Published Oct 18, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 10/18/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

49-21

70%

2.

JJ Digos

46-24

65%

3.

Eric Newman

43-25

63%

4.

Cody Cameron

42-28

60%

5.

Chris Eaton

41-28

59%

6.

Ralph Amsden

39-31

55%

10. 3A (3-4) Chinle +8.5 @ 3A (3-4) St. Johns

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

St. Johns -8.5

Zach Alvira

St. Johns -8.5

JJ Digos

St. John's -8.5

Gridiron Arizona

St. Johns -8.5

Eric Newman

St. Johns -8.5

Ralph Amsden

St. Johns -8.5

9. 3A (6-1) Ben Franklin +5.5 @ 3A (7-0) Florence

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Ben Franklin +5.5

Zach Alvira

Ben Franklin +5.5

JJ Digos

Ben Franklin +5.5

Gridiron Arizona

Florence -5.5

Eric Newman

Florence -5.5

Ralph Amsden

Florence -5.5

8.  4A (4-2) Canyon del Oro +25.5 @ 4A (6-0) Mica Mountain

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Canyon del Oro +25.5

Zach Alvira

Canyon del Oro +25.5

JJ Digos

Canyon del Oro +25.5

Gridiron Arizona

Mica Mountain -25.5

Eric Newman

Mica Mountain -25.5

Ralph Amsden

Canyon del Oro +25.5

7. 4A (5-1) Combs +14.5 @ 4A (5-1) Arizona College Prep

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

ACP -14.5

Zach Alvira

ACP -14.5

JJ Digos

ACP -14.5

Gridiron Arizona

ACP -14.5

Eric Newman

ACP -14.5

Ralph Amsden

ACP -14.5

6. 5A (4-2) Maricopa +7.5 @ 5A (4-2) Tucson

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Maricopa +7.5

Zach Alvira

Maricopa +7.5

JJ Digos

Maricopa +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Tucson -7.5

Eric Newman

Tucson -7.5

Ralph Amsden

Tucson -7.5

5. 5A (2-4) Skyline -14.5 @ 5A (2-4) Dobson 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Skyline -14.5

Zach Alvira

Skyline -14.5

JJ Digos

Skyline -14.5

Gridiron Arizona

Skyline -14.5

Eric Newman

Skyline -14.5

Ralph Amsden

Skyline -14.5

4. 5A (5-1) ALA Gilbert North -3.5 @ 5A Cactus Shadows (5-2)

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Cactus Shadows +3.5

Zach Alvira

ALA Gilbert -3.5

JJ Digos

Cactus Shadows +3.5

Gridiron Arizona

ALA-Gilbert North -3.5

Eric Newman

ALA Gilbert North - 3.5

Ralph Amsden

ALA Gilbert North -3.5

3. 6A (2-4) Centennial +12.5 @ 6A (5-1) Queen Creek

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Centennial +12.5

Zach Alvira

Centennial +12.5

JJ Digos

Centennial +12.5

Gridiron Arizona

Centennial +12.5

Eric Newman

Queen Creek +12.5

Ralph Amsden

Centennial +12.5

2. 6A (0-6) Saguaro +13.5 @ 6A (3-3) Chaparral 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Saguaro +13.5

Zach Alvira

Saguaro +13.5

JJ Digos

Saguaro +13.5

Gridiron Arizona

Saguaro +13.5

Eric Newman

Saguaro +13.5

Ralph Amsden

Chaparral -13.5

1. 6A (6-0) ALA Queen Creek +3.5 @ 6A (6-0) Red Mountain 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Red Mountain -3.5

Zach Alvira

Red Mountain -3.5

JJ Digos

Red Mountain -3.5

Gridiron Arizona

Attending

Eric Newman

Red Mountain -3.5

Ralph Amsden

ALA Queen Creek +3.5

