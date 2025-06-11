Published Jun 11, 2025
Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 6/11
Chris Eaton  •  ArizonaVarsity
Staff

Eastern Washington extends offer to Chandler OT Speer

UPDATED: 6/11/25

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

Earning a new offer last Sunday was Blake Speer. The Chandler offensive tackle secured it from Eastern Washington. Speer now holds a pair of Big Sky Conference offers after receiving one from Weber State last week. The 6-5, 275-pound lineman was named to the Second Team All-6A Premier Region last season. Speer competed in the Big Man competition at the University of Arizona with his Wolves’ teammates last week and has great size. Earlier this spring, Speer went on an unofficial visit to New Mexico. Eastern Washington starts the year with a three game road trip. The middle leg of that will be nationally televised on Friday, Sept. 5 at Boise State. FS1 will have the game against the Broncos, who played in the College Football Playoff last season, at 6 p.m. EWU averaged 229 rushing yards per game last year, which ranked fifth in the FCS. The Eagles (4-8 in 2024) return two of their top three running backs.

Here’s the rest of the offers since last Saturday (6/7):

Campo Verde linebacker Luke Cepeda received his first offer from Lake Forest (Ill.).

Saguaro offensive guard Jack Moag received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Casteel offensive tackle Hayden Dunn received an offer from Peru State (Neb.).

Marcos de Niza defensive end Nikolasi Tonga’uiha received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Arizona College Prep linebacker Wyatt Ells received his first offers from Arizona Christian and Concordia Univ. (Ill.).

Cactus wide receiver JuJu Moncivaiz received an offer from Arizona Christian.

Pinnacle wide receiver Joshua Pinder received his first offer from Arizona Christian.

Highland cornerback Anthony Martin received an offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).

Williams Field safety Bryson Raspberry received his first offer from Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.).

O’Connor offensive tackle Jaden Maxey received an offer from Eastern Washington.

Cactus Shadows defensive end Dylan Malone received offers from Dakota State (S. Dak.) and Concordia College (Minn.).

Ironwood offensive tackle Christian Mejia received offers from Pacific (Ore.) and Lewis & Clark (Ore.).

Cactus Shadows wide receiver Alex Dafnis received offers from Central College (Iowa) and Concordia College (Minn.).

Mesa Mountain View linebacker Cannon Raban received an offer from Elmhurst (Ill.).

Mesa linebacker Ezekiel Estep received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Saguaro offensive tackle Leighton Mckenzie received an offer from Elmhurst.

Red Mountain cornerback Tyreke Cornett received an offer from Lake Forest.

Liberty cornerback Eli Ruterman received an offer from Jamestown (N. Dak.).

Williams Field running back Q Skillings received his first offer from Eastern Washington.

Chandler defensive end Craig Noble received his first offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Gilbert Christian wide receiver Bennett Juve received an offer from Augustana University. (S. Dak.).

Basha safety Kaden Williams received an offer from UT Permian Basin.

Desert Mountain cornerback Ryan McDonough received an offer from San Diego.

Cactus Shadows center Payton Wales received an offer from Concordia College (Minn.).

Saguaro defensive tackle Tyler King received his first offer from San Diego.

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Verbal commitments are shown in bold.

CLASS OF 2026 OFFERS

Ammon Alexander - Benjamin Franklin (OG): Carroll Coll. (Mont.), Cornell

Brody Andersen - Mesa Mountain View (SS): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Nelson, Ottawa

Dane Anderson - Highland (LB): Denison

Cameron Armstrong - Casa Grande (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tristan Armstrong - Saguaro (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kansas, Montana, Nevada, UNLV

Talan Arnett - Mesa Mountain View (WR): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Mary

John Asaro - Higley (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Dillon Aspiras - Cactus Shadows (WR): McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gavin Athey - Camp Verde (C): Ottawa (Kans.)

