ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity's Beasts of the Week (Week 5)

Welcome to "Beasts of the Week," from ArizonaVarsity.com where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

@RalphAmsden's Beasts of the Week

Offense: Xander Werner (Saguaro) Casteel's defense has been tough all year, so you definitely take notice when a player scores 5x more touchdowns than the entire Queen Creek team did. Werner rushed for 4 scores and threw for another one in Saguaro's big win. Defense: The entire Arizona College Prep Defense One week after allowing over 40 points to Blue Ridge, Arizona College Prep shut down a very talented Valley Christian offense. Kellen Gibson had 14 tackles, while Joel Diaz added 9 and an interception. Richard Williams chipped in with two sacks in the shutout. Honorable Mentions: Riysean Nichols (Fairfax) Fairfax finally played their first game of the season against Trevor Browne, and Riysean Nichols chipped into the dominant win with a punt return touchdown, and a touchdown reception. Hafeez Momoh (Cactus Shadows) Hafeez Momoh was all over the field in Cactus Shadows 21-12 win over Verrado. He had 10 tackles, including 3 for a loss, and a forced fumble.

@ENewmanWrites' Beasts of the Week

Offense: Brendan Anderson (Mountain Ridge) The sophomore had 5 passing TDs in a dominant win over Valley Vista. He spent a majority of the second half resting, or he might have challenged for the 6A record of 7 passing scores. Defense: Jason Rogers (Glendale) Rogers is on a tear at DE this season, and added 4 TFL and 8 Total tackles in a 40-21 victory over Shadow Mountain. His two sacks in this one give him a share of first place in AZ with 10. Honorable mention: Jon Siegel (Cicero Prep) I was at this 1A 8-man game on Saturday. Despite a 45-33 loss to Tempe Prep, Siegel was a monster on both sides. He had two long touchdown runs on offense and two interceptions, a TFL and a blocked PAT on defense. Elijah Sanders (Ironwood) Sanders played huge for the Eagles in a 20-11 victory over previously-undefeated Sunrise Mountain. He had 116 receiving yards and 2 TDs, 4 tackles and an interception.

@ZachAlvira's Beasts of the Week:

Offense: Ty Thompson (Mesquite) Thompson went 26-of-42 for an astounding 548 yards and six touchdowns through the air in a come-from-behind victory over Gilbert. The five-star Oregon commit now leads the state in passing yards with 2,055, 23 touchdowns and just one interception. Defense: Trey Reynolds (Queen Creek) Reynolds played lights out on defense for Queen Creek and helped shut down a high-powered Highland offense in the Bulldogs' 24-14 win. Reynolds had 12 total tackles, seven of which were solo, and scored a touchdown on offense. Honorable Mention:

@AJMorganWrites' Beasts of the Week

Offense: Richard Stallworth (Yuma Catholic) Stallworth went lights out in Yuma Catholic's 84-0 win over Cortez in week 5 while going 14-of-17 with 428 yards and 8 TDs through the air in just two quarters, including a 53-yard bomb on the first play of the game. The young QB now has 2,034 yards on the season along with 26 TDs for an average of 406.8 yards per game and a whopping 18.3 yards per completion. Defense: Zion Burns (Poston Butte) In a 49-13 victory over Tempe, Burns had 7 total tackles, 4 TFLs, 3 sacks, and 1 pass deflection, while also rushing for 232 yards and 2 TDs on 14 carries. After nearly doubling his tackling totals, the 2021 ATH has 15 total tackles on the season along with 843 rushing yards and 12 TDs. Honorable Mention: Mark Wren (Thatcher) Rushing for 309 yards and 6 TDs on 29 carries, Wren led the Thatcher Eagles to a 49-38 win over Florence. Scoring six of the team's seven touchdowns and a two-point conversion, the 2021 RB and his Thatcher squad gear up for a game vs. San Tan Foothills this Friday.

More Nominations

"Julian Robles, Salpointe Catholic - Had seven catches for 89 yards, and the first score of the game where he high pointed the ball over a DB. He had a 70-yard TD reception taken off the board because of a penalty, and added a 2-point conversion run. He looked good on defense at safety as well." - Jason Skoda "Mark Wren Thatcher RB. In only his second game as RB Wren rushed for 309 yards and 6 TD's in a 49-38 win over Florence. Wren had been the team's starting QB since last year." -Lee Patterson