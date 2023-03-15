2024 Sunnyslope QB Luke Moga became one of the bigger names in high school football recruiting this winter, with an offer from Arizona State's brand new staff triggering what seemed like a sudden avalanche of collegiate attention- but the truth was the 6-2 passer with elite athlete speed had been on coaching radars for some time.

I asked other TeamAZV contributors to weigh in on Luke Moga, and what they expect from him this season:

Cody Cameron on Luke Moga

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JbnRlcnZpZXcgd2l0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL1Nsb3BlRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNsb3Bl Rm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IDIwMjQgUUIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9MdWtlTW9nYVFCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMdWtlTW9n YVFCPC9hPiBhdCB0aGUgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9S aXZhbHNDYW1wP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSaXZhbHNDYW1wPC9h PiBpbiBMQSAtIE1vZ2Egc3Bva2UgYWJvdXQgc29tZSBvZiB0aGUgYmVzdCBj YW1wdXNlcyBhbmQgZmFjaWxpdGllcyB0aGF0IGhl4oCZcyBzZWVuIHRoZSB1 bm9mZmljaWFsIHZpc2l0cyB0aGF0IGhl4oCZcyB0YWtlbiB0aGlzIG9mZi1z ZWFzb24sIGEgbG90IG9mIGxvdmUgZm9yIE9yZWdvbiBhbmQgTWlhbWkgaGVy ZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0RTQXJpdmFscz9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARFNBcml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NhbmVzX2NvdW50eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AY2FuZXNfY291bnR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0FaSFNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQVpIU0ZCPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vT2lOdlFwQ0pySCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL09pTnZRcENKckg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQ29keSBDYW1lcm9u IChAQ29keVRDYW1lcm9uKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0NvZHlUQ2FtZXJvbi9zdGF0dXMvMTYzNDk5OTY1MzI2Njc1MTQ4OD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

"What impresses me about Luke Moga is that he's a true dual-threat quarterback, but he doesn't always look to escape immediately when there's pressure. He has the ability to extend plays with his legs, but he has the ability to survey his options downfield. That's been a big area of improvement from his sophomore to his junior year. I've also been impressed with his accuracy on the run, because he has a cannon, and he has the ability to place the ball well while on the move. He leads his receivers, and he throws a crisp deep ball with great touch. He's electric when he tucks the ball and runs. He consistently outruns members of the opposing secondary in the open field. I also like that he's intelligent and coachable. It's not a surprise that he's a top candidate for schools looking to fill a vacancy in the 2024 recruiting cycle."

Chilly on Luke Moga

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5WYWxoYWxsYSBUb3VjaGRvd24hITxicj48YnI+V1IgRGlsbG9uIER3 aWdnaW5zIGNhdGNoZXMgdGhlIHdlbGwgcGxhY2VkIHBhc3MgYnkgUUIgTHVr ZSBNb2dhISEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1VQdzRHNFg4TU8iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VUHc0RzRYOE1PPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEp1c3Qg Q2hpbGx5IChASlVTVENISUxMWSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KVVNUQ0hJTExZL3N0YXR1cy8xNjMyNDg2NTcyOTM4NjQ5NjAwP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDUsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1 b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

"Luke Moga has a natural swagger and moxie, and is well-known as one of the state's most explosive athletes regardless of position. He can move an offense in a variety of ways, and can make a sudden escape when things break down. He's also intriguing because last year was his first season as a full-time QB, and coaches know that he's raw and has a much higher ceiling than he's shown. What I've seen that I like is improved trust in his arm and an ability to change velocity to make tough throws, and the ability to connect on the short passes that keep an offense on the field."

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5HcmVhdCBwYXNzIG9yIGdyZWF0IGNhdGNoPz88YnI+PGJyPlN1bm55 c2xvcGUvVmFsaGFsbGEgN3M8YnI+PGJyPkx1a2UgTW9nYSDinqHvuI8gRGls bGFuIER3aWdnaW5zIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RUlJVNngzeUUw Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUVJSVTZ4M3lFMDwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBK dXN0IENoaWxseSAoQEpVU1RDSElMTFkpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vSlVTVENISUxMWS9zdGF0dXMvMTYzMjE4NDI3ODIzNzk4Njgx Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXJjaCA1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxv Y2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0u dHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2Ny aXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

My Take on Luke Moga

Luke Moga reminds me of one of the best, if not the best, quarterback to play collegiately in Arizona over the last decade. Someone that also wore green and white in high school. Someone that had great zip on his passes, but set himself apart with his intelligence and straight-line speed. Luke Moga reminds me of none other than Taylor Kelly. Time will tell if Moga lives up to the hype he's received since the end of his junior season, but colleges all over the country know that at the next level, the players that have dual-threat capability are their best bet to move the chains in tough moments. One area I'd like to see some improvement next season that isn't necessarily a determining factor of success at the next level, is completion percentage- but I wouldn't consider it a concern. If the ball is hittig the ground and not the defenders hands, the offense lives to fight another day. And like former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke, who came out of Pinnacle back in 2015, Moga's completion percentage isn't at all indicative of an inability to take care of the football.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GYXN0LXJpc2luZyAyMDI0IFFCIEx1a2UgTW9nYSB2aXNpdGVkIE9y ZWdvbiBpbiBKYW51YXJ5IGFuZCBoYXMgcGxhbnMgdG8gcmV0dXJuIG5leHQg bW9udGggZm9yIGFub3RoZXIgbG9vay4gPGJyPjxicj5IZSBkZXRhaWxlZCB0 aGUgbGF0ZXN0IGluIGhpcyByZWNydWl0bWVudCB3aXRoIHVzIGhlcmU6PGJy Pjxicj4mcXVvdDtJIGxvdmUgdGFsa2luZyB0byB0aG9zZSBndXlzLiBJIHRh bGsgdG8gdGhlbSBldmVyeSBkYXkuJnF1b3Q7PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL2lxTlFzbmhnbzUiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9pcU5Rc25oZ281PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IER1Y2tTcG9ydHNBdXRob3JpdHkgKEBEU0FyaXZhbHMpIDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRFNBcml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8x NjM1ODA3MTcxODU3NTA2MzA1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNo IDE1LCAyMDIzPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While Luke Moga reminds me of Taylor Kelly, he doesn't have the luxury of sneaking up on anyone. His recruiting frenzy means all eyes will be on him as Sunnyslope seeks to take a step forward this season, and I'm looking forward to seeing how he responds to that pressure.

Luke Moga Highlights

Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content! Facebook Twitter (Main) Twitter (Preps) Instagram