Yos Aunese - Red Mountain (OT): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Treydon Baker - Canyon View (TE): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest

Noah Banhie - Salpointe (DT): Arizona

Gage Barrett - ALA-Ironwood (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Will Barrett - Veritas Prep (DE): Lake Forest

Brock Bascom - Higley (FS): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Riley Baughman - Cactus Shadows (OG): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Black Hills State, Fort Lewis, Sioux Falls

Cole Beaty - Red Mountain (OT): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Amare Bell - Cesar Chavez (DE): Cornell

Khalil Bender - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Arizona, Eastern Washington, Idaho, NORTHERN ARIZONA, Western Illinois

Rico Blassingame - Tolleson (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Connecticut, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, MINNESOTA, New Mexico, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Purdue, Texas A&M, UCF, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Boyd Jr. - Williams Field (CB): Boise State

Carter Boggs - Cactus Shadows (TE): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Wisconsin-River Falls

Justice Brathwaite - Higley (CB): Arizona State, BYU, California, Iowa State, Kansas, San Diego State, UNLV, UTEP

Xavion Brazil - Hamilton (CB): Black Hills State, Montana State, Northern Arizona

Kash Brock - Basha (WR): Air Force, Arizona, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Northwestern, San Diego State, UNLV, Washington State

Chase Brown - Flagstaff (QB): Ottawa (Kans.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Jacob Brown - Hamilton (RB): Arizona, Arizona State, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Dante Bruley - Basha (LB): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa

Tyler Burnstein - Liberty (DE): Arizona State, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, WASHINGTON STATE

Collin Campbell - Williams Field (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Northern Arizona, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, San Jose State, Stanford, Texas A&M, UCLA, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington, Wisconsin

Sean Camping - Perry (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ethan Carbajal - Centennial (C): Lake Forest

Jose Cardona Jr. - Maricopa (QB): Hastings

Dominic Carmigiano - Red Mountain (QB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Riley Carson - Mica Mountain (SS): Lake Forest, Minot State

Javier Castro - Copper Canyon (DE): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Brandon Catalan - Canyon View (WR): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Luke Cepeda - Campo Verde (LB): Lake Forest

Harrison Chambers - Brophy (RB): Ave Maria, Colorado Mesa, Kansas Wesleyan, Southern Virginia

Braden Chick - ALA-Queen Creek (OT): Army, New Mexico

Havish Chirumamilla - Mountain Ridge (CB): Lake Forest

Dax Clark - Westwood (LB): Jamestown, Wisconsin-River Falls

Jaylyn Colter - Mountain Pointe (LB): Arizona State, Central Michigan, Duke, Nevada, Oregon, Oregon State, UNLV

Kaleb Conley - Cactus Shadows (FS): Lake Forest

Aaron Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Adam Cooper - Higley (LB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest

Tyrese Cornett - Red Mountain (CB): Central Coll. (Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Gabriel Cota - Gila Ridge (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kenzy Couch - Tucson (CB): Calumet, Wisconsin-River Falls

Eli Cramer-Cronin - Basha (LB): Army, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Daniel Cruz - Millennium (OT): Lake Forest

Michael Cruz - Shadow Ridge (SB): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Reign Curiel - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst

Alex Dafnis - Cactus Shadows (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest, McPherson, Wisconsin-River Falls

Connor Davies - Fountain Hills (LB): Fort Lauderdale

Hunter Decker - Poston Butte (DE): Lake Forest

Musse DeGuzman - Desert Mountain (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Esteban Demby-Lamas - Liberty (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Dermer - O’Connor (LS): Alabama, Northern Arizona

Britton DeWitt - ALA-Queen Creek (QB): Idaho

Darian DeWitt - Marana (RB): Lake Forest

Donivan Dixon - Cactus Shadows (QB): Air Force, Army, Northern Arizona, Utah

Kyler Drunansky - Desert Vista (RB): Fort Lewis

Hayden Dunn - Casteel (OT): Fort Lewis, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hudson Dunn - Liberty (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Illinois, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, MINNESOTA, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, Washington, Washington State

Wyatt Ells - Arizona College Prep (LB): Arizona Christian, Concordia Univ. (Ill.)

