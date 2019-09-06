Each week, the staff of ArizonaVarsity.com will highlight one team that could be considered an underdog in that week's matchup, and explain why they think that team might surprise some people. Make sure to tweet us with your weekly underdog of the week picks!

Chris Eaton (@gridironarizona)

Week 3 Underdog: Liberty (1-1) Week 3 Matchup: On the road vs Sunrise Mountain (2-0) Thoughts: "Liberty for the win. The Lions have allowed just 9 points in 2 games. Liberty 's offense got back on track last week, with 5 different players rushing for TDs. Williams Field had success through the air against Sunrise Mountain, with WR Myles Taylor having a big game (134 yards). I could see similar success for another #3, Jaiden Pina of the Lions. It was an emotional game for Sunrise last week, pulling out a win at the last second after blowing an early lead. Can they get up again for the big rival on the schedule?" "

Cody Cameron (@CodyTCameron)

Week 3 Underdog: Liberty (1-1) Week 3 Matchup: On the road vs Sunrise Mountain (2-0) Thoughts: "After a loss to Brophy in week 1, the Liberty Lions bounced back blanking Copper Canyon 48-0. Sunrise Mountain is a program riding high after coming off a huge 38-35 victory over Williams Field to start the season 2-0. I was at this match-up last season where Liberty just edged out the Mustangs with a 49-43 victory. The atmosphere to that game was incredible. This year the game's at Sunrise, the house is going to be absolutely packed, and Sunrise will be ready for revenge. I think Liberty comes out fast, matches the intensity, and wins this game in the 4th Quarter."

Ralph Amsden (@ralphamsden)

Week 3 Underdog: Red Mountain (2-0) Week 3 Matchup: Home vs Perry (1-1) Thoughts: "The biggest question about Red Mountain coming into the season was whether or not they'd get consistent QB play, and Hyrim Boren has provided that. The way to go at Perry is to run the ball and keep Chubba Purdy off the field, and Red Mountain has the athletes to eat up yards o the ground. But do they have the patience? We'll find out."

