ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity's Beasts of the Week (Week 2)

Welcome to "Beasts of the Week," from ArizonaVarsity.com where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

@RalphAmsden's Beasts of the Week

Dante Smith (Cody Cameorn)

Offense: Zion Burns (Poston Butte) Zion went off for 3 TDs on the ground and 127 yards rushing on 12 carries in a 50-7 win over Arcadia. Defense: Dante Smith (Desert Ridge) I can't remember the last time a defensive lineman had two interceptions in a game, much less in one half. Dante Smith gave Desert Ridge everything they needed to put away Mountain Ridge last week. Honorable Mention: Angel Flores (Casa Grande) Three touchdown passes and two more on the ground in Casa Grande's 52-7 won over Lake Havasu.

@ENewmanWrites' Beasts of the Week

Offense: Earnest Greenwood (Goldwater) Friday was the second game in a row that Greenwood rushed for over 200 yards. This time it was 205 yards and three scores in a 28-10 win over Apollo. Defense: Quinlan Popham (Estrella Foothills) Despite a 24-23 loss to Greenway, Popham made his presence felt with 17 tackles - 12 of them solo - and 3 TFL in week 2. He should be considered one of the 4A Southwest Region's contenders for player of the year. Honorable mention: Malachi Mizysak (Glendale Prep) Mizysak had over 160 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver, as well as one on a kick return. He also made 6 tackles in a 58-57 win over Arete Prep.

@ZachAlvira's Beasts of the Week:

Offense: Matthew McClelland (Arete Prep) McClelland has been tearing up the 1A 8-man level at quarterback since his freshman season at Arete Prep, where he rose on the national leaderboards for yards passing and touchdowns. Now at the 2A level, he hasn't skipped a beat. The junior threw for 326 yards and three touchdowns in Arete Prep's 58-57 loss to Glendale Prep last Friday. He also rushed for 290 yards and four more touchdowns. Overall, he accounted for 616 yards of offense. Defense: Wyatt Zellner (Gilbert) Senior linebacker Wyatt Zellner had himself a game against Mesa last Friday. Zellner had 23 total tackles, 15 of those solo, and one forced fumble. The Tigers fell to the Jackrabbits 21-14, but the defense appears to be in good hands with Zellner at backer. Honorable Mention: Christian Johnson (Greeenway) Johnson rushed for 259 yards and three touchdowns against Estrella Foothills, adding to his monster of a performance in Week 1 against Moon Valley where he rushed for 323 yards and four scores. He's just shy of 600 yards rushing on the year only two games into the season.

@Andrew_Luberda's Beasts of the Week

Offense: Logan Hubler (ALA- QC) Logan Hubler was 20-of-23 for 316 yds and 6, S-I-X touchdowns in 59-28 win at Buckeye. Defense: Colby Littleton (Queen Creek) Littleton had 9 tackles, a 30-yard Pick-6, and a fumble recovery in lopsided 37-6 win against Williams Field. Honorable Mention: Matthias Medina (San Manuel) 218 all-purpose yds, 4 touchdowns, and 10 tackles in 46-14 win at Duncan.

@CodyTCameron's Beasts of the Week

Offense: Logan Hubler (ALA- QC) Hubler lit up Buckeye last Friday night, completing 20 of his 23 pass attempts for 316 yards and 6 total touchdowns. Hubler has scored 8 total touchdowns on the year now, pretty impressive numbers from the 1st year starter. Defense: Owen Thomas (Sunrise Mountain) In the first two games of the season, Thomas has been a force for this Sunrise Mountain defense. The Senior outside linebacker came up with a pair of sacks in the Mustangs 46-40 thriller victory over the reigning 4A champions in Mesquite High School. Thomas has already tallied four sacks and six tackles for loss this Fall. Honorable Mention: Joey Jensen (Combs) Jensen was a touchdown machine in Combs' 47-7 victory over Tempe High School last Friday night. The Senior RB rushed for 172 yards and 4 touchdowns on only 13 carries. He also hauled in five receptions for 36 yards, finishing the night with 208 all-purpose yards.

@SandeCharles' Beasts of the Week

Offense: Devin Green (Pinnacle) Devin Brown had three TD passes in the Queen Creek win over Williams Field Defense: Larry Royal Jr (Queen Creek) Royal had a 95-yard kickoff return for a TD in the win over Williams Field Honorable Mention: Shane Davenport (Fountain Hills) Davenport had 393 yards and 5 passing TDs in week 2.