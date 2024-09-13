Advertisement

Published Sep 13, 2024
ArizonaVarsity staff Top-10 pick’em for Week 9/13/24
Cody Cameron  •  ArizonaVarsity
Lead Analyst
Ralph Amsden, the owner of ArizonaVarsity, started the pick’em contest here on the website a few years ago. Below are the rules and guidelines he set forth for the competition.

Here's how our staff pick'em contest works: we set odds for who we believe the favorite and underdog in each game are. To play along at home, simply pick the favorite or underdog to win by the assigned spread (example, if Team A is favored by 7.5, to get your selection correct, Team A has to win by at least 8 points, or Team B has to lose by less than 7).

Feel free to play along at home, and try to beat our staff!

Disclaimer: We're not gambling. That would be ridiculous. This is a game. For fun.

Thanks as always to our sponsors, Integrity Electric and AALL Insurance.

We will follow the rules Ralph initially introduced above!

You can see the ArizonaVarsity staff picks by subscribing to the TeamAZV Forum.

Season Results 

Team AZV leaderboard 
RankMemberRecordWin %

1.

Zach Alvira

22-8

73%

2.

JJ Digos

20-10

66%

3.

Cody Cameron

19-11

63%

4.

Chris Eaton

17-13

56%

T5.

Eric Newman

14-14

5%

T5.

Ralph Amsden

14-16

46%

10.  3A (3-0) Blue Ridge -14.5 @ 4A (0-2) Mingus 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Mingus +14.5

Zach Alvira

Mingus -14.5

JJ Digos

Mingus +14.5

Gridiron Arizona

Blue Ridge -14.5

Eric Newman

Mingus +14.5

Ralph Amsden

Blue Ridge -14.5

9. 4A (0-1) Coconino -8.5 @ 3A (3-0) Payson 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Coconino -8.5

Zach Alvira

Coconino -8.5

JJ Digos

Coconino -8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Coconino -8.5

Eric Newman

Coconino -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Payson +8.5

8.  4A (2-0) Arcadia -6.5 @ 3A (3-0) Ben Franklin

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Ben Franklin +6.5

Zach Alvira

Ben Franklin +6.5

JJ Digos

Ben Franklin +6.5

Gridiron Arizona

Ben Franklin +6.5

Eric Newman

Arcadia -6.5

Ralph Amsden

Arcadia -6.5

7. 4A (2-0) Mica Mountain -16.5 vs. 3A (2-1) Sabino

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Mica Mountain -16.5

Zach Alvira

Mica Mountain -16.5

JJ Digos

Mica Mountain -16.5

Gridiron Arizona

Mica Mountain -16.5

Eric Newman

Sabino +16.5

Ralph Amsden

Micah Mountain -16.5

#6 4A (2-0) Snowflake -21.5 @ 3A (1-1) Show Low

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Snowflake -21.5

Zach Alvira

Snowflake -21.5

JJ Digos

Snowflake -21.5

Gridiron Arizona

Snowflake -21.5

Eric Newman

Show Low +21.5

Ralph Amsden

Show Low +21.5

5. 5A (1-1) Paradise Valley +17.5 @ 5A (2-0) Casa Grande 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Casa Grande -17.5

Zach Alvira

Casa Grande -17.5

JJ Digos

Casa Grande -17.5

Gridiron Arizona

Casa Grande -17.5

Eric Newman

Casa Grande -17.5

Ralph Amsden

Casa Grande -17.5

4. 5A (2-0) Desert Mountain -24.5 @ 6A Chaparral (1-1)

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Desert Mountain -24.5

Zach Alvira

Desert Mountain -24.5

JJ Digos

Desert Mountain -24.5

Gridiron Arizona

Desert Mountain -24.5

Eric Newman

Desert Mountain -24.5

Ralph Amsden

Desert Mountain -24.5

3. 5A (2-0) Higley -8.5 @ 5A (2-0) Marana  

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Higley -8.5

Zach Alvira

Higley -8.5

JJ Digos

Higley -8.5

Gridiron Arizona

Higley -8.5

Eric Newman

Higley -8.5

Ralph Amsden

Higley -8.5

2. 6A (1-1) Mountain Pointe -5.5 @ 6A (1-1) Casteel

Staff Picks
Staff Member Picks

Cody Cameron

Casteel +5.5

Zach Alvira

Mountain Pointe -5.5

JJ Digos

Casteel +5.5

Gridiron Arizona

Casteel +5.5

Eric Newman

Mountain Pointe -5.5

Ralph Amsden

Casteel +5.5

1. 6A (2-0) Brophy -9.5 @ 6A (0-2) Centennial 

Staff Picks
Staff MemberPicks

Cody Cameron

Centennial +9.5

Zach Alvira

Centennial +9.5

JJ Digos

Centennial +9.5

Gridiron Arizona

Centennial +9.5

Eric Newman

Centennial +9.5

Ralph Amsden

Centennial +9.5

