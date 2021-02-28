ArizonaVarsity - As the world Interns - Commitment Analysis: Kyion Grayes to Ohio State

Chandler 2022 wide receiver Kyion Grayes verbally committed to Ohio State after visiting Columbus this past weekend, bringing an end to his recruitment. Ranked the Rivals No. 16 wide receiver in the country and the No. 1 prospect in the state of Arizona, Grayes held 14 offers before committing to Ohio State. In the past Rivals rankings update, Grayes made a huge jump from nationally unranked to the No. 157-ranked player in the 2022 class. A six-foot-one, 160-pound wide receiver, Grayes, who was committed to Arizona at the time, originally received an offer from Ohio State on Oct. 20. Grayes decommitted from Arizona two days after coach Kevin Sumlin was fired on Dec. 12. The Buckeyes are adding Grayes to its 2022 class, which also includes five-star wide receiver Caleb Burton out of Del Valle, Texas.

Kyion Grayes committed to play football at Ohio State (Andrew Morgan)

Playing this Spring for Tucson Turf 7v7, Grayes and his squad consisting of mostly Arizona-based players most recently took home the Battle Phoenix title, knocking off Bootleggers (Louisiana) and LoPro (Hawaii). Acting exclusively as a slot receiver for Tucson Turf, Grayes has been working on his mechanics and releases this offseason. “It gives me a chance to try new techniques and it also keeps me ready for the season,” said Grayes. “It’s very fun,” he said with a smile, “I mean, knowing this season is my last ride, I have to enjoy every moment of it.” Grayes, who is entering his senior year, was mainly talking to Ohio State and Oregon prior to his commitment, but noted that Michigan State, Penn State, Iowa State and Arizona all recruited him on a regular basis.

Kyion Grayes (Andrew Morgan)

When asked about his relationship with Ohio State’s coaching staff, Grayes explained, “I’d say coach (Brian) Hartline and head coach (Ryan) Day talk to me the most.” He also said he has a 'great relationship' with Hartline. “He always tells me that I am going to develop into a great player and that the culture at the school would fit me perfectly,” Grayes said. Grayes also noted that he talks with assistant quarterbacks coach Keenan Bailey. “All three of us, we talk a good amount, and we’ve done a lot of talking in the past, so we know a lot about each other,” said Grayes. Grayes also commented on a 2022 group chat, which includes a number of Buckeye targets who all talk on a regular basis including two commits that have heavily influenced his recruitment, four-star linebacker C.J. Hicks out of Dayton, Ohio and four-star athlete Dasan McCullough out of Bloomington, Indiana.



“The 2022 commits made me feel at home,” said Grayes, “I really just felt safe bringing my talents (to Columbus) to play ball.” In addition, Grayes has had numerous conversations with current players who played their high school football in Arizona. “I’ve known (Ohio State QB) Jack Miller for a while. I know (Ohio State DB) Lathan Ransom, and I’ve only heard positive things (about Columbus),” said Grayes, “There has not been one negative thing I’ve heard about Ohio State.” Due to the NCAA’s extension of the recruiting dead period, official visits and in-person contact with coaches are prohibited, however Grayes took a self-guided tour of the campus this past weekend. “I really enjoyed just walking around and getting a feel for the environment,” said Grayes, “It’s a whole new environment coming from Arizona, so I just wanted to see what (the weather) is like.” “I chose Ohio State because of the environment,” said Grayes, “The coaches, the players, the commits that we have now, it really just feels like home.” “I love it,” Grayes continued. When asked if he had any closing words for Buckeye Nation, Grayes threw up an O-H, signaling his support for Ohio State.