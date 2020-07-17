ArizonaVarsity - Brad Cesmat's Word of the Week: Lead

Brad Cesmat lends some wisdom to ArizonaVarsity.com in the form of his "Word of the Week."

It’s mid-July, which means monsoon season. You’ve probably just wrapped up the family summer vacation. School is supposed to start next week. Oh wait, scratch that last part.

This should be the week that students get their schedules. Get to see how much each other changed since the end of May. Instead, none of the normal behaviors that all of us were used to doing while either attending high school or having our kids do 9th-12th grade are happening.

I’m no psychologist, but I have to believe there’s been some damage done to our kids since the pandemic started in March. Our 15-year-old has been gaming with his friends with the headset on. I can hear him conversing about all sorts of things while playing Destiny, and I'd much rather him have a pool party or hang out at Bosa. How about your kids? The normalcy is gone, schools don’t know what they’re going to do, and a Friday night football game feels like a pipe dream.

Time for you, as their parents, to lead!

L-: Loyal (see them as the priority)

E: Elevate (be better than you’ve been in recent months)

A: Accessible (be available for them)

D: Deliver (give them what they need in these uncertain times)

LEAD!!!

