Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 6/11

Eastern Washington extends offer to Chandler OT Speer
UPDATED: 6/11/25
Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.
Earning a new offer last Sunday was Blake Speer. The Chandler offensive tackle secured it from Eastern Washington. Speer now holds a pair of Big Sky Conference offers after receiving one from Weber State last week. The 6-5, 275-pound lineman was named to the Second Team All-6A Premier Region last season. Speer competed in the Big Man competition at the University of Arizona with his Wolves’ teammates last week and has great size. Earlier this spring, Speer went on an unofficial visit to New Mexico. Eastern Washington starts the year with a three game road trip. The middle leg of that will be nationally televised on Friday, Sept. 5 at Boise State. FS1 will have the game against the Broncos, who played in the College Football Playoff last season, at 6 p.m. EWU averaged 229 rushing yards per game last year, which ranked fifth in the FCS. The Eagles (4-8 in 2024) return two of their top three running backs.
Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (6/7):
Campo Verde linebacker Luke Cepeda received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).
Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Casteel offensive tackle Hayden Dunn received an offer from Peru State (Neb.).
Marcos de Niza defensive end Nikolasi Tonga’uiha received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Arizona College Prep linebacker Wyatt Ells received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Concordia Univ. (Ill.).
Cactus wide receiver JuJu Moncivaiz received an offer from Arizona Christian.
Pinnacle wide receiver Joshua Pinder received his first offer from Arizona Christian.
Highland cornerback Anthony Martin received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
Williams Field safety Bryson Raspberry received his first offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).
O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received an offer from Eastern Washington.
Cactus Shadows defensive end Dylan Malone received offers from Dakota State (S. Dak.) and Concordia College (Minn.).
Ironwood offensive tackle Christian Mejia received offers from Pacific (Ore.) and Lewis & Clark (Ore.).
Cactus Shadows wide receiver Alex Dafnis received offers from Central College (Iowa) and Concordia College (Minn.).
Mesa Mountain View linebacker Cannon Raban received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).
Mesa linebacker Ezekiel Estep received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Saguaro offensive tackle Leighton Mckenzie received an offer from Elmhurst.
Red Mountain cornerback Tyreke Cornett received an offer from Lake Forest.
Liberty cornerback Eli Ruterman received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).
Williams Field running back Q Skillings received his first offer from Eastern Washington.
Chandler defensive end Craig Noble received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Gilbert Christian wide receiver Bennett Juve received an offer from Augustana University. (S. Dak.).
Basha safety Kaden Williams received an offer from UT Permian Basin.
Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from San Diego.
Cactus Shadows center Payton Wales received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).
Saguaro defensive tackle Tyler King received his first offer from San Diego.
CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS
Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell
Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa
Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison
Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV
Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary
John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.)
Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest
Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona
Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Lake Forest
Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls
Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell
Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western Illinois
Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State
Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls
Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP
Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona
Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State
Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa
Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, WASHINGTON STATE
Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin
Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest
Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings
Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State
Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Luke Cepeda - Campo Verde (LB): Lake Forest
Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia
Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, New Mexico
Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest
Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls
Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV
Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest
Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest
Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Calumet, Wisconsin-River Falls
Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest
Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Reign Curiel - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst
Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls
Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale
Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest
Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Alabama, Northern Arizona
Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho
Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest
Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah
Kyler Drunansky - Desert Vista (RB): Fort Lewis
Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Fort Lewis, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State
Wyatt Ells - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Ill.)
Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest
Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian
Ezekiel Estep - Mesa (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky
Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell
Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Minot State
Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Clemson, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale
Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP
Isiah Forney - Queen Creek (OT): Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV
Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest
Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): AIR FORCE, Army, Idaho State
Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona
Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico
Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona
Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest
Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, UTAH STATE, Wyoming
Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech
Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona
Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State
Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)
Zachari Haley - Sabino (RB): Arizona Christian
Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Pacific
Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia
Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Fabian Hernandez - Bisbee (DE): Hastings
Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Hampton
Andrew Hines - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis
Jake Huston - Perry (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest
Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest
RJ Jackson - Queen Creek (LB): Fort Lewis
Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington
Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia
Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian
Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming
Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV, UTEP
Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest
Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): ARIZONA, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP
Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV
Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wayne State
Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, IDAHO, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State
Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark
Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls
Tyler King - Saguaro (DT): San Diego
Robert Kirkendall - Tucson (CB): Calumet
Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Cornell, Fort Lewis, Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania
Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Calumet, Ottawa (Kans.)
Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State
Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)
Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest
Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): Air Force, Army
Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State
Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State
RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Wisconsin-River Falls
Kainan Manna - Centennial (QB): Lake Forest
Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest
Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson
Anthony Martin - Highland (CB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis
Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls
Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Eastern Washington, Grambling State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State
Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State, San Diego
Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Peru State
Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International, Elmhurst
Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryan Melton - Salpointe (LB): Western New Mexico
Derek Mesa - Tucson (QB): Calumet
Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Lake Forest
George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman
Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, STANFORD, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin
Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, North Park
JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls
Sabina Moreno - Salpointe (OG): Western New Mexico
Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State
Tyler Muniz - Pinnacle (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Craig Noble - Chandler (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)
Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico
William Pai - Goldwater (LB): Lake Forest
Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State
KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest
Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State
Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark
Jackson Peel - Highland (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls
Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Fort Lewis, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest, Peru State, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls
Zachary Phillipps - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest
James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham
Joshua Pinder - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona Christian
Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest
Jose Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Western New Mexico
Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Pacific
Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest
Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Elmhurst
Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Peru State
Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Bryson Raspberry - Williams Field (FS): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)
Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell
Logan Ray - Hamilton (OT): Eastern Washington
Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis
John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain
Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin
Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, HAWAII, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona
Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, UTEP
Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, Idaho State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State
AJ Rubbelke - Arizona College Prep (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Peru State
Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)
Eli Ruterman - Liberty (CB): Fort Lewis, Jamestown
Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest
Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State
Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, STANFORD, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale
Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Ollie Simmers - Tucson (CB): Western New Mexico
Q Skillings - Williams Field (RB): Eastern Washington
Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): Idaho State, North Dakota
Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington
Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest
Blake Speer - Chandler (OT): Eastern Washington, Weber State
Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Sacramento State, Utah
Paz St John - Liberty (DT): BOISE STATE, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State
Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho
Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake
Ricky Stewart - Perry (DT): Western New Mexico
Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV
Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest
Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force
DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army
Jordan Taylor - Chandler (LB): Fort Lewis
Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State
Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State
Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin
Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls
Nikolai’s Tonga’uiha - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona Christian
To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis
Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State
Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska
Caden VanWinkle - Mica Mountain (LS): UTEP
Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest
Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): North Texas, NORTHERN ARIZONA
Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State
Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest
TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls
Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis
Tyreke Washington - Mountain Pointe (OT): Fort Lewis
Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, NEBRASKA, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV
Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State
Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest
Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls
Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wisconsin-River Falls
Mason Wiedhoff - Central (LB): Lake Forest
Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP
Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania, UTEP, UT-Permian Basin
Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico
Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UTEP
Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State
Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls
Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)
Joe Yoney - Mohave (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa)
Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls
Arizona gets in-state commit in OL Malachi Joyner
UPDATED: 6/11/25
It’s been another busy week so far with seven more seniors announcing their commitments! With the early signing period in December, several players wanted to lock down where they’ll be going to college.
Last Sunday, Williams Field offensive tackle Malachi Joyner committed to Arizona. The 6-4, 280-pound lineman is the Wildcats’ second OL commitment for the class. He was just in Tucson last week with the rest of his team as the Black Hawks won the Big Man competition at the University of Arizona.
“I wanted to stay close to home,” Joyner said in a text message. “Most importantly, you can tell the coaches genuinely love each other and care for their players outside of football. And, their Beyond Football program caught my eye.”
It was after an official visit to Lincoln that Nebraska reeled in Hamilton offensive tackle Rex Waterman. Waterman (6-5, 295) plans to graduate early and enroll at Nebraska in January to be there for next year’s spring ball.
