AZV Weekend Recap: McCabe Apologizes to Shough, Bryce Perkins Goes Off

Welcome to the Arizona Varsity Weekend recap, where I fill you in on any of the Arizona high school sports headline-worthy stories that you might have missed.
May 3-4, 2025
One of the biggest stories of the weekend was former Chandler High standout QB Bryce Perkins having himself a heck of a game in the United Football League. Let's take a look at some of the highlights that the Michigan Panthers QB compiled after dominating in a 38-14 win over the DC Defenders.
Kevin McCabe apologizes to Tyler Shough
Our guy Kevin McCabe had recent New Orleans Saints draft pick, and 2018 Hamilton High alum Tyler Shough on his self-titled Saturday morning show on Arizona Sports this week, and it was an extremely fun chat.
Shough told McCabe that he's already in New Orleans house-hunting, and has thrown with the team's receivers at Tulane University.
One fun moment in the interview was Kevin McCabe copping to not being a big believer in Shough as a prospect when he was coming out of Hamilton, and Shough handled it well.
Kevin McCabe:
"I have to apologize to you. I didn't see it... see I also took Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning, so I've been wrong plenty of times. Are you OK with my apology?"
Tyler Shough:
"I am (laughing). That's totally fine. That's part of it, man. You gotta pick and choose, you never really know with guys. As a player you've got to have that self-belief and continue to roll through it, because that's part of it."
Shough missed large parts of three seasons while at Texas Tech with major injuries, and I like that he brought up that you can have all the talent and preparation in the world, but sometimes you just need the ball to bounce your way.
"I knew I was gonna be good whenever I was out there on the field. I needed a little bit of luck and an opportunity. I knew that if I stayed at it, my time would come..."
Definitely check last weekend's show out, I think you'll also like the fascinating interview with Mesa High Boxer Trini Ohoa.
From college running back to state champion volleyball coach!?
Our own Brett Quintyne cohosts the Saturday morning AZPreps365 show alongside Jose Garcia. This was a solid two hour show with some great information from AZCentral's Logan Stanley on ASU football and the upcoming state track championships, and hour 1 included a fantastic interview with Estrella Foothills beach volleyball coach Christian Millhiser.
Estrella won the DII title from the 8th seed to complete a 16-0 season, including tourney wins over #1 ranked Gilbert Christian and #4 Flagstaff. Millhiser's story is fascinating because, as he told the AZPreps356 crew, he went from being a college RB at Michigan Tech to discovering the sport of beach volleyball after moving to Arizona.
Baseball Playoffs underway
Make sure you're following along with out own JJ Digos as he tracks the opening week of the state baseball playoffs, you can follow along on Twitter/X, or on our premium TeamAZV Forum.
Mark Andrews Helps lead the Rockin' Protein Tight End Academy
Jordan Hamm, the super talented do-everything multimedia Jedi over at Sports360AZ put together an awesome feature chronicling Mark Andrews and Trey McBride leading the Rockin' Protein Tight End Academy out at at Westwood High School.