ArizonaVarsity - Brad Cesmat's Word of the Week: Reboot

Brad Cesmat lends some wisdom to ArizonaVarsity.com in the form of his "Word of the Week."

We’re now in that stretch of the football season where those who mean the most to us could be put on the back burner.

Thursday night NFL, Friday Night Lights, Arizona State kicking off at 10am Saturday morning one week, and almost 9pm the next.

Sunday NFL. Monday NFL. Fantasy Football waiver claims on a Tuesday. Checking the updates of the spread on a Wednesday- and on and on and on.

I have seen guys go through year after year of the football cycle without realizing that the days and years are whizzing by.

So my challenge to you is to ask yourself the question, do you have balance?

Are you able to turn off the football cycle long enough to go on a date? She says she likes football, but trust me, she’d also like a nice dinner out of the house every so often.

I’ve been married for 32 years, and my bride is a saint. There are times when she is asking me what channel a game is on and I’m the one thinking, “I just need a few hours to reboot.”

When you're at the stage where your kids are of age, and you’re not just inundated with the sports on your television, but also school sports, the carpools to and from, and everything else that goes with it, it will serve you well to take a break from the sports cycle, even if just for a few hours.

Trust me, years from now, you’ll be glad you did…