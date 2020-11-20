ArizonaVarsity - As the World Interns: Open Division Playoff Scenarios

In a year of uncertainty, Arizona high school football has made it to Week 8 of its regular season, meaning that we are one step closer to the AIA selection committee choosing their Open Division competitors. So far this season, the computer formula has made some questionable picks, leaving Saguaro at #13 as well as opting to omit Queen Creek, Centennial and Corona del Sol, among other top teams. When it comes time to decide the final rankings, a human element will (finally) be included. Just about every playoff scenario is on the table as I’ve heard 16 different teams still in the conversation, proving just how competitive this season has been. These playoff scenarios are completely my opinion and in no way influence the AIA rankings.

Chandler vs. Hamilton

This week, the top two teams in the state Battle for Arizona Avenue in what could be a preview of the state championship game. No matter the result, I believe that Chandler and Hamilton have already punched tickets to the Open Division. The Chandler Wolves seek their second-straight Open Division championship as they look to return to Sun Devil Stadium with quality wins over Liberty, Centennial and Highland. Currently, the computer rankings has Chandler listed as the No. 1 team in the Open Division. Hamilton on the other hand, which is coming off a 20-16 loss to Saguaro in the state semifinal a year ago, looks to make a return to the Open Division playoffs and strive for a title. To date, the undefeated Huskies have quality wins over Saguaro, Centennial and Highland. Hamilton is ranked No. 2 in the AIA computer rankings.

Desert Edge and Saguaro

In my opinion, both of these teams deserve to get into the Open Division and with a win this week, I believe they punch their tickets to the Open Division. Desert Edge is seeking its first bid at the Open Division playoffs after moving up to the 5A. Last season the Scorpions fell to Mesquite, 28-23, in the 4A championship game. After a coaching change following last season, Mark and Marcus Carter have led Desert Edge to quality wins over Sunrise Mountain, Cactus and Ironwood. This week, Desert Edge takes on Verrado as it looks to go 8-0 and secure an Open Division spot. The AIA computer rankings currently have Desert Edge at No. 3. As for Saguaro, Head Coach Jason Mohns is looking to add to his trophy case after being knocked off in a 42-35 loss to Chandler in last year’s Open Division championship game. To date, Saguaro has quality wins over Casteel and Horizon, with its one loss coming in the form of a 13-7 defeat vs. No. 2 Hamilton. The Saguaro Sabercats will play at home vs. Gilbert as it seeks to punch its ticket to the Open Division and improve on its 4-1 record. The Sabercats are ranked No. 13 by the AIA computer formula.

Centennial vs. Liberty

A battle of 5-2 teams will likely mean that the winner of their Week 8 matchup will punch their ticket to the Open Division. I have to doubt that the selection committee will choose a three-loss team over an undefeated/one-loss team, which means this game has major playoff consequences. Without a doubt, the loser will head to the 6A playoffs where they will have a chance at a title nonetheless. Centennial is looking for its second Open Division playoff berth after losing 28-19 to Hamilton in the quarterfinals a year ago. Currently they are unranked in the AIA computer formula with quality wins over Williams Field and Chaparral. The Coyotes have lost to Chandler and Hamilton, the top two teams in the state. Liberty on the other hand, is ranked No. 3 in the Open and holds quality wins over Queen Creek, Red Mountain and Chaparral. Just a year ago, Liberty and its senior-led squad, defeated Red Mountain 34-28 in overtime to win the 6A title. To date, the Lions have losses to top-ranked Chandler and 5A contender, No. 5 Sunrise Mountain.

Corona del Sol, Queen Creek and Salpointe Catholic

So far, the playoff scenarios have been pretty basic: win and they’re in, but that all changes with these three teams. With some help, all three teams could punch their tickets to the Open Division playoffs if they come out victorious this week. Corona del Sol is 7-0 this season and looks to stay undefeated with a matchup at Mesa Mountain View this week. With a low strength of schedule, the Aztecs look to appeal to the selection committee with their high-scoring offense. Last season, Corona del Sol fell to Red Mountain, 43-14, in the first round of the 6A playoffs. The Aztecs control their own destiny and will likely punch their ticket with a win in Week 8. Queen Creek has a matchup this week at Desert Ridge as it seeks to improve its record to 6-2. So far this season, the Bulldogs have high quality wins over Williams Field, Highland and Red Mountain, with losses to Casteel and Liberty. In 2019, Queen Creek beat Boulder Creek, 50-36 in the opening round of the 6A playoffs before eventually losing 27-24 to Highland in the quarterfinals. To qualify for the Open Division, Queen Creek will most likely need a Week 8 win and a loss from either Corona del Sol or Salpointe Catholic. Salpointe Catholic is 5-0 as it travels to Desert Mountain for a Week 8 matchup. After starting their season late, the Lancers hold wins over Casa Grande, Campo Verde and Mountain Ridge. Salpointe Catholic seeks its second Open Division playoff berth after being knocked off by Chandler in the semifinals last season. The Lancers need a win in Week 8 in addition to a loss from either Corona del Sol or Queen Creek. If Queen Creek beats Desert Ridge, then Salpointe would need a win and an Aztec loss to be in consideration. If Salpointe beats Desert Mountain, Queen Creek would need a win and an Aztec loss to punch their ticket. If all three teams win, Corona del Sol will most likely be the only team of the three to make the Open Division.

Boulder Creek and Mesquite

Boulder Creek is 6-1 as it plays at home this week vs. No. 6 Sunnyslope. With their first region title since 2008, the Jaguars have quality wins over Mountain Ridge, Sandra Day O’Connor and Shadow Ridge. Their one loss comes from a one-point loss in Week 1 vs. Casteel. Last Fall, Boulder Creek was knocked off the opening round of the 6A playoffs, losing 50-36 to Queen Creek. To qualify for the Open Division, the Jaguars need a win vs. Sunnyslope as well as a loss from either Corona del Sol, Salpointe Catholic or Queen Creek. Mesquite is 5-1 coming off a bye week after its game vs. Benjamin Franklin was canceled. This week, it was set to take on Washington before the game was unfortunately canceled. With wins over Apache Junction, ALA Queen Creek and Gilbert, the Wildcats are the favorites to win the 4A, but with a chance at the Open Division, they’re looking to move up the rankings. Mesquite’s only loss on the year comes from a 46-40 loss to 5A contender Sunrise Mountain. In 2019, the Wildcats defeated Desert Edge 28-23 to win the 4A championship. In order to secure a bid for the Open Division, Mesquite needs a loss from Boulder Creek and another Open contender. With some help, the Wildcats could sneak in at No. 8 and go head-to-head with Chandler or Hamilton in the opening round of the Open Division.

Recap

Week 8 consists of quite a few games with playoff implications, and with Chandler and Hamilton essentially being locks for the playoffs, here is a recap of what I think the remaining teams need to do in order to secure an Open Division bid: Chandler and Hamilton - TICKET PUNCHED Desert Edge, Saguaro, Liberty, Centennial, Corona del Sol - SECURES BID WITH WIN Queen Creek secures a bid with a WIN @ Desert Ridge AND Salpointe OR Corona del Sol LOSS Salpointe secures a bid with a WIN @ Desert Mountain AND Corona del Sol OR Queen Creek LOSS Boulder Creek secures a bid with a WIN vs. Sunnyslope AND Corona del Sol OR Salpointe OR Queen Creek LOSS Mesquite secures a bid with a Boulder Creek LOSS AND Corona del Sol OR Salpointe OR Queen Creek LOSS “The Rest” fight for a bid with Chaos. It’s the final week of the regular season, so let the chaos begin.