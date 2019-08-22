News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-22 00:13:35 -0500') }} football Edit

ArizonaVarsity Staff Preseason Top 10 Rankings, 2A-6A

Ralph Amsden • ArizonaVarsity
@azhsfb
Publisher
Publisher of ArizonaVarsity.com

Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's 2019 Preseason Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, and Cody Cameron list their Top-10 for each region going into the 2019 season.

Make sure you're following ArizonaVarsity.com on both Twitter and Facebook.

And if you have any complaints, praise, questions, or you just want to talk some high school football, you can reach our participants on Twitter by clicking on their name below:

Ralph Amsden (The Boss)

Chilly (Host of the Sideline Vlog)

Chris Eaton (Mr. Gridiron Arizona! You can chat with him in his free Arizona Varsity Forum)

Cody "The Senator" Cameron (ArizonaVarsity Staff)

2019 2A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron

1

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

Thatcher

2

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Phoenix Christian

Round Valley

3

Arizona Lutheran

Arizona Lutheran

St. Johns

Phoenix Christian

4

Benson

Benson

Round Valley

Morenci

5

Round Valley

Trivium Prep

Santa Cruz

Scottsdale Christian

6

Trivium Prep

Scottsdale Christian

Morenci

Arizona Lutheran

7

Morenci

Morenci

Benson

North Pointe Prep

8

Scottsdale Christian

Round Valley

Trivium Prep

Trivium Prep

9

St. Johns

St. Johns

Tonopah Valley

St. Johns

10

Chandler Prep

Chandler Prep

Scottsdale Christian

Red Mesa
2019 3A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron

1

Northwest Christian

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

Yuma Catholic

2

Yuma Catholic

Northwest Christian

ALA- Queen Creek

Benjamin Franklin

3

Valley Christian

ALA- Queen Creek

Sabino

Northwest Christian

4

Sabino

Valley Christian

Northwest Christian

ALA- Queen Creek

5

ALA- Queen Creek

Sabino

Snowflake

Sabino

6

Benjamin Franklin

Benjamin Franklin

Valley Christian

ALA- Gilbert North

7

Page

Pusch Ridge

Benjamin Franklin

Snowflake

8

Snowflake

Page

Page

Valley Christian

9

Safford

Snowflake

Odyssey

Page

10

Pusch Ridge

Safford

ALA- Gilbert North

Fountain Hills
2019 4A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron

1

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

Saguaro

2

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

Salpointe

3

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

Desert Edge

4

Cactus

Cactus

Cactus

Cactus

5

Peoria

Peoria

Canyon del Oro

Mesquite

6

Mesquite

Mesquite

Peoria

Arcadia

7

Canyon del Oro

Arcadia

Walden Grove

Canyon del Oro

8

Greenway

Greenway

Glendale

Glendale

9

Sahuaro

Sahuaro

Arcadia

Apache Junction

10

Walden Grove

Walden Grove

Apache Junction

Walden Grove
2019 5A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron

1

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

Centennial

2

Williams Field

Williams Field

Higley

Notre Dame

3

Notre Dame

Notre Dame

Williams Field

Higley

4

Higley

Higley

Notre Dame

Williams Field

5

Casteel

Millennium

Sunnyslope

Cienega

6

Millennium

Cienega

Millennium

Millennium

7

Sunrise Mountain

Sunrise Mountain

Horizon

Casteel

8

Cienega

Casteel

Sunrise Mountain

Horizon

9

Ironwood Ridge

Ironwood Ridge

Marana Mountain View

Verrado

10

Horizon

Horizon

Paradise Valley

Maricopa
2019 6A Preseason Top 10
Rank Ralph Amsden Chilly Chris Eaton Cody Cameron

1

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

Chandler

2

Perry

Desert Vista

Pinnacle

Desert Vista

3

Pinnacle

Pinnacle

Desert Vista

Pinnacle

4

Desert Vista

Liberty

Liberty

Perry

5

Highland

Perry

Perry

Liberty

6

Liberty

Red Mountain

Highland

Chaparral

7

Red Mountain

Queen Creek

Red Mountain

Queen Creek

8

Queen Creek

Highland

Queen Creek

Hamilton

9

Mountain Pointe

Cesar Chavez

Chaparral

Red Mountain

10

Westview

Mountain Pointe

Basha

Desert Ridge
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}