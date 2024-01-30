The northernmost and newest schools in the Deer Valley district squared off for the second time in 10 days at O’Connor. For much of the first half the signs were there that this could blossom into a regular season classic with a memorable ending. An injury slightly before halftime to O’Connor big man Michael Simcoe dashed those hopes and turned the spotlight on 6-8 Boulder Creek big Andrew Bhesania, who showed his guard skills as well in a tour de force performance.

Jan. 26: #4 (6A) Boulder Creek 78, #7 O’Connor 68

Boulder Creek junior Andrew Bhesania looks to shoot near the foul line during the fourth quarter as O'Connor sophomore wing Colton Watson (#14) defends and senior shooting guard Blake Colvin (#24) closes the space. Bhesania finished with a career high 42 points in the Jaguars 78-68 win Jan. 26. ((Ricard Smith/Arizona Varsity))

Advertisement

THE STAKES A pair of top 10 schools in 6A and top 15 schools in the state Open Division rankings got together for a semi-rivalry game. Mountain Ridge is O’Connor’s main rival in almost every sport but as the Eagles emerged into a quality program in the last two seasons, Boulder Creek became one of the measuring sticks. But it’s also just another game in the absurdly stacked Desert Valley Region. Boulder Creek upset #2 Sunnyslope at its home court Tuesday to take a half-game lead. That same night O’Connor lost to emerging #14 Liberty. And both take on #12 Pinnacle this coming week.

THE SCENE The gym was fairly full and the crowd was solid, with the student sections going back and forth with chants. But the energy level in the building definitely was higher in the first half and dropped a few notches when Simcoe went down in the final minutes of the first half with the Eagles holding a 31-24 lead. It’s a bit hard to tell what he injured. To me it looked like a hard landing on his hip, and when he came back to the bench there was no ice on his ankles or knees. As Boulder Creek pulled away in the second half, resignation hit in on the O’Connor side.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVh bUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1B WlY8L2E+IDxicj42QSBib3lzIGJhc2tldGJhbGwgPGJyPkZpbmFsIDxicj4j NCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JDSFNCb3lzQkJhbGw/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEJDSFNCb3lzQkJhbGw8L2E+IDc4PGJy PiM3IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vU0RPX0Jhc2tldGJh bGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFNET19CYXNrZXRiYWxsPC9hPiA2 ODxicj48YnI+SmVlaHp1cyBQYWdhbiB3aXRoIHRoZSBwdXRiYWNrIGZvciB0 aGUgSmFndWFycyBidXQgb2YgY291cnNlIHRoZSBzdG9yeSBpcyBCaGVzYW5p YSB3aG8gZmluaXNoZWQgd2l0aCBhIHR3by1oYW5kIGZsdXNoIGZvciA0MiBw b2ludHMuIE5vdCB0aGUgQm91bGRlciBDcmVlayBzaW5nbGUgZ2FtZSByZWNv cmQgYnV0IGNsb3NlLiBXaWxzb24gaGFkIDI3IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9udms3T1Z3V1BLIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vbnZrN09Wd1dQSzwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaWNoYXJkIFNtaXRoIChAUnNtaXRoWVdWKSA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JzbWl0aFlXVi9zdGF0dXMvMTc1 MTA5MDQ1NzI0ODE5NDc1Mz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KYW51YXJ5 IDI3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9 Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hh cnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

PLAYER OF THE GAME Andrew Bhesania started and ended his career best game with dunks. He had 12 points when Simcoe went down. It was quickly clear that O’Connor’s 6-8 junior forward on the Division I recruiting radar was the only Eagles player who could hope to deal with Boulder Creek’s 6-8 junior forward on the Division I recruiting radar. “Once I saw him go down, it definitely made it a lot easier for me to score inside,” Bhesania said. Boulder Creek still trailed 36-32 at the half. Bheshania dropped 12 in the third quarter and 14 more in the fourth, finishing with a two-handed dunk in the final 45 seconds and then cramping up a bit. He finished 16-19 from the field and 7-10 from the line.

