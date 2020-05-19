T = Time

You are going to have to put in the time to get to your goal. What bad/destructive habits are you holding onto that take your away your most valuable commodity? Time wasters, time killers may seem like fun (scrolling on social media, watching hours upon hours of TV, hanging out with the same crowd that doesn’t really have your best interests in mind). How are you going to transform yourself if you’re wasting time?

R = Respect

You are going to have to respect the process. It’s not something that is going to happen overnight. There will tough days when your trying to get out of the rut. You have to respect yourself first and foremost.

A = Authentic

This is your life. Your mate, kids, family are watching how you handle the ups and downs.

N = Non-conventional

Don’t follow the herd. Like what Ralph is doing here with Arizona Varsity. If you’ve come this far, you realize that doing something that isn’t what everyone else is doing is actually pretty cool.

S =Sincere

Your “yes “ is your yes, and your “no” is your no.

F = Fun

If you’re not having fun on the journey, then what’s the use? It’s the old Jim Valvano line "If you laugh, you think and you cry, that's a full day.”

O = Open-minded

Can you be open to others wanting to pour into your life? Or do you just shut everyone down because, in your opinion, their idea isn’t as good as yours? Be open-minded. A wise businessman told me a few years ago that I need to do more with my talents than just sports. In the moment I was taken aback, but now I am thankful that he took the time to mentor me.

R =Renewed

Take care of your body, soul, and mind. If you’re not fresh, you will eventually crash and burn. Drop the weight, stop drinking so much, get your rest, stop the toxic habits whatever they may be. Renewed also applies to your relationships. Watching sports all day and night is not exactly the best way to have a freshness in your life.

M = Memorable

You only get one shot at this rodeo called life. Last time I checked, none of us get out of her alive. Are you doing things that are memorable? Are you just settling to “get by” because that’s all you’ve ever known or done? If you’re not satisfied with your relationships, job, parenting, health, education, etc… it’s on you! No one else. Make memories!

Ready, set , go!