Tanyon Erdman - Perry (C): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lake Forest

Robert Escarcega IV - Tonopah Valley (LB): Arizona Christian

Ezekiel Estep - Mesa (LB): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Jai Ewing - Pinnacle (CB): Florida Memorial, Sacramento State, Southern Mississippi, Wayne State, Western Kentucky

Gunner Fagrell - Higley (QB): Cornell

Joshua Finch-Logan - Brophy (DT): Black Hills State, Colorado Mesa, Fort Lewis, Minot State

Bear Fisher - Queen Creek (TE): Arizona, BYU, California, Iowa State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV, Utah, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Nolan Fisher - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Devin Fitzgerald - Brophy (WR): Akron, Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Bowling Green, California, Clemson, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas State, Marshall, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh, Princeton, San Diego, Southern Mississippi, Stanford, Temple, Toledo, UCLA, UCF, UNLV, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State, Yale

Thomas Fo’ilefutu - Liberty (RB): Hawaii, Idaho State, New Mexico State, UTEP

Isiah Forney - Queen Creek (OT): Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Joshua Gaines - Basha (RB): Montana, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV

Zachary Galaviz - Mesa Mountain View (SB): Lake Forest

Kaleb Garcia - Basha (FS): AIR FORCE, Army, Idaho State

Cannon Garday - Liberty (LB): Army, Eastern Washington, Fordham, Lafayette, Montana, Montana State, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona

Ty Gates - Centennial (OT): Black Hills State, New Mexico

Chayton Gennicks - Red Mountain (S): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Kendrick Gilmore - Fairfax (DE): Northern Arizona

Tyler Gjerde - Buena (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

Kris Gleason - Millennium (CB): Lake Forest

Brady Goodman - Mesa Mountain View (QB): North Texas, Northern Arizona, UTAH STATE, Wyoming

Tyes Graves - Cesar Chavez (LB): Montana Tech

Bryce Greer - Casteel (OG): Fort Lewis, Northern Arizona

Brady Grizzell - Canyon View (CB): Lake Forest, Southwest Minnesota State

Logan Guilford - Sunrise Mountain (LB): Black Hills State, Hastings, Ottawa (Kans.)

Zachari Haley - Sabino (RB): Arizona Christian

Camren Hamiel - Desert Edge (CB): Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Bowling Green, BYU, California, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, Penn State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, TEXAS A&M, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Dallin Hansen - Westwood (S): Pacific

Keytrin Harris - Arizona Compass Prep (DT): Arizona, Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Georgia, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Miami (Fla.), Oklahoma State, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, West Virginia

Carter Haygood - Campo Verde (WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Fabian Hernandez - Bisbee (DE): Hastings

Courshawn Hill - Williams Field (RB): Hampton

Andrew Hines - Higley (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Cruz Huerta - Salpointe (OG): Fort Lewis

Jake Huston - Perry (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Damir Ilicic - Valley Vista (QB): Lake Forest

Jake Inglis - Highland (OG): Lake Forest

RJ Jackson - Queen Creek (LB): Fort Lewis

Jordan Jamison - Valley Vista (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Beau Jandreau - Hamilton (LB): Arizona, Boise State, California, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Kansas State, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Notre Dame, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oregon, Oregon State, San Diego State, Tennessee, Texas, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Niko Jandreau - Hamilton (S): Arizona State, Boise State, Central Michigan, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Missouri, Nevada, Northern Arizona, OKLAHOMA, San Diego State, UNLV, USC, UTEP, Washington

Mackay Jensen - ALA-Queen Creek (C): Lake Forest, Southern Virginia

Curtis Johnson IV - Cesar Chavez (CB): Arizona Christian

Jake Jones - Campo Verde (DT): Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UNLV, UTEP, WASHINGTON STATE, Wyoming

Marcel Jones - Saguaro (QB): Arizona State, Boston College, Kansas, UNLV, UTEP

Grant Jordan - Shadow Ridge (DE): Lake Forest

Malachi Joyner - Williams Field (OT): ARIZONA, Boise State, Hawaii, Minnesota, Montana, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UNLV, Utah State, UTEP

Hamisi Juma - Chandler (FS): ARIZONA, Arizona Christian, Colorado State, Louisville, Montana, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, UNLV

Bennett Juve - Gilbert Christian (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wayne State

Omar Kaba - Williams Field (OG): Hawaii, IDAHO, Montana, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State

