Gridiron Arizona's 2026 Recruiting Update: 6/11

This list shows four-year college offers received by seniors throughout the state. It's not limited to just 6A and 5A. It will be constantly updated as we approach the Early Signing Period on December 3-5. Those will be the first days that high school seniors can sign a letter of intent to agree to attend an institution.

Earning a new offer last Sunday was Blake Speer . The Chandler offensive tackle secured it from Eastern Washington. Speer now holds a pair of Big Sky Conference offers after receiving one from Weber State last week. The 6-5, 275-pound lineman was named to the Second Team All-6A Premier Region last season. Speer competed in the Big Man competition at the University of Arizona with his Wolves’ teammates last week and has great size. Earlier this spring, Speer went on an unofficial visit to New Mexico. Eastern Washington starts the year with a three game road trip. The middle leg of that will be nationally televised on Friday, Sept. 5 at Boise State. FS1 will have the game against the Broncos, who played in the College Football Playoff last season, at 6 p.m. EWU averaged 229 rushing yards per game last year, which ranked fifth in the FCS. The Eagles (4-8 in 2024) return two of their top three running backs.

Colleges across the nation continue to take notice of the prep talent in Arizona each season. More than 380 players from the Class of 2025 have signed with schools to advance their football careers, and receive an education.

UPDATED: 6/11/25

It’s been another busy week so far with seven more seniors announcing their commitments! With the early signing period in December, several players wanted to lock down where they’ll be going to college.





Last Sunday, Williams Field offensive tackle Malachi Joyner committed to Arizona. The 6-4, 280-pound lineman is the Wildcats’ second OL commitment for the class. He was just in Tucson last week with the rest of his team as the Black Hawks won the Big Man competition at the University of Arizona.

“I wanted to stay close to home,” Joyner said in a text message. “Most importantly, you can tell the coaches genuinely love each other and care for their players outside of football. And, their Beyond Football program caught my eye.”





It was after an official visit to Lincoln that Nebraska reeled in Hamilton offensive tackle Rex Waterman. Waterman (6-5, 295) plans to graduate early and enroll at Nebraska in January to be there for next year’s spring ball.

Waterman chose the Huskers over 10 other offers, including Boise State, Duke, and UCLA.





Desert Edge offensive tackle Jalayne Miller had 26 offers to choose from, but ultimately will be heading to his dream school of Stanford to be a building block in the reconstruction of the Cardinal football program with general manager Andrew Luck.

“I mean, the weather is enough,” Miller said in a text message. “It’s big man weather. I believe in Luck’s vision and the direction they want to take the program. I really like (offensive line) Coach (Al) Netter and his plan of development for me as well as the weightlifting coach. They made it very clear, they not only wanted me, but they needed me and that I can change the trajectory of where the program can head.”





Boise State now has a pair of defensive line commitments from Arizona as Liberty defensive tackle Paz St John committed to the Broncos on Monday.

“I chose Boise State for the phenomenal coaches, as well as the rest of the good people in and around the program,” St John said in a text message. “I really connected with (Head) Coach (Spencer) Danielson as well as both DL coaches (Erik) Chinander and (Frank) Maile. I really love their focus on development both on and off the field. They really do take ‘Built Different’ seriously. All in all, the team and entire Broncos community felt like home to me.

St John (6-3, 265) has been a two-year starter for the Lions. Last season, he had 46 tackles and 8.5 sacks as Liberty won the Open Division title for the second straight year.





Mesa Mountain View quarterback Brady Goodman made a tremendous leap in his junior season. It led to an offer from Utah State in April. Following an official visit to Logan, Goodman committed to the Aggies.

“Being around the whole program was awesome for me to see,” Goodman said in a text message. “The player and coaches relationships were super strong. You could really tell that the coaches care for the kids and want the best for each and every one of them.”

Goodman (6-4, 215) played sparingly in 2023 (59 attempts) and exploded last year with 3,087 passing yards along with 43 touchdowns (just four interceptions). The Toros went on a playoff run and made it to the 6A championship game.





On Wednesday, Tyler Burnstein became the second defensive lineman from Arizona to commit to Washington State. The Liberty defensive end took an official visit to Pullman two weeks ago.

Burnstein had to sit the first five games for the Lions after transferring from Shadow Ridge, but had 4.5 sacks in the last eight games he played for Liberty. That included 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in a season-ending win over rival Centennial.





Finally, Arizona State has its second commitment from the state with Sinei Tengei announcing his commitment to the Sun Devils on Wednesday. It was after a Big Man competition in Tempe with his Westwood teammates last week that he received his offer from ASU.

Tengei (6-2, 235) was a running back for the Warriors in his sophomore year, but switched to defensive end last season. He had 44 tackles (8 TFL) and had three sacks, recovered three fumbles, and forced three more.

Tengei is the fifth Polynesian player committed to ASU for this class. He will join a team that has more than 10 from the same cultural background.