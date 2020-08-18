ArizonaVarsity - Brad Cesmat's Word of the Week: Expectation

Brad Cesmat lends some wisdom to ArizonaVarsity.com in the form of his "Word of the Week."

Recently, I nailed my first hole in one. It was an item to check off of the bucket list.

I was on the second hole of the Sidewinder course at Gold Canyon. It was a par 3, from 160 yards, and I was using a utility club.

What does it mean in the grand scheme of things? Not much. Sure, my social media was flooded with hearts, likes, and congratulatory notes, but that's what social media is good for. Put up the amazing, but leave out the heavy.

We all have heavy stuff, but many don't have places to go to clean out the gunk and bile. How about you?

Back to the golf course. When I hit the tee shot, it looked really good, but there were a couple of small hills that made it hard for me to see the pin. I got up to the hole and brought out my wedges and putter, expecting the worst. I wasn't thinking about a hole in one. I was expecting to be in the bunker.

It's the same in life.

Are you expecting the very best, or are you just thinking you'll end up in the sand trap, rough, water, or not be able to find your ball? Are you expecting the worst, when the very best is right in front of you and you don't even know it?

I looked in all the wrong places for my ball, but when I finally looked at the hole and saw a divot a few yards away. I walked over to the hole, thinking "it can't be..."

But there it was, the very best.

Change your expectations. Start believing for the best.

Even if you do get into the hazards, have the tools to get out of them.