Parker Kaczmarek - Mesquite (RB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Sifita Kakau - Camelback (DT): Bethany Coll. (Kans.), Lewis & Clark

Keegan Kerr - Shadow Mountain (DT): Lake Forest, Langston, Wisconsin-River Falls

Tyler King - Saguaro (DT): San Diego

Robert Kirkendall - Tucson (CB): Calumet

Trey Knox - Basha (CB): Cornell, Fort Lewis, Middle Tennessee, Pennsylvania

Tharran Koran - Salpointe (OG): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryker Krank - Cactus Shadows (CB): Black Hills State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Cooper Kraus - Buena (LB): Arizona Christian, Calumet, Ottawa (Kans.)

Deshawn Krein - Brophy (CB): Hawaii, Montana State, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Sacramento State, South Dakota State

Hyatt Lang - Gilbert Christian (DE): Carroll Coll. (Mont.)

Jace Langley - Centennial (DE): Lake Forest

Michael Laufenburger - Pinnacle (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Peru State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Colton Lauffer - O’Connor (SS): Air Force, Army

Mason Lewis - Basha (DB/RB): Arizona State, California, Colorado State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington State

Jaron Liles - Queen Creek (FS): Arizona, New Mexico, Sacramento State

RJ Lopez - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Zach Lucero - Basha (TE): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Conner Main - Highland (C): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Dylan Malone - Cactus Shadows (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Dakota State, Wisconsin-River Falls

Kainan Manna - Centennial (QB): Lake Forest

Jack Marquez - Higley (DT): Lake Forest

Jayden Marquez - Paradise Honors (OT): Lake Forest, Stetson

Anthony Martin - Highland (CB): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis

Axel Martinez - Salpointe (CB): Lake Forest, Sioux Falls

Jaden Maxey - O’Connor (OT): Eastern Washington, Grambling State, Idaho, Northern Arizona, Weber State

Jackson McCarthy - Canyon View (LB): Arizona Christian, Lake Forest, Montana Tech, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ryan McDonough - Desert Mountain (CB): Army, Black Hills State, Brown, Cornell, Georgetown, Navy, Portland State, San Diego

Leighton Mckenzie - Saguaro (OT): American International, Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Peru State

Tyler McRae - Saguaro (OG): American International, Elmhurst

Christian Mejia - Ironwood (OT): Lewis & Clark, Pacific, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryan Melton - Salpointe (LB): Western New Mexico

Derek Mesa - Tucson (QB): Calumet

Colten Meyer - Marana (QB): Lake Forest

George Mihilli - ALA-Queen Creek (WR): Bethune-Cookman

Jalayne Miller - Desert Edge (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado State, Georgia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma State, STANFORD, Tennessee, UCLA, UNLV, USC, Utah, UTEP, Vanderbilt, Washington, Wisconsin

Jake Moag - Saguaro (OG): Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, North Park

JuJu Moncivaiz - Cactus (WR): Arizona Christian, Wisconsin-River Falls

Sabina Moreno - Salpointe (OG): Western New Mexico

Sebastian Moreno - Centennial (WR): Kent State, Marshall, Sacramento State

Tyler Muniz - Pinnacle (TE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Chase Munson - Marana (OG): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Craig Noble - Chandler (DE): Concordia Coll. (Minn.)

Hayden Overholts - Shadow Ridge (OT): Western New Mexico

William Pai - Goldwater (LB): Lake Forest

Antonio Para - Desert Edge (LB): New Mexico, Portland State

KhaVontae Paul - Ironwood (QB): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Cooper Payne - Desert Christian (QB): Lake Forest

Nate Pearson - Shadow Ridge (LB): Black Hills State

Trey Peck - Cactus Shadows (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Lewis & Clark

Jackson Peel - Highland (DE): Wisconsin-River Falls

Tanner Peltier - Pinnacle (OG): Fort Lewis, Hampden-Sydney, Lake Forest, Peru State, Southern Virginia, Wisconsin-River Falls

