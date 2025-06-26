Beadle's NAU 7v7 + Big Man Notebook: Eye-Catchers Up North

There aren’t many things that beat a weekend escape to Flagstaff. Many players from the state of Arizona, and even other states like California, Kentucky and Nevada, took advantage of the opportunity to head North and showcase their talents in front of the Northern Arizona coaching staff at the Lumberjacks mega camp and 7-on-7 and big-man tournament. Arizona Varsity was on deck to see teams compete on Saturday and Sunday. While we weren’t able to watch or provide feedback on every player and team in attendance, several players caught our attention.

2026 Cave Creek Cactus Shadows QB Donivan Dixon

Dixon said he’s been up to NAU’s campus numerous times, but the trip this past weekend made him decide to make NAU his future home. Dixon announced his commitment to the Lumberjacks on Sunday morning before the 7-on-7 tournament at NAU. “I knew (NAU head coach Brian Wright) was a winner, and I consider myself a winner,d and I want to be around people that are going to win games,” Dixon said. A lot of the current NAU football players were in awe of Dixon’s abilities when they watched him compete on Sunday.

2026 Glendale Mountain Ridge OL Wyatt Tollefson

Tollefson dominated in both NAU’s mega camp and big-man tournament on Saturday and Sunday. His size at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds makes him a little undersized to be a Division I football player, but he shows the potential to excel highly in Division II or Division III. Tollefson’s strength was very evident. Will likely be the anchor on Mountain Ridge’s offensive line this upcoming season.

2027 Chandler WR Jai Jones

Jones has all the intangibles that a coach would want a Division I wide receiver to have, but what sticks out the most is his ability to create space. Jones is a special wide receiver who is primed to have a strong, full season at Chandler after having to sit out games last season due to transferring from Corona Del Sol. With junior quarterback Will Mencl at the helm, it would not be surprising if Jones more than doubles his totals from last season. Jones also received a golden ticket scholarship offer from Arizona State, signifying him as one of six in-state priorities for the Sun Devils.

2027 Scottsdale Desert Mountain LB Christian McComber

McComber had only been with the team for a couple of days leading up to Desert Mountain’s trip up North, but he immediately made his presence known. McComber was named MVP as he helped lead the Wolves to a 7-on-7 championship victory. The Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman transfer is going to be a lot of fun to watch next season and could contribute right away.

2028 Mesa DE Sione Taueli

Taueli has an auspicious future. The young defensive end walked away from the weekend with his second Division I offer to NAU and looked very impressive in all his 1-on-1 reps, maneuvering around tackles with ease. Taueli could develop into a highly touted prospect.

2027 Gilbert Perry QB Kael Snyder

Anyone who watches Snyder can immediately point out one thing: This kid has one heck of an arm. Snyder was launching deep balls left and right at NAU’s 7-on-7 tournament on Sunday. Perry head coach Joseph Ortiz said he’s put on about 15 to 20 pounds this offseason, which now puts Snyder at about 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, according to his X bio. Snyder said earlier this month he’s been focusing on improving his accuracy and run game before the upcoming year, and those things have been evident throughout this summer. Snyder also received a golden ticket from ASU.

2026 Gilbert Perry EDGE/LB Ricky Stewart

Perry head coach Joseph Ortiz told Arizona Varsity that Stewart is without a doubt the strongest player in the program, and that showed in his one-on-one reps during NAU’s big-man tournament on Sunday. Stewart showed sharp precision off the edge and a relentless work ethic playing in both the big-man and 7-on-7 tournaments as a linebacker. He’s set to play a significant role in his senior season.

2027 Gilbert Williams Field WR John “Budda” Booker

Booker is the one player on Williams Field who doesn’t get enough credit for how big of a contributor he is. The Black Hawks have several key playmakers on offense that are going to get a lot of attention, but it’s best not to overlook how much of a playmaker the six-foot, 180-pound wide receiver is. The junior has been dominating the 7-on-7 circuit all summer long and is always going to make an effort to go up and come down with the ball.

2026 Prescott EDGE Gunnar Parra

There’s, without a doubt, a hidden gem up in North, and he goes to Prescott High School. At 6-foot-4, 225 pounds, Parra caught the attention of NAU’s coaching staff with his performance at defensive end on Saturday at the Lumberjacks’ mega camp. Parra will be a nightmare for opposing backfields next season, and he can also line up at linebacker. Watching his film, if a player gets in front of him, it’s very likely that the opposing player will end up on the ground.