Published Oct 11, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 10/11/24
Cody Cameron
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

T1.

Zach Alvira

41-19

68%

T1.

JJ Digos

41-19

68%

3.

Eric Newman

36-22

62%

4.

Cody Cameron

35-25

58%

5.

Ralph Amsden

34-26

56%

6.

Chris Eaton

32-27

54%

10. 2A (2-5) Globe -7.5 @ 2A (2-5) ALA Anthem South

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Globe -7.5

Zach Alvira

Globe -7.5

JJ Digos

Globe -7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Globe -7.5

Eric Newman

Globe -7.5

Ralph Amsden

Globe -7.5

9. 3A (4-3) Safford +5.5 @ 3A (3-3) Round Valley

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Round Valley -5.5

Zach Alvira

Round Valley -5.5

JJ Digos

Round Valley -5.5

Gridiron Arizona

Round Valley -5.5

Eric Newman

Round Valley -5.5

Ralph Amsden

Round Valley -5.5

8.  3A (2-4) Ganado -6.5 @ 3A (3-3) Monument Valley

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Ganado -6.5

Zach Alvira

Monument Valley +6.5

JJ Digos

Ganado -6.5

Gridiron Arizona

Monument Valley +6.5

Eric Newman

Monument Valley +6.5

Ralph Amsden

Monument Valley +6.5

7. 4A (3-2) Moon Valley +8.5 @ 4A (2-3) St. Mary's

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

St. Mary's -8.5

Zach Alvira

Moon Valley +8.5

JJ Digos

Moon Valley +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

St. Mary's -8.5

Eric Newman

St Mary's -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Moon Valley +8.5

6. 4A (1-4) Glendale +5.5 @ 4A (1-4) Greenway

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Glendale +5.5

Zach Alvira

Glendale +5.5

JJ Digos

Glendale +5.5

Gridiron Arizona

Glendale +5.5

Eric Newman

Glendale +5.5

Ralph Amsden

Greenway -5.5

5. 4A (5-0) Snowflake -23.5 @ 4A (2-4) Poston Butte 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Poston Butte +23.5

Zach Alvira

Poston Butte +23.5

JJ Digos

Snowflake -23.5

Gridiron Arizona

Poston Butte +23.5

Eric Newman

Poston Butte +23.5

Ralph Amsden

Poston Butte +23.5

4. 6A (0-6) Shadow Ridge -10.5 @ 5A Apollo (3-3)

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Shadow Ridge -10.5

Zach Alvira

Apollo +10.5

JJ Digos

Shadow Ridge -10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Apollo +10.5

Eric Newman

Apollo -10.5

Ralph Amsden

Shadow Ridge -10.5

3. 5A (5-1) Ironwood Ridge +12.5 @ 5A (4-1) Tucson

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Ironwood Ridge +12.5

Zach Alvira

Ironwood Ridge +12.5

JJ Digos

Ironwood Ridge +12.5

Gridiron Arizona

Ironwood Ridge +12.5

Eric Newman

Tucson -12.5

Ralph Amsden

Tucson -12.5

2. 5A (4-1) Horizon -7.5 @ 5A (4-1) Notre Dame Prep 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Horizon -7.5

Zach Alvira

Horizon -7.5

JJ Digos

Horizon -7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Horizon -7.5

Eric Newman

Notre Dame Prep +7.5

Ralph Amsden

Notre Dame Prep +7.5

1. 6A (5-0) Hamilton +10.5 @ 6A (5-1) Basha

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Basha -10.5

Zach Alvira

Basha -10.5

JJ Digos

Basha -10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Basha -10.5

Eric Newman

Basha -10.5

Ralph Amsden

Hamilton +10.5