Zachary Phillipps - Millennium (OG): Lake Forest

James Pike - Brophy (S): Drake, Fordham

Joshua Pinder - Pinnacle (WR): Arizona Christian

Jason Pogue - Marana Mountain View (LB): Lake Forest

Jose Polk - Yuma Catholic (CB): Western New Mexico

Bryce Pollard - Centennial (C): Central Coll. (Iowa), Lake Forest, Pacific

Brody Prassas - San Tan Charter (FS/WR): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Syncere Preston - Chandler (DT): Lake Forest

Choyce Price - Saguaro (CB): American International, Black Hills State, Central Coll .(Iowa), Colorado Mesa, Elmhurst

Jayden Quick - La Joya (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Fort Lewis, Peru State

Cannon Raban - Mesa Mountain View (LB): Elmhurst, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Bryson Raspberry - Williams Field (FS): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.)

Wyatt Rauch - Campo Verde (WR/S): Cornell

Logan Ray - Hamilton (OT): Eastern Washington

Sergio Raygada - Mica Mountain (DE): Fort Lewis

John Reed - South Mountain (WR): Rocky Mountain

Tait Reynolds - Queen Creek (QB): Arizona, Arizona State, Baylor, Boston College, BYU, CLEMSON, Colorado, Duke, Florida State, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Miami (Fla.), Minnesota, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Northern Arizona, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Oregon State, TCU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, UCF, Utah, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin

Marquis Richardson - Hamilton (FS): Central Michigan, HAWAII, Iowa State, Montana State, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona

Xavier Rivera-Rogers - Basha (CB): Air Force, Idaho, New Mexico, North Dakota, Northern Arizona, Utah Tech, UTEP

Jaden Rodgers - Cienega (WR): Colorado State, Idaho State, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Eaven Rojas - Desert Edge (OG): Black Hills State

AJ Rubbelke - Arizona College Prep (OT): Central Coll. (Iowa), Peru State

Caden Rudy - Marana Mountain View (LB): Ottawa (Kans.)

Eli Ruterman - Liberty (CB): Fort Lewis, Jamestown

Ty Sather - Benjamin Franklin (SS): Lake Forest

Broden Schmidt - Mica Mountain (LB): Fort Lewis, Minot State

Daylen Sharper - Brophy (WR): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, California, Colorado, Colorado State, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Princeton, Purdue, South Florida, STANFORD, UCF, UCLA, UNLV, Vanderbilt, Virginia, Washington State, Wisconsin, Yale

Connor Shields - Canyon View (SS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Ollie Simmers - Tucson (CB): Western New Mexico

Q Skillings - Williams Field (RB): Eastern Washington

Kaedyn Smith - Basha (LB): Idaho State, North Dakota

Tucker Smith - O’Connor (OG): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, OHIO STATE, Oklahoma State, Oregon State, Purdue, USC, Washington

Jayden Spann - Chandler (WR): Lake Forest

Blake Speer - Chandler (OT): Eastern Washington, Weber State

Kingston Spivey - Hamilton (CB): Colorado Mesa, Sacramento State, Utah

Paz St John - Liberty (DT): BOISE STATE, California, Dartmouth, Hawaii, Kansas, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UTEP, Washington State

Dayvon Standard - Desert Edge (WR): Idaho

Isaiah Steffen - Scottsdale Christian (WR): Drake

Ricky Stewart - Perry (DT): Western New Mexico

Kydel Stone - Saguaro (CB): Georgia State, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, San Jose State, UAB, UNLV

Ryder Stowell - ALA-Queen Creek (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Brayden Strom - Saguaro (DE): Lake Forest

Noah Swope - Chandler (C): Air Force

DeAndre Taylor - Basha (WR): Army

Jordan Taylor - Chandler (LB): Fort Lewis

Sinei Tengei - Westwood (DE): ARIZONA STATE, Boise State, BYU, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa State, Nevada, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Utah State

Aaron Thomas - Mountain Pointe (OT): Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, California, Central Michigan, Florida State, Georgia State, Hawaii, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Ohio State, Oregon, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, Texas, Texas A&M, UCLA, UNLV, Utah State, Washington, Washington State

Zeth Thues - Liberty (SS): ARIZONA STATE, Boston College, Colorado State, Kansas, Kansas State, Nevada, Northern Arizona, San Diego State, Tennessee, UNLV, UTEP, Washington State, Wisconsin

