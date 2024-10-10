Gridiron Arizona's 8 Shining Stars: Week 6

STAT BLOG: 10/9/24

This is a weekly article in which we look back at eight different categories from last Thursday & Friday and find a 5A or 6A standout performer for each. The name isn't that complex, we just call it "8 Shining Stars".

Had some computer problems this week, so keeping it a little shorter than usual.



QUARTERBACK - Nash Moore (Buena)



The Colts' senior QB was 16-of-21 passing for 264 yards and six touchdowns in a wild 66-42 victory at Casa Grande. Buena has scored more than 48 points in all five of its wins this year.

Next Up: Buena (5-1) is on its bye this week. The Colts resume play on Oct. 18 at home in Sierra Vista against Desert View (2-3).

RUNNING BACK - Zach Thompson (Gilbert)

The Tigers' RB was a workhorse in a 35-20 home win against Sunnyslope. Thompson toted the rock 36 times for a whopping 319 yards and scored five touchdowns. After a 1-4 start, Gilbert begins 1-0 in the 5A San Tan Region.

Next Up: Gilbert (2-4) is on its bye this week. The Tigers resume play on Oct. 18 with a road game in Tempe against McClintock (6-0).

WIDE RECEIVER - David Cabrera (Desert Edge)

The Scorpions' WR pulled in a couple of long touchdown passes and totaled 188 yards on six catches in a 40-13 victory at Millennium. After a rocky start offensively, Desert Edge has scored 78 points in the last two games and debuted sophomore quarterback Blake Roskopf last week.

Next Up: Desert Edge (3-3) is on its bye this week. The Scorpions resume play on Oct. 18 with a road game in Peoria against Sunrise Mountain (2-4).

DEFENSIVE LINE - Aman Fears (Cactus)

The Cobras' DT had six tackles and 2.5 sacks in a 30-23 win at Canyon View. Cactus hits its off week with back-to-back victories.

Next Up: Cactus (4-2) is on its bye this week. The Cobras resume play on Oct. 17 with a road game in Buckeye against Verrado (4-1).

LINEBACKER - Jayshon Liles (Queen Creek)

The Bulldogs' LB had 12 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and forced a fumble in a 28-0 home victory against Williams Field. It was the second shutout during a three-game win streak for Queen Creek. In that stretch, the Bulldogs have allowed just seven total points.

Next Up: Queen Creek (5-1) is on its bye this week. The Bulldogs resume play on Oct. 18 with a home game against Centennial (2-4).

DEFENSIVE BACK - Christopher Hernandez (Campo Verde)

The Coyotes' CB intercepted two passes, taking one back for a touchdown in a 48-3 home win over Dobson. Like Gilbert, Campo Verde began 5A San Tan Region play at 1-0.

Next Up: Campo Verde (3-3) is on its bye this week. The Coyotes resume play on Oct. 18 with a road game in North Phoenix against Sunnyslope (2-4).

SPECIAL TEAMS - Jayden Sanchez (Liberty)

The Lions' RB brought a kickoff back 93 yards for a touchdown in a 45-20 road victory at Chandler. Sanchez's return came early in the second quarter to give Liberty a 21-7 lead.

Next Up: Liberty (4-1) is home in Peoria against Pinnacle (4-2) this Friday.

TEAM - Goldwater

Last year, the Bulldogs lost their home matchup against Apollo 52-7. Friday night in Glendale, Goldwater showed how far they've come with a 43-37 win at Apollo. The Dawgs scored in every quarter and attempted just seven passes. Using the Single Wing offense, Goldwater rushed for 404 yards and six touchdowns. Leading the way was senior Dylan Hayhurst, who had 210 yards and 4 TDs. The Bulldogs began 5A Northwest Valley Region play with a win and next week's game could be the one that determines the league's champion.

Next Up: Goldwater (4-2) is on its bye this week. The Bulldogs resume play on Oct. 18 with a home game in North Phoenix against Ironwood (4-2).