of snaps on defense. Their intuition was dead on. Without a full toolbox of pass rush techniques in his first year, Carter still learned on the job well enough to lead a elite defensive line with 14 sacks and eight hurries. A half-season worth of film on Carter’s speed off the edge was all ASU needed, offering him Oct. 5."

"In a close showdown against fellow Open Division team O’Connor, Carter piled up three sacks, yet arguably his biggest play was blowing up a double reverse pitch to Eagles star receiver Ben Currence on a fourth down near the red zone. At No. 1 Liberty three weeks later Carter managed to sack Lions junior dynamo Navi Bruzon once. But he stopped the show by intercepting a Bruzon bubble screen in the third quarter. Noah capped his junior season with a 91-yard fumble return touchdown in Centennial’s Open Division loss at Chandler, grabbing the fumble on the dead run. He regularly makes plays that most other high school kids wouldn’t attempt. What’s next for Noah Carter? He gets to learn more defensive end techniques from Andrew and Richard Taylor – who have turned Centennial into the best defensive line finishing school in the state. And he gets to grow and refine his 6-4 frame. Carter looks positively skinny at 220 pounds and should be able to add quite a bit of weight without sacrificing speed. That helps explain why he is now a four star prospect for colleges. That’s why colleges lined up to offer him after his junior season, including Arizona, Colorado State, Louisville, Nevada, Oregon State and most notably, Texas. Carter visited Louisville the last weekend in March and heading to Austin April 13. He’s on the path to a verbal commitment before the Coyotes season starts Aug. 25."

"Noah Carter should only be better as a senior, though his sacks and pressure numbers may not show it. He’s not alone, even after Dylan Roberts, Salehe Koonoka and Jessie Garcia graduate in May. UNLV and NAU are interested in an even newer Centennial defensive end, Coyotes basketball workhorse Gage Galbreath. Centennial put a premium on defensive tackles, but ones like Roberts aren’t waiting on an assembly line. Roberts regularly commanded double teams, and in 2023 most of those will migrate to Carter. Plus the Coyote offense might have more use for a big-play receiver. In 2021, the team ran about 1.5 times per every pass attempt. In 2022, the ratio was nearly 2 to 1. Kainan Manna may be the most accomplished quarterback to step foot on the Peoria campus in 20 years. He’s certainly the only one to take meaningful varsity snaps as a freshman. Now as a sophomore, the reins are off Manna. And he just might have some use for a 6-4 receiver who can take a 15-yard slant for a 79-yard touchdown."

Noah Carter Highlights

