Ralph Amsden is the website publisher and managing editor of ArizonaVarsity.com, and has been since March 2015. Raised in Chandler, he now lives in Maricopa with his wife and four kids.
2024 Sunnyslope QB Luke Moga became one of the bigger names in high school football recruiting this winter, with an offer from Arizona State's brand new staff triggering what seemed like a sudden avalanche of collegiate attention- but the truth was the 6-2 passer with elite athlete speed had been on coaching radars for some time.
I asked other TeamAZV contributors to weigh in on Luke Moga, and what they expect from him this season:
"What impresses me about Luke Moga is that he's a true dual-threat quarterback, but he doesn't always look to escape immediately when there's pressure. He has the ability to extend plays with his legs, but he has the ability to survey his options downfield. That's been a big area of improvement from his sophomore to his junior year.
I've also been impressed with his accuracy on the run, because he has a cannon, and he has the ability to place the ball well while on the move. He leads his receivers, and he throws a crisp deep ball with great touch.
He's electric when he tucks the ball and runs. He consistently outruns members of the opposing secondary in the open field. I also like that he's intelligent and coachable. It's not a surprise that he's a top candidate for schools looking to fill a vacancy in the 2024 recruiting cycle."
"Luke Moga has a natural swagger and moxie, and is well-known as one of the state's most explosive athletes regardless of position. He can move an offense in a variety of ways, and can make a sudden escape when things break down.
He's also intriguing because last year was his first season as a full-time QB, and coaches know that he's raw and has a much higher ceiling than he's shown.
What I've seen that I like is improved trust in his arm and an ability to change velocity to make tough throws, and the ability to connect on the short passes that keep an offense on the field."
Time will tell if Moga lives up to the hype he's received since the end of his junior season, but colleges all over the country know that at the next level, the players that have dual-threat capability are their best bet to move the chains in tough moments.
One area I'd like to see some improvement next season that isn't necessarily a determining factor of success at the next level, is completion percentage- but I wouldn't consider it a concern. If the ball is hittig the ground and not the defenders hands, the offense lives to fight another day. And like former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke, who came out of Pinnacle back in 2015, Moga's completion percentage isn't at all indicative of an inability to take care of the football.
While Luke Moga reminds me of Taylor Kelly, he doesn't have the luxury of sneaking up on anyone. His recruiting frenzy means all eyes will be on him as Sunnyslope seeks to take a step forward this season, and I'm looking forward to seeing how he responds to that pressure.
Luke Moga Highlights
Make sure to follow ArizonaVarsity.com on social platforms for more daily content!