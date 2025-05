Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 4/26

UPDATED: 4/26/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 360 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Earning his first offer on Wednesday was Brady Grizzell. The Canyon View cornerback secured it from Southwest Minnesota State. Grizzell, who is 6-2, and 190 pounds, was a Second Team All-5A Desert West Region selection as the Defensive Utility/Flex Player. Last season, he played in nine games and had 32 tackles (11 solo), while also picking off a pass in a win over Buckeye. Grizzell has stellar grades with a 4.80 GPA. He recently went on a visiting tour and checked out Sioux Falls (S. Dak.), Southern Oregon, and Southwest Minnesota State. SMSU plays in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (Div. II). This year’s 11-game schedule once again features 10 conference games. It will start on Sept. 6 with a home game against MSU-Moorhead in the annual Ag Bowl. The Mustangs are looking to rebound after an 0-11 season in 2024.

The past two seasons, Aveon Williams has put up numbers on both the offensive (TE) and defensive (DE) side of the ledger. That certainly helps out his recruiting prospects as schools can scope him out for whichever side they see fit. On Friday, the 6-6, 250-pound athlete received an offer from Kansas State. The Wildcats are recruiting him as a defensive end. Williams has eight sacks over the past two seasons and 16.5 tackles for a loss for Casa Grande. On offense, he had 36 catches for 771 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Cougars last year. Williams is big, athletic, and versatile. He even returned a few kickoffs in a game and also played varsity basketball for CGUHS as a freshman. Kansas State has now had 10 players drafted by the NFL over the last three seasons. Cornerback Jacob Parrish was taken the highest of the three Wildcats this year as Tampa Bay selected him in the third round on Friday. K-State finished 9-4 after defeating Rutgers, 44-41 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix last December. The Wildcats will return to the state on Sept. 12 for a Friday night game in Tucson against Arizona.

This list shows four-year college offers received by juniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.