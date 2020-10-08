ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity's Beasts of the Week (Week 1)

Welcome to "Beasts of the Week," from ArizonaVarsity.com where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

@RalphAmsden's Beasts of the Week

Chandler WR Kyion Grayes (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Kyion Grayes (Chandler) Kyion opened up Chandler's 44-10 win over Liberty with a long TD reception from Mikey Keene. And then he scored again. And again. And again. Four TD receptions in one game? That's something that N'Keal Harry, Johnny Johnson III, and Kolby Taylor never did. Defense: Gavin Smith (Notre Dame) There's nothing cooler than setting yourself up for a touchdown by getting the ball back yourself on defense. Gavin Smith's interception against Brophy helped keep the Broncos from getting back in the game, and his second TD reception right afterward closed the game out in favor of the Saints. Honorable Mention: Hunter Ogle (Santa Cruz)

Santa Cruz Valley SR Hunter Ogle had 246 rushing yards and 3 TDs in a 61-0 win over San Tan Charter last night. Also a LB, Ogle had the biggest hit of the game, knocking a RB clean off his feet. He’s humble and hardworking. College coaches, you want this guy on your team. — Brian Wright (@BrianWright05) October 3, 2020

@ENewmanWrites' Beasts of the Week

Greenway RB Christian Johnson (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Christian Johnson (Greenway) 19 carries, 323 yards and 4 scores is tremendous. The Demon offense will go as he does this season. Defense: Djevon Miles, Deer Valley Miles picked up 16 tackles in Deer Valley’s opening game against Goldwater, a 5A opponent. Deer Valley won 27-24 and is 1-0 to start the season for the first time since 2015. Honorable mention: Brendan Anderson, QB Mountain Ridge

@ZachAlvira's Beasts of the Week:

Mountian View DL Malaki Ta'ase (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Eli Sanders (Chandler) Now the lead back for the Wolves, Sanders proved his worth as a workhorse against a young but talented Liberty defense. Sanders carried the ball 22 times for 132 times and a touchdown Defense: Malaki Ta'ase (Mountain View) Ta'ase is currently on pace for a 24-sack season after recording three against district-rival Mesa in the Toros' season opener. Ta'ase plays bigger than his listed 6-foot-2, 240-pound frame, overpowering the opposing tackle Friday night with a variety of moves, including the swim, rip and bull rush. Honorable Mention: Earnest Greenwood (Goldwater)



@Andrew_Luberda's Beasts of the Week

Offense: Jacob Gunther (Coolidge) Gunther was 18-of-25 for 317 yds and 4 TD in addition to 30 yds rushing and a TD. Gunther attempted a lone pass a year ago, playing mostly at receiver. He led the Bears to a come-from-behind win against Florence on Friday in a long-running rivalry between schools. Defense: Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek) Well, lets be honest, Reynolds is a beast every week. But against Perry he was also punishing. I've got a feeling that some of the Perry runners are still icing down from the hits they took from Trey on Friday. Honorable Mention: Adam Navarrette (Superior) Navarrette had just three touches in the Panthers' 54-0 win at Valley Union last week and he scored each time - one rushing, one receiving, and one punt return. He probably would've had more, but the Valley Union staff cited safety concerns and essentially threatened to call the game if the Superior starters did not exit. So, Superior head coach Ryan Palmer inserted all underclassmen to avoid making a four-hour road trip for only four offensive plays, two of them touchdowns by Navarrette.

@SandeCharles' Beasts of the Week

Pinnacle QB Devon Dampier (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Devon Dampier (Pinnacle) Dampier kicked off his sophomore campaign with 7 TDs (5 passing, 2 rushing), and 275 yards of offense in the win over rival Horizon. Defense: Skylar Edmonds (Red Mountain) In the win over Westwood, Edmonds had 2 Sacks, 1 interception, and 9 tackles 3 for a loss. Honorable Mention: Steven Hoffman (Sunrise Mountain) Hoffman had 2 interceptions against Cactus, and one was an 85 yard pick-6.