Wyatt Tolleson - Mountain Ridge (C): Wisconsin-River Falls

Nikolai’s Tonga’uiha - Marcos de Niza (DE): Arizona Christian

To’omalatai Tuitele - Basha (DE): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Hayden Utley - Marana (LB): Arizona Christian, Fort Lewis, Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Steven Valdez - Walden Grove (DE): Fort Lewis

Bastian Vanden Bosch - Brophy (LB): Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Colorado State, Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington State

Case Vanden Bosch - Brophy (QB): Air Force, Arizona State, Army, Cornell, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska

Caden VanWinkle - Mica Mountain (LS): UTEP

Drew Varsano - Pinnacle (QB): Lake Forest

Brodie Vehrs - Basha (QB): North Texas, NORTHERN ARIZONA

Jameson Wade - Red Mountain (LB): Cornell, Dartmouth, Portland State

Payton Wales - Cactus Shadows (C): Black Hills State, Concordia Coll. (Minn.), Lake Forest

TJ Walker - Buena (LB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Trae Walker - Corona del Sol (QB): Wisconsin-River Falls

Zihyon Walters - Tempe (FS): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

EJ Washington - Basha (DT): Black Hills State, Fort Lewis

Tyreke Washington - Mountain Pointe (OT): Fort Lewis

Rex Waterman - Hamilton (OT): Arizona State, Boise State, Duke, Kansas State, NEBRASKA, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, Sacramento State, San Diego State, UCLA, UNLV

Corey Webb Jr. - Tonopah Valley (DE): BOISE STATE, Dartmouth, Eastern Washington, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Northern Arizona, Oregon State, San Diego State, Washington State

Gregory Webb - Marana (LB): Colorado Mesa, Lake Forest

Logan Wendelschafer - Arizona College Prep (OG): Lake Forest, Wisconsin-River Falls

Max Wendelschafer - Perry (WR): Augustana Univ. (S. Dak.), Wisconsin-River Falls

Mason Wiedhoff - Central (LB): Lake Forest

Aveon Williams - Casa Grande (TE/DE): Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado State, Kansas State, Montana, North Carolina, Northern Arizona, Oregon, Sacramento State, Utah, UTEP

Kaden Williams - Basha (SS): Fort Lewis, Pennsylvania, UTEP, UT-Permian Basin

Owen Williams - O’Connor (DE): Lake Forest, Western New Mexico

Jaydon Wiseman - Saguaro (FS): Bowling Green, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico State, Northern Arizona, UTEP

Derek Worden - Queen Creek (DE): Arizona, Boise State, Colorado, Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, Northern Arizona, Sacramento State, Utah State, UTEP, Washington State

Cezaire Yates - Camelback (SS): Wisconsin-River Falls

Jesus Yepiz - Copper Canyon (OG): Bethany Coll. (Kans.)

Joe Yoney - Mohave (QB): Central Coll. (Iowa)

Trey Youngker - Liberty (WR): Central Coll. (Iowa), Wisconsin-River Falls

Arizona gets in-state commit in OL Malachi Joyner

UPDATED: 6/11/25

It’s been another busy week so far with seven more seniors announcing their commitments! With the early signing period in December, several players wanted to lock down where they’ll be going to college.


Last Sunday, Williams Field offensive tackle Malachi Joyner committed to Arizona. The 6-4, 280-pound lineman is the Wildcats’ second OL commitment for the class. He was just in Tucson last week with the rest of his team as the Black Hawks won the Big Man competition at the University of Arizona.

“I wanted to stay close to home,” Joyner said in a text message. “Most importantly, you can tell the coaches genuinely love each other and care for their players outside of football. And, their Beyond Football program caught my eye.”


It was after an official visit to Lincoln that Nebraska reeled in Hamilton offensive tackle Rex Waterman. Waterman (6-5, 295) plans to graduate early and enroll at Nebraska in January to be there for next year’s spring ball.

Waterman chose the Huskers over 10 other offers, including Boise State, Duke, and UCLA.


Desert Edge offensive tackle Jalayne Miller had 26 offers to choose from, but ultimately will be heading to his dream school of Stanford to be a building block in the reconstruction of the Cardinal football program with general manager Andrew Luck.

