WEEKLY BLOG: 8/19/19

As we get set to begin a new high school football season (this week!), the theme around many programs is that of hope and optimism. Every team is 0-0. Every team has a chance. At Basha, the success of last year fuels those feelings into believing them even more.

A year ago at this time, Basha was coming off a 2-8 season that saw several players leave the program. A new coach, Chris McDonald, was stepping in. The record from 2015-2017 was a combined 9-21. Not many from the outside foresaw a turnaround to a winning year.

But, that's just what these Bears did. They did something the school hadn't done since 2011 - win their first four games. They did something the school had never done - beat Hamilton (BHS was 0-9 all-time against the Huskies).

At 6-5, Basha had its first winning season since 2014. And the Bears don't plan to just stop there.

"We have a lot of speed on both sides of the ball," McDonald said. "We want to see if we can improve on last year."

Explosive plays are the goal for the Green & Gold this year and on offense, quarterback Gabe Friend returns for his senior season. Last year, he took about 70 percent of the snaps and threw for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns. In addition to having a good arm, the 6-2, 200-pound signal caller is athletic enough to extend plays and run. He's played the game of football since he was six years old.

Basha runs the spread offense and with that speed, it wants to get the ball out to its playmakers in space.

"We're going to try and throw the ball all over the yard," McDonald said. "Force the defense to make open field tackles."

The Bears did lose top wide receiver (and all-around athlete) Ty Sifferman to Grand Canyon University for baseball, but they bring back senior Camden Mateen, who made big plays all season long. Mateen averaged almost 20 yards per reception, had 603 yards, and scored eight touchdowns. Also valuable on special teams, he brought a kickoff back 99 yards in a win over Red Mountain.

