Head Football Analyst Cody Cameron is in his fourth year with ArizonaVarsity, and he brings a unique mix of playing, broadcasting and analytical experience to the team. Follow him on Twitter HERE , and make sure to Follow Arizona Varsity on:

Basha High School Class of 2024 DB, Miles Lockhart, is one of the top defensive prospects in the state of Arizona. Lockhart spoke to ArizonaVarsity Head Football Analyst, Cody Cameron, about his college football recruitment and the upcoming visits that he has planned. Fresh off an Open State title win this season, Lockhart led the Bears in interceptions with four picks on the year as well as racking up 69 total tackles and 19 pass deflections. Lockhart was awarded the 6A Defensive Back of the Year award this season by the ArizonaVarsity staff for his phenomenal play on the gridiron this Fall.