ASU 7v7's Session 1 (6.2.22)

ASU summer 7s is kicking off with I believe 3 different sessions, and a big man competition. Session 1 is gonna have 20 teams competing highlighted by Open Division Champion Saguaro, Chandler, and Basha. Theres going to be a ton of talent out there let's take a look at some of the guys that will be competing in 7s.

The main attractions in the QB room will be Devon Dampier from Saguaro, Basha's Demond Williams, Ohio State commit Dylan Raiola from Chandler, also Higley's Jamar Malone. Also Gianni Mascolino from Coolidge, ALA GN QB Adam Damante, ALA QC Drew Cowart, A couple Westwood QBs James Wright and Giordan Hanks, and Jack Amer from Perry will be looking to light things up.

A lot of talented DB's will also have an opportunity to take center stage Saguaro's Northwestern commit Cole Shivers, Chandler's Sammie Hunter, Basha's duo Jeremiah Vessel, and Miles Lockhart, Higley's ASU legacy Nijrell Eason, a pair of Highland DB's Cole Crandall and Ezekiel Nautu, and Coolidge's Belclem Manegabe.

Cant wait to see LB's Dominic Hanger from Chandler who was great in 7's, and JoJo Clark from Saguaro who is turning into one of the best 2way athletes in the state.

2 way guys will be everywhere Saguaro's Dajon Hinton is fun to watch. Also look out for ALA QC's combo Briggs Lunt and Ryan Meza, Higley's Chansyn Mapa, and CJ Snowden from Perry to impact games.

Offensively Basha has a pair of receivers that can go in Bryson Dedmon and Mason Arhin, ALA GN's Brandon Phelps, Highland burner Greg Toler, ALA QC Drake Cluff, and Higley's Carter Hancock.

Some RB's that will be on hand ALA QC Mitch Jensen, and Chandler Ca'lil Valentine will be a problem.







