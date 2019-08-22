ArizonaVarsity Staff Preseason Top 10 Rankings, 2A-6A
Welcome to ArizonaVarsity.com's 2019 Preseason Top-10 rankings for the 2A-6A Divisions. Here, Ralph Amsden, Chilly, Chris Eaton, and Cody Cameron list their Top-10 for each region going into the 2019 season.
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|
1
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
Thatcher
|
2
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Phoenix Christian
|
Round Valley
|
3
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
St. Johns
|
Phoenix Christian
|
4
|
Benson
|
Benson
|
Round Valley
|
Morenci
|
5
|
Round Valley
|
Trivium Prep
|
Santa Cruz
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
6
|
Trivium Prep
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Morenci
|
Arizona Lutheran
|
7
|
Morenci
|
Morenci
|
Benson
|
North Pointe Prep
|
8
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Round Valley
|
Trivium Prep
|
Trivium Prep
|
9
|
St. Johns
|
St. Johns
|
Tonopah Valley
|
St. Johns
|
10
|
Chandler Prep
|
Chandler Prep
|
Scottsdale Christian
|
Red Mesa
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|
1
|
Northwest Christian
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Yuma Catholic
|
2
|
Yuma Catholic
|
Northwest Christian
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
3
|
Valley Christian
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Sabino
|
Northwest Christian
|
4
|
Sabino
|
Valley Christian
|
Northwest Christian
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
5
|
ALA- Queen Creek
|
Sabino
|
Snowflake
|
Sabino
|
6
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Valley Christian
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
7
|
Page
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Benjamin Franklin
|
Snowflake
|
8
|
Snowflake
|
Page
|
Page
|
Valley Christian
|
9
|
Safford
|
Snowflake
|
Odyssey
|
Page
|
10
|
Pusch Ridge
|
Safford
|
ALA- Gilbert North
|
Fountain Hills
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|
1
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
Saguaro
|
2
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
Salpointe
|
3
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
Desert Edge
|
4
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
Cactus
|
5
|
Peoria
|
Peoria
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Mesquite
|
6
|
Mesquite
|
Mesquite
|
Peoria
|
Arcadia
|
7
|
Canyon del Oro
|
Arcadia
|
Walden Grove
|
Canyon del Oro
|
8
|
Greenway
|
Greenway
|
Glendale
|
Glendale
|
9
|
Sahuaro
|
Sahuaro
|
Arcadia
|
Apache Junction
|
10
|
Walden Grove
|
Walden Grove
|
Apache Junction
|
Walden Grove
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|
1
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
Centennial
|
2
|
Williams Field
|
Williams Field
|
Higley
|
Notre Dame
|
3
|
Notre Dame
|
Notre Dame
|
Williams Field
|
Higley
|
4
|
Higley
|
Higley
|
Notre Dame
|
Williams Field
|
5
|
Casteel
|
Millennium
|
Sunnyslope
|
Cienega
|
6
|
Millennium
|
Cienega
|
Millennium
|
Millennium
|
7
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Horizon
|
Casteel
|
8
|
Cienega
|
Casteel
|
Sunrise Mountain
|
Horizon
|
9
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Ironwood Ridge
|
Marana Mountain View
|
Verrado
|
10
|
Horizon
|
Horizon
|
Paradise Valley
|
Maricopa
|Rank
|Ralph Amsden
|Chilly
|Chris Eaton
|Cody Cameron
|
1
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
Chandler
|
2
|
Perry
|
Desert Vista
|
Pinnacle
|
Desert Vista
|
3
|
Pinnacle
|
Pinnacle
|
Desert Vista
|
Pinnacle
|
4
|
Desert Vista
|
Liberty
|
Liberty
|
Perry
|
5
|
Highland
|
Perry
|
Perry
|
Liberty
|
6
|
Liberty
|
Red Mountain
|
Highland
|
Chaparral
|
7
|
Red Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
Red Mountain
|
Queen Creek
|
8
|
Queen Creek
|
Highland
|
Queen Creek
|
Hamilton
|
9
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Cesar Chavez
|
Chaparral
|
Red Mountain
|
10
|
Westview
|
Mountain Pointe
|
Basha
|
Desert Ridge