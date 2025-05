Arizona High School Football D1 Offer & Commitment Database

One thing is sure: the recognition of Arizona high school football and its athletes over the past few years has grown exponentially.

That's thanks to some of today's NFL stars, who got their start playing high school football in Arizona. Guys like Scottsdale Saguaro stars Kelee Ringo, Christian Kirk and Byron Murphy, or even players from down South who would eventually turn into first-round draft picks, like Tucson Salpointe Catholic legend Bijan Robinson.

However, the next generation of athletes is now preparing to make their mark, that is, after they have accomplished the first part of the journey: playing for a Division I school.

The list below is intended to serve as a database of current Arizona high school football players who have received an offer from, or have verbally committed to play, at a Division I school from the 2026 through 2029 classes.

The database is sorted alphabetically by school. Commitments are bolded. Players who have Rivals profiles have also been tagged.

