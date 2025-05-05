AZV Weekend Recap: McCabe Apologizes to Shough, Bryce Perkins Goes Off

Welcome to the Arizona Varsity Weekend recap, where I fill you in on any of the Arizona high school sports headline-worthy stories that you might have missed.

One of the biggest stories of the weekend was former Chandler High standout QB Bryce Perkins having himself a heck of a game in the United Football League. Let's take a look at some of the highlights that the Michigan Panthers QB compiled after dominating in a 38-14 win over the DC Defenders.

Our guy Kevin McCabe had recent New Orleans Saints draft pick, and 2018 Hamilton High alum Tyler Shough on his self-titled Saturday morning show on Arizona Sports this week, and it was an extremely fun chat.

Shough told McCabe that he's already in New Orleans house-hunting, and has thrown with the team's receivers at Tulane University.

One fun moment in the interview was Kevin McCabe copping to not being a big believer in Shough as a prospect when he was coming out of Hamilton, and Shough handled it well.

Kevin McCabe:

"I have to apologize to you. I didn't see it... see I also took Ryan Leaf over Peyton Manning, so I've been wrong plenty of times. Are you OK with my apology?"

Tyler Shough:

"I am (laughing). That's totally fine. That's part of it, man. You gotta pick and choose, you never really know with guys. As a player you've got to have that self-belief and continue to roll through it, because that's part of it."

Shough missed large parts of three seasons while at Texas Tech with major injuries, and I like that he brought up that you can have all the talent and preparation in the world, but sometimes you just need the ball to bounce your way.

"I knew I was gonna be good whenever I was out there on the field. I needed a little bit of luck and an opportunity. I knew that if I stayed at it, my time would come..."

Definitely check last weekend's show out, I think you'll also like the fascinating interview with Mesa High Boxer Trini Ohoa.