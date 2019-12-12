ArizonaVarsity's Top Performers Podcast: Open Division Championship
Cody Cameron and Alec Simpson got together after last weekend's title games and hashed out the top 10 performers from the 5A, 6A and Open Division Championship games and picked out which players they believed deserved additional recognition for their effort. You can listen to their selections in podcast form below:
Open Division Championship Top Performers
Players mentioned: Kelee Ringo, Will Shaffer, Jacobe Covington, Tyler Beverett, Denzel Burke, Dae Dae Hunter, Mikey Keene, Kyion Grayes, Brandon Buckner, Malik Reed and Tate Romney.