ArizonaVarsity Top Alumni Performances of Week 2

Week two showed the nation that the state of Arizona's talent is at an all-time high. Yet the two FBS programs that have the most Arizona alumni on their respective rosters are on two completely different paths. The University of Arizona football program is now on day 709 since their last victory, but head coach Jedd Fisch has invested in the program, recruiting Arizona's talent in the class of 2022 and 2023 in order to set them up for future success. The Wildcats are being built to be a Pac 12 challenger in the future if Fisch and his staff can be given the time and patience to allow the talent from those classes to grow into their potential. Arizona State is on the flipside as they’re now up to No. 19 in the AP Poll with a big showdown coming up against No. 23 BYU, in Provo. To start the season, local stars such as Saguaro alum Kyle Soelle have led the Sun Devils to two big victories and will be key to how far the Devils can go. The Pac-12 south after the losses by USC and Utah this previous weekend is now wide open, and this could be a banner year for the program if they can pounce on the opportunity. Talent wise, Arizona was on center stage all weekend long.

Kyle Soelle (Ralph Amsden)

The first headline game of the day had Chandler alum Johnny Johnson III and the Oregon Ducks pull off an upset victory over Ohio State and their defensive back duo of Salpointe Catholic alum Lathan Ransom and former Saguaro defensive back Denzel Burke. ESPN program college gameday was in Ames, Iowa where Perry Alum Brock Purdy led the Cyclones against their in-state rival Iowa. Although the Cyclones lost, former Chandler running back Eli Sanders got on the field for his first college snaps. The nationally televised Saturday Night Football game featured Bralen Trice and Jacobe Covington both on the field for the Washington Huskies in their battle against Michigan. Arizona talent had the majority of the spotlight this previous weekend and this will not be the last time this season that will be the case. Many people have allegiances to different high schools and colleges. But regardless of what program any Arizona high school alumni attended and currently play for, as a whole fans across the state should root and cheer for their continued success. Even if it may be a rival, their success has a big correlation to bringing more national attention and respect to the current high school talent in the state for the classes of 2022, 2023, 2024 and for future classes to come.



Offensive Player of the Week: Oklahoma QB Spencer Rattler (Pinnacle)

Spencer Rattler separated himself from the other Heisman trophy contenders Saturday night. As the other players with legitimate chances faltered, Rattler had 272 yards and five touchdowns in a 20-26 efficient passing performance, albeit against Western Carolina. Rattler will have a chance to impress the Heisman voters more this upcoming weekend with a nationally televised game against rival Nebraska.



Defensive Player of the Week: Stanford DB Noah Williams (Brophy)

As the rest of the nation was asleep late Saturday night, Williams and the Stanford defense thoroughly outplayed the then-ranked USC Trojans in the Colosseum. As the AD and President of the Trojans searched for the nearest Tarmac for head coach Clay Helton, the Cardinal contained the Trojans to 225 yards and 13 points for three and a half quarters before two late garbage time scores made it a 42-28 game. Noah Williams led all Arizona alumni and both teams with nine tackles. Williams also flew around the field making plays and impacting the game on more than the stat sheet.



Other Top Performers

Dallas Dixon

Jacob Cowing, Wide Receiver, UTEP 6 receptions, 112 yards, 1 touchdown Maricopa Alum

Jack Plummer, Quarterback, Purdue 16-20 passing, 245 yards, 4 touchdowns Gilbert Alum

Dallas Dixon, Wide Receiver, Central Michigan 5 receptions, 73 yards, 2 touchdowns Tolleson Alum

Kwamie Lassiter II, Wide Receiver, Kansas 7 receptions, 85 yards Hamilton Alum

Jackson Sumlin, Tight End, Oklahoma First college reception versus Western Carolina. Salpointe Catholic Alum

Jalen Harris, Defensive End, Arizona 6 tackles, 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss Desert Ridge Alum

Kelee Ringo, Cornerback, Georgia First college interception versus UAB Saguaro Alum

Kyle Soelle, Linebacker, Arizona State 6 tackles, 0.5 sack, 1 tackle for loss Saguaro Alum

NFL Alumni Review

With the NFL season kicking off, Arizona can proudly boast 19 alumni on active NFL rosters to start the season. From Washington Football Team week one starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick a Highland alum who left Sunday’s game with a hip injury to all-pro New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan a Chandler high alum the Arizona talent is at an all time high.

Player of the Week: Arizona Cardinals WR Christian Kirk (Saguaro)

Christian Kirk on Sunday afternoon showed flashes of the wide receiver the Cardinals drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft. Kirk had five receptions for 70 yards and two touchdowns as he emerged as a deep threat for Kyler Murray in the Cardinals offense. With most defenses keying in on all-pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Green, Kirk may finally have the breakout season that the Cardinals front office and fans alike have been waiting to see and may lead the Cardinals to success this season. Notable Performances:

Blake Martinez, Linebacker, New York Giants Canyon Del Oro alum 9 tackles, 1 pass deflection, 1 tackle for loss

Andrus Peat, Tackle, New Orleans Saints Corona Del Sol Alum Played every offensive snap, did not allow a QB pressure or sack, zero penalties

Levi Wallace, Cornerback, Buffalo Bills Tucson Alum 4 tackles, 1 pass deflection, allowed zero catches

Byron Murphy, Cornerback, Arizona Cardinals Saguaro Alum 4 tackles, 3 pass deflections, allowed three catches on 11 targets