“I mean, the weather is enough,” Miller said in a text message. “It’s big man weather. I believe in Luck’s vision and the direction they want to take the program. I really like (offensive line) Coach (Al) Netter and his plan of development for me as well as the weightlifting coach. They made it very clear, they not only wanted me, but they needed me and that I can change the trajectory of where the program can head.”


Boise State now has a pair of defensive line commitments from Arizona as Liberty defensive tackle Paz St John committed to the Broncos on Monday.

“I chose Boise State for the phenomenal coaches, as well as the rest of the good people in and around the program,” St John said in a text message. “I really connected with (Head) Coach (Spencer) Danielson as well as both DL coaches (Erik) Chinander and (Frank) Maile. I really love their focus on development both on and off the field. They really do take ‘Built Different’ seriously. All in all, the team and entire Broncos community felt like home to me.

St John (6-3, 265) has been a two-year starter for the Lions. Last season, he had 46 tackles and 8.5 sacks as Liberty won the Open Division title for the second straight year.


Mesa Mountain View quarterback Brady Goodman made a tremendous leap in his junior season. It led to an offer from Utah State in April. Following an official visit to Logan, Goodman committed to the Aggies.

“Being around the whole program was awesome for me to see,” Goodman said in a text message. “The player and coaches relationships were super strong. You could really tell that the coaches care for the kids and want the best for each and every one of them.”

Goodman (6-4, 215) played sparingly in 2023 (59 attempts) and exploded last year with 3,087 passing yards along with 43 touchdowns (just four interceptions). The Toros went on a playoff run and made it to the 6A championship game.


On Wednesday, Tyler Burnstein became the second defensive lineman from Arizona to commit to Washington State. The Liberty defensive end took an official visit to Pullman two weeks ago.

Burnstein had to sit the first five games for the Lions after transferring from Shadow Ridge, but had 4.5 sacks in the last eight games he played for Liberty. That included 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in a season-ending win over rival Centennial.


Finally, Arizona State has its second commitment from the state with Sinei Tengei announcing his commitment to the Sun Devils on Wednesday. It was after a Big Man competition in Tempe with his Westwood teammates last week that he received his offer from ASU.

Tengei (6-2, 235) was a running back for the Warriors in his sophomore year, but switched to defensive end last season. He had 44 tackles (8 TFL) and had three sacks, recovered three fumbles, and forced three more.

Tengei is the fifth Polynesian player committed to ASU for this class. He will join a team that has more than 10 from the same cultural background.

CLASS OF 2026 COMMITMENTS

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Kaleb Garcia (FS) - Basha

ARIZONA WILDCATS

Malachi Joyner (OT) - Williams Field

Hamisi Juma (FS) - Chandler

ARIZONA STATE SUN DEVILS

Sinei Tengei (DE) - Westwood

Zeth Thues (SS) - Liberty

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Paz St John (DT) - Liberty

Corey Webb Jr. (DE) - Tonopah Valley

BYU COUGARS

Justice Brathwaite (CB) - Higley

CLEMSON TIGERS

Tait Reynolds (QB) - Queen Creek

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Marquis Richardson (FS) - Hamilton

IDAHO VANDALS

Omar Kaba (OG) - Williams Field

MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS

Rico Blassingame (WR) - Tolleson

Hudson Dunn (LB) - Liberty

NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

Rex Waterman (OT) - Hamilton

NORTHERN ARIZONA LUMBERJACKS

Khalil Bender (WR) - ALA-Queen Creek

Brodie Vehrs (QB) - Basha

OHIO STATE BUCKEYES

Tucker Smith (OT) - O’Connor

OKLAHOMA SOONERS

Niko Jandreau (S) - Hamilton

STANFORD CARDINAL

Jalayne Miller (OT) - Desert Edge

Daylen Sharper (WR) - Brophy

TEXAS A&M AGGIES

Camren Hamiel (CB) - Desert Edge

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Brady Goodman (QB) - Mesa Mountain View

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Tyler Burnstein (DE) - Liberty

Jake Jones (DT) - Campo Verde