PLAY OF THE NIGHT It’s hard to pick out a single play of Bhesania’s big night, but I’ll go with his second old fashioned three-point play in the third quarter. That one gave the Jaguars a 48-46 lead midway through the third quarter. Boulder Creek would never lose that lead.

O'Connor senior guard Jason Cullum tries to put up a fadeaway jumper with Boulder Creek senior guard Rowan McKenzie defending in the second quarter of the Jan. 26 game at O'Connor. ((Richard Smith/Arizona Varsity))

5 THINGS I LEARNED · The core three players for Boulder Creek could not be much more in tune with each other. Behsania, senior point guard Rowan McKenxie and senior shooting guard Landon Brewer are connected on both ends of the court and big for their positions yet nimble enough to guard smaller men. Sophomore forward Matt Delgado transferred in from Notre Dame Prep and the 6-5 newcomer is averaging 10.2 points and 5 rebounds in his first six games since becoming eligible. McKenzie is still getting back to full strength from an early season injury and acted as a facilitator, letting the other three score all the points until midway through the third quarter. Then McKenzie hit a three, and ended up as the Jaguars’ second leading scorer with 12, making 4-6 free throws late. · Boulder Creek’s young bench is chipping in with defense and hustle. Sophomore guard Jeehzus Pagan had four points including a fourth quarter offensive rebound and putback, as well as a steal. Freshman guard Mick Riordan added a rebound and an assist. · O’Connor coach Josh Cole postgame said the severity or exact nature of Simcoe’s injury was not known yet. No rest in this region. The Eagles have a road trip to Pinnacle tonight and a home game against surging Liberty Friday. A Feb. 5 trip to Sunnyslope ends the regular season. Let’s hope Simcoe is ok for the playoffs because O’Connor is a legitimate 6A title contender with them. · Younger scoring guards Tay’Vion Wilson and Colton Watson had their moments Friday, particularly Wilson. The Kellis transfer finished with a team high 27 points and played particularly well and in the flow when Simcoe was in. Simcoe had 8 points and three rebounds, by the way. When he was out, Wilson had to work harder to create his own shot. Watson is a promising sophomore who finished with 9 but not quite ready to carry the load in a big game yet. · O’Connor is deeper with experienced guards like seniors Jason Cullum and Blake Colvin, juniors Landon Wilson and Josh Baber and senior forward Gary Zerbach. But Michael Simcoe’s injury exposed the lack of rim protection with the rest of the roster. The only other option along those lines is junior twin brother John Simcoe and he’s not quite as good as it.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvVGVh bUFaVj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1RlYW1B WlY8L2E+IDxicj42QSBCb3lzIEJhc2tldGJhbGwgPGJyPkhhbGZ0aW1lIDxi cj4jNyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NET19CYXNrZXRi YWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBTRE9fQmFza2V0YmFsbDwvYT4g MzY8YnI+IzQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CQ0hTQm95 c0JCYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCQ0hTQm95c0JCYWxsPC9h PiAzMjxicj48YnI+Qm91bGRlciBDcmVlayBlbmRzIHRoZSBoYWxmIHdpdGgg YW4gOC0yIHJ1biB0byBtYWtlIGl0IGNsb3NlLiBBbmRyZXcgQmhlc2FuaWEg bGVhZHMgYWxsIHNjb3JlcnMgd2l0aCAxNi4gQ29sdmluIGhhcyAxMC4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UYXlWaW9uV2lsc29uP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBUYXlWaW9uV2lsc29uPC9hPiA4IGZvciB0aGUg aG9tZSB0ZWFtLiBNaWNoYWVsIFNpbWNvZSBob2JibGVkIG9mZiBjb3VydCBp biAyUSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZEs5dm5vOFFrNiI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RLOXZubzhRazY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgUmljaGFyZCBT bWl0aCAoQFJzbWl0aFlXVikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9Sc21pdGhZV1Yvc3RhdHVzLzE3NTEwNzY4OTk3MDU4MDMxODY/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+SmFudWFyeSAyNywgMjAyNDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==