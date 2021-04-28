ArizonaVarsity - Basha's 'Straight Outta Hibernation Tournament' a good time for all

The spring time is usually the focus for....spring high school sports. Track & Field events along with baseball/softball games are what takes center stage in April and May. During this time period though, preparations for the 2021 football season are taking place. In addition to many players participating in 7-on-7s, fundraisers for high school football programs are happening as well.

I like golf and I like high school football so I participated in the Basha Bears "Straight Outta Hibernation Tournament" fundraiser. The event was held at the Lone Tree Golf Club in Chandler less than two miles from the Basha High School campus. Just as curious and eager to participate was my fellow AZPreps 365 broadcaster James Mello.

"This should be a lot of fun BQ. Some football talk and golf, you can't beat that," James said.

Check in was easy, organized and because of the great weather there was a lot of mingling both indoors and outdoors before anyone would tee off. Numerous prizes were available via raffles as local merchants donated gifts as well as Basha swag being available.

"This is an amazing event, it's a big part of helping our program grow," said head football coach Chris McDonald.

McDonald didn't golf but was nothing short of an amazing host. He was in a golf cart observing much of the action at the various holes while greeting and shaking hands with all of the participants. With close to 100 participants, they came from near and far.

"I just met a gentlemen who flew out from Montana and I think that's pretty cool," McDonald said.