Waterman chose the Huskers over 10 other offers, including Boise State, Duke, and UCLA.
Desert Edge offensive tackle Jalayne Miller had 26 offers to choose from, but ultimately will be heading to his dream school of Stanford to be a building block in the reconstruction of the Cardinal football program with general manager Andrew Luck.
“I mean, the weather is enough,” Miller said in a text message. “It’s big man weather. I believe in Luck’s vision and the direction they want to take the program. I really like (offensive line) Coach (Al) Netter and his plan of development for me as well as the weightlifting coach. They made it very clear, they not only wanted me, but they needed me and that I can change the trajectory of where the program can head.”
Boise State now has a pair of defensive line commitments from Arizona as Liberty defensive tackle Paz St John committed to the Broncos on Monday.
“I chose Boise State for the phenomenal coaches, as well as the rest of the good people in and around the program,” St John said in a text message. “I really connected with (Head) Coach (Spencer) Danielson as well as both DL coaches (Erik) Chinander and (Frank) Maile. I really love their focus on development both on and off the field. They really do take ‘Built Different’ seriously. All in all, the team and entire Broncos community felt like home to me.
St John (6-3, 265) has been a two-year starter for the Lions. Last season, he had 46 tackles and 8.5 sacks as Liberty won the Open Division title for the second straight year.
Mesa Mountain View quarterback Brady Goodman made a tremendous leap in his junior season. It led to an offer from Utah State in April. Following an official visit to Logan, Goodman committed to the Aggies.
“Being around the whole program was awesome for me to see,” Goodman said in a text message. “The player and coaches relationships were super strong. You could really tell that the coaches care for the kids and want the best for each and every one of them.”
Goodman (6-4, 215) played sparingly in 2023 (59 attempts) and exploded last year with 3,087 passing yards along with 43 touchdowns (just four interceptions). The Toros went on a playoff run and made it to the 6A championship game.
On Wednesday, Tyler Burnstein became the second defensive lineman from Arizona to commit to Washington State. The Liberty defensive end took an official visit to Pullman two weeks ago.
Burnstein had to sit the first five games for the Lions after transferring from Shadow Ridge, but had 4.5 sacks in the last eight games he played for Liberty. That included 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in a season-ending win over rival Centennial.
Finally, Arizona State has its second commitment from the state with Sinei Tengei announcing his commitment to the Sun Devils on Wednesday. It was after a Big Man competition in Tempe with his Westwood teammates last week that he received his offer from ASU.
Tengei (6-2, 235) was a running back for the Warriors in his sophomore year, but switched to defensive end last season. He had 44 tackles (8 TFL) and had three sacks, recovered three fumbles, and forced three more.
Tengei is the fifth Polynesian player committed to ASU for this class. He will join a team that has more than 10 from the same cultural background.
CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS
AIR FORCE FALCONS
Kaleb Garcia (FS) - Basha
ARIZONA WILDCATS
Malachi Joyner (OT) - Williams Field
Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler
ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS
Sinei Tengei (DE) - Westwood
Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty
BOISE STATE BRONCOS
Paz St John (DT) - Liberty
Corey Webb Jr. (DE) - Tonopah Valley
BYU COUGARS
Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley
CLEMSON TIGERS
Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek
HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS
Marquis Richardson (FS) - Hamilton
IDAHO VANDALS
Omar Kaba (OG) - Williams Field
MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson
Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty
NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS
Rex Waterman (OT) - Hamilton
NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS
Khalil Bender (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek
Brodie Vehrs (QB) - Basha
OHIO STATE BUCKEYES
Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor
OKLAHOMA SOONERS
Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton
STANFORD CARDINAL
Jalayne Miller (OT) - Desert Edge
Daylen Sharper (WR) - Brophy
TEXAS A&M AGGIES
Camren Hamiel (CB) - Desert Edge
UTAH STATE AGGIES
Brady Goodman (QB) - Mesa Mountain View
WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS
Tyler Burnstein (DE) - Liberty
Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde