ArizonaVarsity - ArizonaVarsity's Beasts of the Week (Week 6)

Welcome to "Beasts of the Week," from ArizonaVarsity.com where we work together to highlight some of the biggest and best high school football performances in the state each week.

@RalphAmsden's Beasts of the Week

First and foremost, I challenged everyone to nominate someone besides Verrado RB Logan Gingg, who absolutely destroyed the Ironwood defense this week with 385 yards rushing and 6 TDs. Gingg is obviously the Beast of the Week. Everyone else is basically vying for runner up.

Logan Gingg (Ralph Amsden)

Offense: Caleb Jones (Basha) Caleb Jones of Basha got into the end zone 6 times vs Mesa, and had 180 yards of offense.

Caleb Jones knows how to score!! 21-10 @bashagridiron leads Mesa with 5:12 left in 2nd period @AZHSFB pic.twitter.com/zgufy6nvBm — Brett (@brettinaz) November 7, 2020

Defense: Trey Denetso (Cienega) Trey Denetso had two interceptions in Cienega's season opening win over Ironwood Ridge Honorable Mention: Carson Speer (Williams Field) 6 solo tackles, 2 for a loss, and a sack against Desert Ridge

@ENewmanWrites' Beasts of the Week

Offense: Rocco Bruney (Glendale) Glendale 2021 QB Rocco Bruney scored 5 total TDs and dominated on the ground game in the Cardinals’ 45-27 victory over St. Mary’s for a region title. Defense: Jacob Steward (Cactus Shadows) Cactus Shadows ‘22 LB Jacob Steward had 4.0 TFL in a 33-0 victory over Agua Fria. The Falcons are 4-0. Honorable mention: Glendale 2022 K Kevin Torres hit two perfect onside kicks that the Cardinals recovered.

@AJMorganWrites' Beasts of the Week

Offense: Jaden Mason (McClintock) McClintock 2021 RB Jaden Mason rushed for 322 yards and 4 touchdowns on 19 carries in a 42-10 win over Paradise Valley. Averaging 16.9 yards per carry on the night, the 2021 RB broke the school's single game rushing record. On the year, Mason has 807 yards on the ground and 11 TDs. Defense: Jace Feely (Gilbert Christian) Gilbert Christian 2021 ATH Jace Feely had himself a game proving that kickers are people too! He even wore a hoodie to practice so he could remind everyone. In a 45-40 win over Eastmark, Feely had 13 tackles, 2 sacks, 3 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 2021 K/P/MLB also had 5 touchbacks, 3 punts inside the 20 yardline and connected for a 34-yard field goal. Feely was even named the Arizona Cardinals High School Player of the Week. Honorable Mention: Desert Edge 2022 QB Adryan Lara went off for 364 passing yards and 4 TDs in a 26-23 win over Sunrise Mountain. Completing 20 of 27, Lara finished the game with a 155.5 QBR. The Washington State commit now has 1,458 yards and 15 TDs on the season along with 76 rushing yards and 2 rushing touchdowns.

@CodyTCameron Beasts of the Week

Offense: Gavin Letourneau (Westwood) Westwood 2022 QB Gavin Letourneau - The Westwood Warriors came away with a huge victory on Friday night, beating city rivals Skyline 36-20, and they were lead by their Junior QB Gavin Letourneau. The Class of 2022 gun-slinger threw for 211 yards 3 touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Honorable Mention: Jaden Mason (McClintock) McClintock 2021 RB Jaden Mason ran wild in the Charger's 42-10 victory over the Paradise Valley Trojans last Friday night. The Senior carried the rock 19 times for 322 yards and 4 TDs. Mason has eclipsed the 100-yard mark in a game four times this season.

More Nominations

" I think Prescott senior Nate Wight who had 10 tackles, 7 solo, and a sack, was one of the standouts of the week" - Jason Skoda