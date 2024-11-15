Published Nov 15, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 11/15/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

75-34

68%

2.

JJ Digos

71-39

67%

3.

Chris Eaton

70-37

65%

4.

Eric Newman

59-39

60%

T5.

Cody Cameron

64-46

58%

6.

Ralph Amsden

61-49

55%

10. 3A State Playoffs: #6 Florence +11.5 @ #3 Thatcher

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Florence +11.5

Zach Alvira

Florence +11.5

JJ Digos

Thatcher -11.5

Gridiron Arizona

Thatcher -11.5

Eric Newman

Thatcher -11.5

Ralph Amsden

Florence +11.5

9. 4A State Playoffs #9 Walden Grove +8.5 @ #8 Northwest Christian

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Walden Grove +8.5

Zach Alvira

Walden Grove +8.5

JJ Digos

Walden Grove +8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Walden Grove +8.5

Eric Newman

Northwest Christian -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Northwest Christian -8.5

8.  4A State Playoffs: #11 Vista Grande +9.5 @ #6 Prescott

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Prescott -9.5

Zach Alvira

Prescott -9.5

JJ Digos

Prescott -9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Vista Grande +9.5

Eric Newman

Vista Grande +9.5

Ralph Amsden

Vista Grande +9.5

7. 5A State Playoffs: #9 McClintock +14.5 @ #8 Campo Verde

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

McClintock +14.5

Zach Alvira

Attending

JJ Digos

McClintock +14.5

Gridiron Arizona

McClintock +14.5

Eric Newman

McClintock +14.5

Ralph Amsden

Campo Verde -14.5

6. 5A State Playoffs: #12 Kellis -3.5 @ #5 Ironwood Ridge

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Kellis -3.5

Zach Alvira

Kellis -3.5

JJ Digos

Kellis -3.5

Gridiron Arizona

Kellis -3.5

Eric Newman

Kellis -3.5

Ralph Amsden

Kellis -3.5

5. 5A State Playoffs: #11 Notre Dame +4.5 @ #6 Verrado 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Verrado -4.5

Zach Alvira

Verrado -4.5

JJ Digos

Verrado -4.5

Gridiron Arizona

Verrado -4.5

Eric Newman

Verrado -4.5

Ralph Amsden

Notre Dame +4.5

4. 5A State Playoffs: #10 Cactus Shadows +7.5 @ #7 Desert Edge

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Cactus Shadows +7.5

Zach Alvira

Cactus Shadows +7.5

JJ Digos

Cactus Shadows +7.5

Gridiron Arizona

Cactus Shadows +7.5

Eric Newman

Cactus Shadows +7.5

Ralph Amsden

Cactus Shadows +7.5

3. 6A State Playoffs: #9 Chandler +2.5 @ #8 Perry 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Chandler +2.5

Zach Alvira

Chandler +2.5

JJ Digos

Chandler +2.5

Gridiron Arizona

Chandler +2.5

Eric Newman

Perry -2.5

Ralph Amsden

Chandler +2.5

2. 6A State Playoffs: #11 Casteel +10.5 @ #6 Highland 

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Highland -10.5

Zach Alvira

Highland -10.5

JJ Digos

Casteel +10.5

Gridiron Arizona

Highland -10.5

Eric Newman

Highland -10.5

Ralph Amsden

Highland -10.5

1. 6A State Playoffs #14 Centennial +8.5 @ #3 Red Mountain 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Red Mountain -8.5

Zach Alvira

Red Mountain -8.5

JJ Digos

Attending

Gridiron Arizona

Red Mountain -8.5

Eric Newman

Red Mountain -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Centennial +8.5

